Solskin

Last week a much-awaited court order on a crucial piece of the ongoing lawsuit between Arbutus, Roivant, and Moderna hit the docket. The document is a key win for Roivant and Arbutus, who saw their claims construction accepted by the judge. This opens the way for a total win against Moderna, as any trial will now be decided based on ABUS terms. However, many uncertainties remain hanging on the company and its pipeline, and for this reason, we remain on the sidelines for the moment.

What’s a Markman and why the stock spiked last week

Some may be confused by the legal terminology and the technical aspects behind last week’s news. First, it’s important to recall that Arbutus Biopharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is currently involved in a lawsuit against Moderna for patent infringement. The company accused the pharma giant of breaching some of the Arbutus’ patents, and that they are due past and future royalties as compensation for this harm. Needless to say, Moderna disagreed, and the two ended up in court, and the action is ongoing. Roivant (ROIV) is also involved, as a major ABUS shareholder and holder and co-holder of key patents discussed in the litigation. The entire action is indeed based on lipid nanoparticles that have been developed by a JV between the two companies, called Genevant Sciences.

So, what is happening, and where are the legal proceedings at?

On February 8, 2024, a so-called Markman hearing was held. This is a crucial part of a trial for patent infringement, where parties submit their own definitions of crucial aspects of the challenged patents. Later, these definitions will be used by the judge and the jury to rule on whether the infringement took place or not.

Order - Claims Construction (PACER)

This was the order posted in the docket on April 3. The court’s construction is equal to two out of three of Arbutus’ own definitions, meaning that the judge sided with the plaintiffs on the majority of the challenged terms. To support these conclusions, the judge published a 37-page memorandum of opinion that presents arguments in support of these findings. In particular, the judge highlights one detail:

There is no dispute that at least sixteen of the above-pictured strands of RNA (80%) are “fully encapsulated” inside the lipid vesicles, and at least three strands (15%) are not “fully encapsulated.”

If you recall, the lawsuit is entirely regarding the involvement of lipid nanoparticles invented by Arbutus and allegedly used in Moderna mRNA vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine. Here Judge Goldberg highlights that several images point to the fact that these lipids are definitely involved in mRNA products.

What’s next: possible litigation payout and the current pipeline

Unfortunately, we still lack important details that could be used to compute an estimate of any possible litigation payouts. This is because in order to compute damages, we need access to the experts' opinions, which are usually published in redacted versions only months before the trial date. However, we know that any damages figure will be computed on the total vaccine sales by Moderna during the relevant period, as well as future royalties. We estimate, using Moderna’s public filings, that the total applicable sales are in the $30-40 billion range. At this point, it is rather easy to understand that even a 1% royalty rate on past and future figures amounts to more than the current market cap of Arbutus. Even after splitting this with Roivant, the potential payout would be historical among biotech patent infringement actions, and for this reason, there are no proper comparable cases.

But what’s left excluding this lawsuit? The short answer is an expensive pipeline.

ABUS Pipeline (Website)

The company is exploring the benefits of several combinations of treatments with Imdusiran, their proprietary compound. This could yield some positive results, but right now, the company is burning $80 million per year while still approaching Phase 2 of the regulatory pathway.

Cash From Operations (Seeking Alpha)

Given the track record of cash spending, which has continued since 2015 with no concrete results in terms of pipeline advancements, we conclude that the bulk of the value of the company lies in the ongoing litigation. Indeed, with only $125 million of cash and equivalents left, an equity raise looks likely soon.

Bottom line: risks and opportunities

It is still very early to propose a reasonable estimate of where this lawsuit may end up in terms of outcome and/or damages awards. What we feel is that any investor should carefully consider this in terms of the market-implied probability of a successful outcome. Assuming that the intrinsic value of the business is zero, the market is currently estimating a royalty rate above 2% and a probability of winning at around 50%. I believe that right now the overall opportunity is too hard to estimate, and there are several risks involved.

First, the lawsuits add an entire series of legal uncertainties. From trial delays (very common), and a loss at trial, to poor settlements, everything is on the table to disappoint. For these reasons, we believe that for now, the stock is a hold - i.e. wait-and-see - and we need more information on the potential damages models to make further assessments. Nevertheless, the Markman win is an important milestone towards either an at-trial win or a beneficial settlement with Moderna.

Conclusions

Arbutus Biopharma is challenging Moderna in a patent infringement lawsuit. Last week, the court order containing an important ruling on claims construction was published, marking a partial but important win for ABUS. However, the many uncertainties around the legal actions paired with the expensive pipeline development weigh on the opportunity. For the moment, we remain on the sidelines, closely monitoring the court's documents.