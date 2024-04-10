Luis Alvarez

Investment Thesis

Since my last publication in October 2022, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) has seen a remarkable 62% surge in its share price, underscoring the company's exceptional performance and its increasingly dominant position as the preferred demand-side platform [DSP] for advertisers worldwide. This growth in FY23 was propelled by several key factors, including increased spending from existing clients, the acquisition of new customers, rapid expansion in Connected TV [CTV] channels, and successful international ventures. I anticipate these catalysts will persist and drive further growth ahead, with my projection suggesting a revenue of $3 billion by FY26, resulting in a forward EV/Sales ratio of 13.4x, which is a reasonable multiple according to the multiple it was historically trading at. Therefore, I assigned a buy rating for TTD.

Financials

TTD FY23 10-K

TTD grew FY23 revenue by 23% to $1.95 billion, primarily driven by increased spending from existing customers, acquiring more customers, international expansion, and in particular, TTD’s rapid growth in connected TV [CTV]. Gross profit grew 21% YoY to $1.58 billion, and gross margin was 81%, which declined just slightly from 82% in FY22. However, EBIT grew by 76% YoY as a result of strong operating leverage, and the EBIT margin expanded from 7% in FY22 to 10% in FY23.

The main value proposition of TTD lies in that it is the largest DSP that works with the majority of Fortune 500 brands. Through this expansive network, TTD offers advertisers unparalleled access to premium ad inventories worldwide. Combining with its smart data analytics, TTD drives higher ad returns for advertisers, encouraging them to keep coming back and spending on the platform. Specifically, CTV is the largest growing channel. TTD is the largest aggregator of CTV, providing advertisers access to over 90 million households across mobile, gaming consoles, smart TV, and OTT devices. Currently, there are 132 million households in the U.S. From advertisers' POV, this holds immense value as they can reach a wider audience effectively and more cost-effectively, as compared to other platforms that lack the comprehensive inventory. In the current macroeconomic environment where high interest rates continue to prolong, and advertisers become more deliberate with their spending, TTD emerged as the preferred platform. TTD has been generating revenue outside of its core market — the U.S., where as of FY23, 89% of its spending is in North America while 11% is in international markets. According to TTD, two-thirds of global ad dollars are spent outside of North America.

And as of FY23, the company has a solid balance sheet with a total of $1.38 billion of cash in its balance sheet with no debt. Moreover, operational cash flow reached an impressive $580 million, further solidifying its balance sheet.

Projected Growth and Forward FY26 Valuation

Author’s Valuation

Using its current enterprise value (EV) of $40.5 billion, after deducting cash and cash equivalents of $1.38 billion, its EV/Sales and EV/EBIT are 20.9x and 202x, respectively. Considering TTD continues to be the preferred DSP for advertisers worldwide, and factoring in its growth catalysts as mentioned earlier, I can reasonably assume TTD to add similar revenue increments, which is about $360 million for the next 3 years.

This will bring its FY26 total revenue to $3 billion. Assuming a gross margin of 81% and total operating expenses, as a % of total revenue, to be reduced to 69%, this will give me an operating profit of $363 million, and 12% operating margin. Using its current enterprise value of $40.5 billion, after deducting cash and cash equivalents of $1.38 billion, this gives me a forward EV/Sales of 13.4x and EV/EBIT of 111x.

TTD Peers - Valuation

TTD Peers - Growth

TTD Peers - Profitability

Comparing TTD’s valuation to its peers, it seemed to suggest that it is priced at a significant premium over its peers. However, it is important to consider that TTD has a market cap that is significantly larger than its peers, and yet historically, its 5Y revenue CAGR of 32.46% is well above its peers. That’s not to mention, in terms of profitability, it has one of the best operating margins and FCF margin at 10.3%, and 30%, which are well above its peers. Considering the TTD’s size and the rate it is growing at, it is hard to imagine why the market would assign a lofty premium to it.

TIKR

From 2019 to now, TTD has typically traded above its lowest multiple of 9.86x in Mar 2020 and 12.46x in Mar 2020, indicating market optimism, and has consistently valued TTD at a premium. With a projected forward FY26 EV/Sales ratio of 13.4x, TTD appears reasonably priced.

However, investors should also acknowledge that there may be execution risks, and my projection may not materialize. In such instances, it is advisable to exercise patience and wait for a market pullback.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TTD has exhibited strong revenue growth of 23% driven by several factors, with the most prominent being its rapid growth in CTV. Not only that, TTD also demonstrated strong operating leverage, which expanded its operating margin to 10% during the quarter. Given TTD’s dominant market share and current growth trajectory, I came to a projected revenue of $3 billion by FY26 and a forward FY26 EV/Sales ratio of 13.4x, which I deemed reasonable. I rate TTD as a buy.