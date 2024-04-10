Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) is a well-known insurance company, for many because of the days of the 2008 Financial Crisis. Yet, it's still here, and things can change with time. I was curious to see if that made it a worthwhile investment in 2024. The market sure seems to believe in it.

AIG 1Y Price History

It's up over 48% in the past year! After taking a look, I found myself agreeing, and I'll review AIG's improvements and why, even after this recent rally, it's still a Buy.

Business Model

AIG has three reportable segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Business. In 2023, they regenerated $48.6 billion in revenue and $3.6 billion in net income. This segment relies on their ability to reach customers, price effectively for risk, and manage effective reinsurance strategies.

Income by Segment (2023 Form 10K)

Seen above, GI is the largest contributor to pretax income through its investments; insurance operations between GI and L&R were comparable in 2023, while L&R is more consistently positive. Other operations, meanwhile, are a drain on earnings.

The markets for their segments are highly competitive and rely on multiple, adaptive distribution channels to sell these products.

General Insurance

The GI segment covers both commercial and personal lines of property-casualty, liability, specialty and other insurance products, across North America and internationally.

GI Sub-segment Results (Q4 2023 Company Presentation)

The commercial lines generate much more business than the personal lines, with better financial results as well. Overall, GI generated about $25B in net premiums earned in 2023 (2023 Form 10K, pg. 68), with almost an even split between the North American and International sub-segments.

Life and Retirement

L&R consists of various products: annuities, group retirement, and life insurance. One of the main challenges here is the additional competition posed by even non-insurance financial institution who may offer similar products.

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

Most of this segment's income derives from individual retirement products, with group products being the next largest.

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

Altogether, this segment contributed about $21.5B in revenues for 2023.

Other Business

This consists of corporate and administrative expenses of the parent company, as well as income from the assets of minor or residual subsidiaries that are no longer a key focus of the business. These do not represent a significant part of operations.

Balance Sheet

The company enjoys a strong balance sheet, its investment portfolio and reinsurance assets well in excess of its insurance obligations and long-term debt.

Balance Sheet (2023 Form 10K)

The vast majority of these are in investment-grade corporate bonds and MBS issues.

Investments (2023 Form 10K)

The remainder is variously invested across other investment types, the portfolio primarily being interest-bearing.

Financial History

AIG's evolution over the past decade is a peculiar one. Looking at revenues, we see a very clear decline.

Author's display of 10K data

Squaring it with the trend of earnings provides more insights.

Author's display of 10K data

The middle stretch of the past decade showed losses and generally disappointing results, but recent years show more consistent earnings.

Author's display of 10K data

The company was eating losses from its risky underwriting operation. It began to make reductions, avoiding the costlier lines, and we can see the improvement to the GI segment's combined ratio over this time. The lower revenues therefore indicate a commitment to avoid business that was not worth the risk.

Author's display of 10K data

Concurrent with this, the company shed assets that it did not want to expose to this risk through buybacks and dividends, with buybacks declining while earnings were weaker and picking up again after combined ratios fell under 100%.

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

Seen above, the company has achieved these results by divesting subsidiaries and shifting toward being a simpler insurer for primary property-casualty and specialty.

A Look to the Future

AIG's evolution, while bearing fruit, is not complete. We therefore need to consider what other things it will accomplish and what risks may still materialize.

Further Simplification

CEO Peter Zaffino explained in Q4 earnings:

As part of this effort, we've launched a new program, AIG Next, to create a company that's leaner, less complex, and more effective with the appropriate infrastructure and capabilities for the size of business we will be post-deconsolidation...we expect the simplification and efficiencies created through this program to generate $500 million of sustained annual run rate savings and to incur approximately $500 million in one-time spend to achieve these savings.

Considering this 2023's net income was $3.6B, this $500M is a substantial improvement.

Q4 2023 Company Presentation

This will also include further deconsolidation of Corebridge in 2024. I believe these improvements will continue to improve earnings, as previous actions in previous years have done.

Capital Allocation

Zaffino also guided to how they will be approaching capital allocation in 2024 and going forward:

Since year-end 2021, we've reduced over 50% of AIG's debt outstanding, which is over $11 billion of debt reduction. The primary focus in 2024 will be on returning capital to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Since the start of 2024, we have repurchased an additional $760 million of common shares. We expect to continue at this pace for the first half of 2024, subject to market conditions...Post Corebridge deconsolidation, we should achieve the low end of our range, which is approximately 600 million of common shares.

