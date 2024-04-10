bfk92/E+ via Getty Images

Note: I previously covered Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) in January 2024. In my last note on SB, I pointed to the company’s fleet specification (10Y fleet average age and 47% of the vessels are scrubbers equipped). Besides that, SB maintains a prudent capital structure, with 57% total debt to equity and 37.4% total liabilities to total assets. SB distributes dividends with adequate yield secured by a low payout ratio. My conclusion was a strong buy. Since then, SB returned 16%. In today’s article, I review the last financial figures published on February 28, 2024, and discuss the company’s valuation and rating.

Fleet

SB owns a fleet of 48 ships (one held for sale): 10 Panamax, 12 Kamsarmax, 18 Post-Panamax, and 8 Capesize. SB fleet’s average age is 9.9 years. Twenty-two of the company’s ships are scrubber-equipped. SB fleet consists of 82% Japanese-built ships. For reference, 40% of the global bulk carriers fleet is built in Japan. As stated in SB’s last earnings call, Japanese vessels are more efficient and easily comply with strict environmental regulations.

SB also ordered seven IMO Phase 3 NOx Tier III vessels, two of which have methanol-powered engines. The first ship is expected in 2024, and the next deliveries are scheduled for the 2025-2027 period.

In 1Q24, SB employed 25% of its ships under spot contracts for up to three months. The rest of the fleet is chartered under time charter for extended periods. The average remaining charter duration is 0.8 years. All of SB’s Capes are booked for an average of 2.2 years long time charters. The average TCE rate is $23,633/day. For comparison, the Capesize TC rate for a one-year charter is $22,500/day, per Fearnley’s last update.

SB management has proactively renewed the company’s fleet over the last few years. Twelve ships older than 15Y were sold, while 16 vessels were acquired (9 new and 7 second-hand).

In 1Q24, SB sold three ships. In February, the company sold the 2005-built Panamax Maritsa for $12.2 million. In March, the company announced the sales agreements for the 2010-built Post-Panamax MV Panayiota for a total price of $20.45 million and for the 20211-built Panamax MV Paraskevi 2 for $20.3 million. Delivery dates are April 2024 and July 2024, respectively.

The active fleet changes resulted in a stable age profile. The chart below from the 4Q34 presentation shows SB’s fleet changes (size and average age) over the years.

SB 4Q23 presentation

Over the past three years, SB management has kept SB’s fleet average age around 10Y. Meanwhile, the company gradually increased the size of its fleet.

2023 financials

Let’s look at the 2023 fleet data in the table below from the 2023/4Q23 report.

SB 4Q23 report

In 2023, the number of ships increased by 2 YoY, resulting in a 6.3% increase in the fleet available days. Fleet utilization remained stable at 97.6% YoY. Fleet composite TCE declined by 27% from $22,712/day in 2022 to $16,579/day in 2023. Daily OPEX per vessel (inc. drydock and predelivery expenses) increased by 5% YoY, reaching $5,494/day in 2023.

Last year, TCE rates for mid-size and small bulkers were lower than in 2022, leading to declining revenues and profits. The following table shows SB’s income statement for 2023 and 4Q23.

SB 4Q23 report

In 2023, SB realized $295 million in revenue vs. $364 million in FY22. The company’s operating profit dropped by $80 million YoY, reaching $104 million in 2023. In addition to the lower day rates, higher expenses squeezed the company’s profits. Voyage expenses increased by 102% due to the increased number of ships employed under spot contracts compared to 2022. Operating expenses also increased by 12% YoY. The prime reason is the vessels' growth YoY. In 2023, SB delivered $77.3 million in net income, a $95 million decrease compared to 2022.

YoY operating cash flow also dropped by 45% to $122 million in 2023. On the other hand, FCF was negative in 2023. One of the reasons is the growing CAPEX. In 2023, the company spent $209 million on capital expenditures vs. $183 million in 2022.

In my opinion, dry bulk ships are in the first part of the expansion phase of the shipping cycle. Hence, investing heavily in CAPEX will pay off in the coming years. It’s worth mentioning that SB buys second vessels, too. They have one significant advantage over the new ones: they are readily available, so they can start generating cash flow (almost) immediately.

