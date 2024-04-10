Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) reported results on the 1st, February, missing on revenues but beating on normalized EPS. The company sports a wide moat with high levels of return on capital driven by their Aerospace, Building Technologies, and Performance Materials and Technologies segments. Next results are due on the 25th, April, and I am initiating a Buy on the company because my valuation points to more upside.

Background

HON is a high quality diversified industrials company with a wide economic moat. The company operations result in high levels of intangible assets aligned with the company benefitting from high switching costs. I believe one key aspect to the company's moat is their ability to leverage software solutions across their range of industrial product offerings. This software technology is utilized in mission-critical operations, such as cockpit control during commercial aircraft flights, and customer operations, like warehouse automation.

The aerospace segment is HON's widest moat business due to the switching costs involved. They boast a significant installed base with over 35,000 auxiliary power units, 20,000 flight management systems, and over 10,000 units of satellite communication hardware. This category forms 37% of sales and produces EBIT Margins north of 20%. They operate a razor-blade business model whereby they offer free parts and services in order to drum up business for higher margin products. Their products are often well integrated into the aircraft's mission-critical functions, and the long delivery cycle of making the aircraft results in high switching costs.

In the performance materials and technology segment, HON operates three business lines, universal oil products, which sells catalysts and adsorbents to the oil and gas industry, process solutions, which sells industrial software, and advanced materials, that sells fluorine products, chemicals, and polymers. The company has a suite of intangible assets from this segment that form a wide moat for the company. And one such product is the Solstice molecule, which is a chemical compound used in cleaning and aerosol applications.

The building technologies segment also has intangible assets formed over a large installed base. They have a strong reputation from over 100 years of operation and their products include security and fire monitoring as well as energy usage and climate control.

Finally, the safety and productivity solutions business also has a narrow moat. Here, HON is investing into new markets with uncertain growth prospects, which include the company's warehouse automation offerings. According to data, only about 5% of warehouses are automated in the US, leaving room for serious growth going forward. The market is still fragmented but will consolidate, and I believe HON is well positioned after the acquisition of Intelligrated, a top robotics company, in 2016.

Financials

Being close to 40% of revenues, the aerospace industry is a crucial category, and with the pandemic, activity across this segment fell significantly. This has affected the top line 5-year CAGR, which is negative, but the company stands to benefit as the industry recovers, and this is being factored into forward growth rates. The company has a long-term target of 4-7% growth, which I believe is achievable with a broad-based recovery in aviation and the exciting prospects of warehouse automation, despite the challenging comparables on 2023. Below is a chart of daily flights out of UK airports, as you can see, there has been a broad-based recovery in UK flights data, and the seasonally adjusted data shows the trailing seven-day average is up on where it was this time last year, but remains below pre-COVID levels.

Gross Margins have expanded over 1000 basis points in the last decade driven by pricing power, and this, aligned with well managed operating overheads, has driven up operating margins to over 20%, and they rank top in the industry.

The company's capital allocation strategy involves distributing earnings to shareholders in the form of a dividend yield of 2.1% and repurchasing stock. For every dollar of sales, the company repurchases about 10 cents back, which is higher than 3M (MMM) and other peers. They also invest in R&D , which represents about 4%-5% of sales in order to drive organic growth, and finally, they make acquisitions.

The high operating margins and it being a relatively low capital intensive business, results in high returns on capital that exceed its cost of capital. Net Debt to Sales sits at -1.5% meaning they have sufficient cash to pay any impending debt principals.

Adjusted EPS came in at $2.60, which represents a 3% increase on the prior year's quarter. Total revenues climbed 3% on the year, and 2% in constant currency, due to growth across aviation and process solutions. Aerospace increased 15%, Building Technologies fell 1% due to lower volumes of fire and security offerings, Performance Technologies grew 6% driven by growth across a range of offerings and Safety and Productivity decreased 24% as a result of softness in the warehouse automation market.

Looking ahead to 2024, management expects revenue growth of 4%-6% organically, 30-60 basis points of segment margin expansion and 7%-10% adjusted EPS growth.

Revisions

Revenue revisions are down roughly a percent over the last 6-months, and have remained flat over the last month. The near term EPS forecasts also show a similar picture, with revisions marginally down over the last 6-months and 1-month periods.

On the 8th, December 2023 Honeywell announced they are acquiring Carrier Global Corp for $4.95 billion. The acquisition strengthens HON's building automation capabilities and will allow them to become a leader in security solutions. Furthermore, in October 2023, HON won a contract to provide the T-55 engines to South Korea's new fleet of helicopters. This is one of just $10 billion worth of contracts won by HON's aviation segment. And more recently, HON won a contract to provide hydrogen fuel cells used to power electronic equipment for the US army. I believe these contract wins are a good sign of a strong business environment, and I can see revenue revisions moving up from these levels.

Valuation

When valuing HON, I have used a P/FCF multiple of 28x (the 5-year median) for the terminal value and a WACC of 9% to arrive at a share price target of $230 and an upside of 17%. To achieve this I have EBIT Margins constant at 20%, working capital of -0.5% in relation to sales and CAPEX of -2.8%. I have kept EBIT Margins constant to show the value of the company, but there might be room for an expansion, as the company automates their supply chain going forward.

Relative to the sector, HON is rated a D+ by Seeking Alpha, but there is value in GAAP earnings multiples and the Dividend Yield.

Risks

The challenges to my thesis include, raw materials costs pushing up the cost of sales, and the company finding it difficult to push through the extra costs. Any downturn in flying activity like we experienced during COVID-19. And the home and building technology segment faces risk from residential and construction cycles.

Other challenges include, rapid technological innovation, which could affect some of HON's software investments and result in diminished returns on capital. Finally, the price of oil is also a risk, as the PMT segments sell oils and adsorbents to the oil & gas industry.

Conclusion

HON is one of the strongest multi-industry firms in operation today. The company has successfully pivoted to capture different ESG trends, and I believe the company's offerings will help drive growth. Increased demand for warehouse automations, security solutions and the broader recovery in the aviation market will help sustain long-term growth. This is a high-quality company that appears to be trading at a reasonable discount, so I am initiating a Buy on the company with an upside of 17%.