Share repurchases for 2024 have already commenced ambitiously. That management will consider the market conditions as well is reassuring, as buybacks can often be a double-edge sword.

Prive/TBV 10Y History (Seeking Alpha)

AIG has usually traded at a discount to its TBV. Only recently has it started to trade at premium. This one isn't too high (and my valuation will make it clear), but there are insurance companies trading at multiple of 2 to 3 still doing buybacks. Barring tremendous growth (something insurance is not known to do), buybacks could have a value-depletive effect in the long term. For now, however, I believe these buybacks will be a catalyst to shareholder returns, and we scan just observe the price trends ourselves in the meantime.

Catastrophe Losses

The biggest risk for any P&C insurer is a moment of particularly severe losses, often in years where major storms hit or some other major event, since pricing can be tough to raise in a pinch, as regulatory approval is needed. Yet, Zaffino provided insight into how these risks are managed with their reinsurance:

Currently, one of the most overused phrases that has been used with more frequency in the last year is risk-adjusted pricing or risk-adjusted rate changes, which have multiple interpretations, particularly when it comes to property treaty reinsurance. Calculating the risk-adjusted rate change can be complicated and is often inconsistent. I want to outline how AIG determines risk-adjusted pricing changes, which we believe is an industry best practice...Given the complexity of these calculations, the methodologies applied should be done with consistency and discipline. When applying the methodology I just described, AIG had a tremendous outcome with our reinsurance partners at the January 1 renewal season, building upon the very strong result achieved in a very challenging market in 2023

This explains a lot of the thought process behind AIG's material improvements over time, particularly how much he has thought critically about it. He ultimately reflected on these achievements, noting:

And lastly, as I enter my seventh year at AIG, I've never been more optimistic about our opportunities for growth and the momentum that AIG has entering 2024. We now have a terrific business. Global Commercial, which we've been working on for years to reposition, is now one of the most respected portfolios in the industry.

While catastrophe losses should never be overlooked as a risk, I believe they are not going to impair AIG to the same degree that they did in the past.

Interest Rates

According to the company, lower-rate environments tend to help their L&R segment (2023 Form 10, pg. 74):

While a rising rate environment improves yields on new investment, improves margins on our business, and increases sales in certain products such as fixed annuities, it may also result in increased competition for certain products resulting in a need to increase crediting rates, and has resulted in lower separate account asset values for investments in fixed income which has reduced fee income.

As such, I believe that interest rates decrease, AIG will benefit in this manner, which should help to mitigate declines in investment income on their portfolio, which is primarily interest-bearing.

Valuation

With those possibilities considered, we'll do a valuation. I'll take the current tangible book value per share and add to it the discounted EPS of the next decade. I'll make the following assumptions for that:

$5.35 as baseline EPS

5% growth over the decade

$5.35 is the average diluted EPS of the company over the last five years, which I believe factors the variance that can occur with its catastrophe losses, while also capturing what is true of the more recent shape of AIG. 5% average growth is assuming simple growth in earnings of about 3% and an additional 2% from the effect of buybacks.

Author's calculation

Discounting EPS at 10% (for a market index-like return), and adding it to TBV per share, that gives us a fair value of $101.14. These growth assumptions are modest, and AIG could enjoy higher rates of growth with the improvements it's made, but this shows that shares, around $75 as I write this, are attractively undervalued.

Conclusion

Bad footnotes in history, such as AIG's losses during the Great Recession, might lead folks to overlook a turnaround. With combined ratios on their P&C lines down in the range of 90%, consistent earnings on their L&R segment, more efficiencies to be made going forward, and a balance sheet ready to absorb surprises, AIG is another such turnaround. These rising earnings, where not reinvested, can find their way to shareholders through modest dividends and ambitious buybacks.

While major catastrophes can always surprise and may prove additionally punishing if premium buybacks reduce liquidity, this is more of a problem to watch for if it happens. In the meantime, long-term investors get attractive compounding and safety of principal, and that is why AIG is a textbook Buy in my view.