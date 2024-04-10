Photos.com/PHOTOS.com>> via Getty Images

The Fed's desire for rate cuts and a soft landing is under assault

The Fed has been in a peculiar situation in this business cycle or quasi cycle. COVID-19 struck. Monetary and fiscal policy both went to extremes. Inflation jumped but was expected to settle early; it did not. Then it fell faster after falling slower. The Fed did not raise rates when inflation flared, then hiked them very fast, and it stopped at the doorstep of the year-on-year inflation rate. Now it has an outlook for rate cuts. The Fed has been wrong-footed on inflation in the cycle. Now it is confused. Ever since it delayed then hurried to hike rates, it has been trying to get by with rates lower than it would have implemented in past cycles. This makes us wonder where we stand and if the Fed's stance is correct. The Fed has been seeking this soft landing. But, in December 2016, at an FOMC meeting, a Fed staffer looked at soft landings and concluded there may have been only one. Since then, other 'friends of the Fed' have come forward to try and conjure other soft-landing episodes to make Fed policy look like it is less 'out on a limb' than it really is.

Suffice it to say there is no precedent for an episode like this when inflation flared so high and the Fed was able to engineer price stability without having a recession. Never happened. There was an episode in the mid-1990s when the Fed cut rates too sharply after the 1990 recession and had to pull them back up above the inflation rate. They did that without causing recession, but I do not call that a soft landing.

A series of 1960s and 1970s policy mistakes (Haver analytics and FAO Economics)

This chart chronicles three episodes of Fed mistakes from the late 1960s and early/mid-1970s. The late 1960s finds the lone true soft landing (in my view- and it illustrates why I do not like them). It is marked with dashed vertical lines. I call it a real soft landing because it has the ingredients: (1) inflation rising, (2) fed funds rises in response, (3) inflation falling back, (4) the Fed cutting back the funds rate, and (5) growth continuing. And importantly, inflation, (6) Not Going Back To Its Pre-tightening Level. Number 6 is the soft-landing killer. This is what happens when Fed policy does not follow, though. And that is what a soft landing is. In 1967, the inflation was still 'low' but was well above average inflation before the tightening cycle began. The Fed backed off tightening got inflation to stop rising and to fall, but it did not control inflation, which picked back up. The Fed did not cause a recession; growth did not go negative. But inflation rose again, peaking at over 6% in 1970. The Fed funds rate went back up, peaking at about 9%. This time there was a recession (recognized as such by the NBER). The 1969-70 recession was caused by that soft-landing! So, what landed? And, in the final scheme of things... what was soft?

Alan Blinder has called the 1969-70 episode a recessionette, maybe even a soft-landing. But GDP did contract and the unemployment rate rose by 2.6 percentage points. And (drum-roll) the low for inflation in the aftermath of the recession was still above it previous post-recession low. Inflation was engaged in a sequence of setting sequentially high inflation rates in each cycle, (1) the soft landing, (2) the 1969-70 recession, and (3) then the 1973-75 recession.

Policy critique or learning from our undoing

The 1969-70 recession was too mild. The Fed did not stay the course to reduce inflation. GDP slowed early in the cycle, and the Fed stopped hiking and reversed course. Not surprisingly, inflation rose sharply again and the Fed had to chase it. In vetting history, it is always complicated. This period of history is itself complicated. In 1971, the US left the Bretton Woods system, and the dollar began its foreign exchange float. OPEC had been formed, and it was hiking oil prices - sharply. There was also an Arab oil embargo in the 1973-75 recession. So there were special shocks. However, I strongly believe that, had monetary policy more vigorously pursued the control of inflation earlier, there would have been more of a backbone to resist these shocks. Monetary policy is a system, an approach, and a mindset. In the 1970s, the Fed did not have a mindset to control inflation, only to 'lean against the wind' and resist it to keep it from running wild. This is not what we want to repeat. With the Fed shifting the focus to 'soft-landing' it takes the focus away from hitting its inflation target, especially since 'soft-landing' seems to prioritize avoiding disruption of growth even if it means having less inflation progress. The Fed acts as though rising unemployment now is a curse but hitting its inflation target much later (if at all?) is OK. After our COVID-19 inflation bout, it's not OK.

