The Trade Desk: Solid Execution Justifies Premium Valuation

Apr. 10, 2024 5:54 AM ETThe Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) Stock
EQ Research
Summary

  • FY23 revenue increased by 23% to $1.95 billion, driven by enhanced customer spending, acquisition of new customers, rapid growth in CTV and growth in international markets.
  • Strong operating leverage expanded its EBIT margin to 10% from 7% a year ago.
  • Projecting revenue of $3 billion by FY26, resulting in a forward EV/Sales ratio of 13.4x, indicating reasonable valuation given it is in line with historical multiples.
  • I rate The Trade Desk stock as a buy given its market-leading position, and growth catalysts including CTV.

African man giving presentation to startup team at office

Luis Alvarez

Investment Thesis

Since my last publication in October 2022, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has seen a remarkable 62% surge in its share price, underscoring the company's exceptional performance and its increasingly dominant position as the preferred demand-side platform [DSP] for

This article was written by

EQ Research profile picture
EQ Research
579 Followers
I write occasionally. DYODD.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

