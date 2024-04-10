Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Scorpio Tankers: 2024 Is On Pace To Be Another Transformational Year

Apr. 10, 2024 6:11 AM ETScorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Stock
Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • Scorpio Tankers is highly profitable due to strong vessel day rates.
  • The refined product shipping industry will remain supply constrained for the next three to four years.
  • Scorpio Tankers will achieve multiple expansion as it achieves debt targets and can allocate over $600 million per year to shareholder returns.
  • Scorpio should realize over 30% total returns as this multiple expansion is realized.

Black scorpion

Tim Platt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is a shipper of refined products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, and naphtha. Multiple market disruptions such as draughts in the Panama Canal, attacks in the Red Sea, and Russian sanctions, have caused global realignment

This article was written by

Ronald Ferrie profile picture
Ronald Ferrie
2.36K Followers
I am a Licensed Professional Engineer who works in the Nuclear Power industry. I use my professional working knowledge of the power/energy industries to aid in evaluating potential equities worthy of long-term investment. I invest in income producing equities and rental real estate properties for cash flow and long-term appreciation. My articles are to serve as a platform for presenting the underlying fundamentals and long-term potential of each equity/business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STNG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STNG

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STNG
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News