In March 1973, a recession began. For this one, the Fed acted strongly, it hiked Fed funds fast to a new multi-year high and kept Fed funds (barely) ahead of inflation. But GDP reacted badly and cratered early in the recession. That caused the Fed to halt its hiking and to backtrack. Inflation still fell, and the Fed eased policy, but Fed funds fell faster than inflation. In late 1977, inflation was back at a low of 5.9%, well above the pre-recession low.

These soft-landing/recession episodes constitute a bad string of policy initiatives by the Fed. I chronicle them as a typical (failed) soft landing, a too-mild tightening cycle, and a cycle in which the Fed was aggressive but did not hold on long enough.

These are not the mistakes we want the Fed to make in this cycle, but the Fed is very much trying to do as little as it can on the rate hike front. That risks all three types of errors. And after an episode when inflation ran wild, I feel strongly that pursuing a soft-landing is a bad and risky strategy.

The Volcker Recessions

The Volcker recessions in 1980 and 1981 may be the best cautionary tales for our times. There was a first short recession and then a brief recovery. In the recovery, inflation continued to fall, but the Fed did not respond to that; it continued to hike rates. Contrast that to this episode, where the Powell Fed is attuned to keep the unemployment rate from rising. And it is ready to begin easing if inflation falls. That was not the winning formula in 1981-82. Eventually, in the 1982 recess, the Fed did cut the Fed funds rate as inflation fell and with GDP contracting. But then, the Fed was also careful to keep a margin (a large margin) between Fed funds and inflation (12-month trailing). This time, the Fed funds rate margins over inflation are skinny (and shrinking if we look at short-term inflation rates, that are rising). And we are seeing some great differences in goods and service inflation in this cycle. Each cycle has something unique.

The Volcker recessions that drove inflation away. (Haver Analytics and FAO Economics )

Investor beware: this is not arcane academia!

Investors need to be clued-in on what the Fed is doing and what consequences its actions will have. Just because the Fed keeps talking about soft landings and cutting rates does not mean it is the right thing to do -or that the Fed will achieve it. The Fed has gotten most things wrong about policy since 2015. And that is not even going back to all the problems it created in the Great Recession. The Fed used forward guidance successfully in the wake of the Great Recession, but it bungled it in this episode by encouraging banks to add fixed income assets when yields were at the lows and about to rise sharply. The Fed said inflation was temporary and then that it would hold rates low a long time as it had done post Great Recession - then it said something very different... never mind. And guess what? Banks can't go back and 'un-buy' fixed rate bonds they bought on the Fed's 'guidance.' They can sell them now at a loss or designate them HTM (to sweep losses under the carpet) but they will still have to admit to the 'bumps,' as SVB discovered.

Current events... the road ahead

The current situation has US growth resilient, maybe even accelerating. Inflation has been accelerating over three months. Will that stop? Service sector inflation is hot and stubborn. It's an election year and the Fed is in a fishbowl, under pressure, and all sorts of onlookers are tapping on the glass. We are told the Fed will not bend to political pressure. But the Fed is coming off a legacy of inflation, and service sector inflation is hot and stubborn still. In my opinion, it cannot afford to make another inflation mistake. But Fed rhetoric is not on that page. It spouts the gospel of soft-landing. It is reasonable to wonder what forecast errors the Fed is going to be willing to live with. Will it defy the politicians by not cutting rates? Or, will it cut rates and take its chances with the data? We are about to find out. One thing is clear. Among Fed members, views are changing. Powell has stayed on the same page, but his committee is adrift. Yet, the Powell Fed has allowed very little dissent. Is that about to change, or will Powell herd them into a single path?