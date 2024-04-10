Thierry Hebbelinck/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In my previous article about Lukoil (OTC:LUKOY), I discussed the possibility that Lukoil may buy back shares of non-Russian investors, providing an opportunity for investors to exit the stock.

In this update, I'll discuss recent developments and will try to address some of the questions investors asked me throughout these months. It should be noted, though, that we still have very limited information on the topic, so I'll try to provide my best guess on each point covered in the article.

Is The Buyback Still Relevant?

For reference, rumors that Lukoil may initiate a buyback program for foreign investors appeared in August 2023. Interfax news agency sources said that the company asked Russian authorities for permission to buy back up to 25% of its shares from foreign investors at a discount of at least 50% (a standard discount set by Russian regulators).

So far, the company has remained silent on any prospect of a potential buyback, though the recent publication of the company's financial results as well as the recent recommendation of dividends may shed light on the probability of a buyback.

In 2023, the company earned more than 7.9 trillion roubles of revenue ($88 billion) and 1.16 trillion roubles of net income for the period. Under the dividend policy, Lukoil pays dividends in the amount of at least 100% of the company's adjusted free cash flow. Given that the company doesn't disclose its capex numbers, an approximate estimate of the company's adjusted FCF is about 760-770 billion rubles (~$8.2 bn). If we divide by 692.9 million shares and get an estimated dividend of 1,103 rubles ($11.87) per share.

Why is this number important? The thing is, together with the announced final dividend, the company recommended paying only 945 rubles per share ($10.17) of dividends for 2023, which is 14% less compared to the initial estimate.

The only plausible explanation, in my opinion, is that the company still considering a buyback and therefore decided to keep the money.

For a hypothetical buyback of 25% of the company's shares at the current share price accounted for a discount (~3,900 rubles, around $42 per share), around 660 billion rubles ($7.1 bn) may be needed. With over 1.1 trillion rubles ($11.8 bn) of cash on its balance sheet, the company has enough funds to afford both the buyback and the upcoming dividend payment. The fact that the company decided not to pay dividends "in full" only bolsters the hypothesis that the company accumulates financial resources for a buyback and acts conservatively to have cash for further distribution in the future.

What Could Be The Price Of The Buyback?

Let me explain how I arrived at the aforementioned estimate of 3,900 rubles per share. The current share price of the Lukoil stock on the Moscow Exchange is around 7,800 rubles. Given that under a hypothetical buyback, foreign investors will sell their shares to the company, it's technically considered as a withdrawal of foreigners from Russian assets. Under Russian law, such operations are required to be performed with an applied discount of no less than 50% of the market value of an asset. Thus, we have to divide 7,800 rubles by two, and we'll get the estimated 3,900 rubles per share.

The most vivid example of a similar buyback is the case of a Russian retailer, Magnit, which bought $736 bn worth of shares from foreign shareholders. The delay with Lukoil's buyback may be explained by the fact that in Lukoil's case, the volume of share purchases would be roughly ten times bigger compared to Magnit's buyback.

What If You Just Keep Holding Shares?

If the company finally announces the long-awaited buyback, it will be voluntary for investors' participation. If we take into account that the West is actively coming up with ideas on how to use the frozen Russian reserves, Russia may at some point retaliate by confiscating assets of foreign entities in Russia, including shares of Russian companies owned by non-Russian investors.

To avoid this risk, I strongly recommend participating in a buyback if the company announces one in the future.

What Happens To Dividends Of Non-Russian Investors?

If you have converted your Lukoil ADRs to ordinary shares (see the FAQ and instructions here), your converted shares will be eligible for dividends. If you still have ADRs that are not converted to shares, you won't be able to receive dividends, though the company specifies in the FAQ that you will be able to claim unreceived dividends later after the conversion to shares.

It should be noted that under the current Russian regulation, you can't convert your dividends from rubles to other currencies and withdraw them from Russia. For non-Russian investors, all dividends are kept in special C-type accounts.

However, this March, the Russian government announced an asset swap scheme between Russian and foreign investors. In short, within this scheme, foreign investors will be able to use their funds from their C-type accounts to purchase frozen shares of American and European companies from Russian investors who have their non-Russian assets blocked due to Western sanctions against Russian financial institutions. I'll cover this topic as well later when more details on this matter become available.

The Bottom Line

I still believe Lukoil will, sooner or later, initiate a buyback for foreigners, which could be a great opportunity for non-Russian investors to free their funds currently frozen in Lukoil's shares. My guess is that the company may announce a buyback after the upcoming dividend payment due on May 7, 2024. I'll keep informing investors on this topic, so stay tuned for more updates.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.