Following the inelastic supply side, due to the extensive time needed to build new ships, at one point, too many new vessels were delivered, causing a supply glut and collapsing day rates and shipowner profits. By investing in second-hand vessels, SB mitigates the risk of being too late for the party when all new builds are delivered.

Balance sheet

In December 2023, SB reported $87.9 million cash, $482 million long-term debt, and $507 million total debt. The loan repayment schedule is well distributed. In 2024, SB owes $27 million. For the next three years combined, SB owes $170.9 million. In 2027, a significant portion of the debt ($162 million) matures. SB has ample liquidity. In 2023, the company generated $122 million in operating cash flow and $93 million in operating income. Over the same period, SB had $24.4 million in net interest expenses.

Dividends and buybacks

SB is not the best income idea, with its 4.08% TTM yield compared to its peers. Although considering SB's 36.3% payout ratio, the company is an attractive dividend pick.

Seeking Alpha

In November 2023, the company announced its share repurchase program. The plan is to purchase up to 5,000,000 shares, representing 4.5% of total outstanding common stocks. SB had not yet purchased any stock under its buyback program.

Valuation

In January, SB shares traded at 2.8 TTM EV/Sales and 5.4 TTM EV/EBITDA. Since then, SB’s stock has gained 18%, resulting in higher multiples, 3.7 EV/Sales, and 6.54 EV/EBITDA. SB shares are neither cheap nor expensive compared to other mid-cap bulker companies.

Seeking Alpha

However, SB is superior to its competitors when considering the fleet specifics, dividend yields, and capital structure.

The following table details companies' fleet specifications, PNAV, and gross LTV.

Author's data

SB trades at 49% PNAV and comes with 34% gross LTV. Its fleet is the best in the group, followed closely by Pangaea Logistics (PANL). PANL has ice-class vessels, providing the company with a moat. Diana Shipping (DSX) and Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) have a lot of drawbacks. DSX's dividend safety on its common units is questionable, given the company’s high payout ratio of 154% and declining cash flows. On the other hand, GRIN distributed dividends with a least to say, mediocre yield. Its fleet does not have a scrubber, and the percentage of chartered-in ships is too high for my taste. Given its fleet, balance sheet, and dividend yields, SB offers the best value at the present stock prices.

Investor Takeaway

I am more inclined to Capesize/Newcastlemax segment, although SB offers excellent risk-reward betting on mid-size dry bulk carriers. So, SB remains one of my top picks in the dry bulk segment.

The diverse fleet provides SB with flexibility. If the company owns only Capes/Newcastlemax, its performance is correlated with major bulk (iron ore, coal, and bauxite) demand. In other words, it is about the state of the Chinese economy. Having mid-size vessels, the ship owner can diversify from major bulks and service another customer, thus reducing its China-related risks.

A rising geopolitical uncertainty favors shipping. The Red Sea crisis significantly extended the duration of the passages. The only option for the ships is to sail via the Cape of Good Hope. Panama Canal drought adds more strains on global supply chains. Mid-size vessels such as Post-Panamax and Kamsarmax cannot traverse the Canal anymore. SB remains in a beneficial position to cash-in on extended voyages due to the points discussed above.

SB effectively handles its two company-specific risks: financial and operational. Financially, SB is sound, given its conservative use of leverage and sufficient liquidity. The debt maturities are well distributed in the following years, allowing SB to service its debts without difficulty.

SB fleet age is not a significant risk, too. After the tenth year, the operating risk grows due to more unexpected breakdowns, leading to higher maintenance and repair expenses. Nevertheless, SB management actively updates its fleet, keeping the age profile stable.

Large bulkers are still my preferred way to bet on growing dry bulk demand. However, the SB approach earns its place in my portfolio along with Capesize ship owners. At the present stock price, SB still brings excellent risk rewards. Last time, I gave a Strong Buy rating. Today, my conclusion remains unchanged. SB gets a Strong Buy rating.