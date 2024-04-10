abriendomundo/iStock via Getty Images

Let's continue our focus on renewables with Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC), one of the largest utilities in South America, 64% owned by Enel SpA (OTCPK:ENLAY), which is one of the world's largest producers of electricity from renewable sources. ENIC has a portfolio of 8.5GW of installed capacity, including 6.5GW from hydro, solar, geothermal, wind, and storage, and has more than 2 million customers. It holds a dominant position in electricity sales in Chile, with 42% market share, and keeps investing in the construction of new plants, mainly solar.

In FY23, it added 0.6GW of installed capacity to its portfolio. Following the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile in FY22 and the Arcadia Generación Solar renewable portfolio in 2023, ENIC reduced its debt level, reaching a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 3x, in line with the divestment plan carried out by the parent company internationally. Partly because of these operations, it has achieved remarkable financial results over the past 2 years, ending FY23 with an EV/EBITDA of 6.51x and a PE of 5.68x, figures that make the stock very attractive. ENIC also offers a dividend yield of more than 10%, although characterized by considerable variability over the years. For the above reasons, and considering the results of my DCF analysis, which resulted in a 70% undervaluation compared to the current market price, I assign the stock a Buy rating.

Before investing in the company though, it is worth noting that ENIC is subject to the risk of being almost totally subject to Chile's economic and policy developments. The latter, in my opinion, presents several issues that need to be taken into account and which I will discuss in the article. If interested in the world of renewable energy, on EuroEquity Research you'll find several analyses of companies operating in it.

Business Overview

Enel Chile deals directly with power generation, with an installed capacity of 8.5GW of which 6.5GW is generated from renewable sources. Specifically, in FY23 about 40% came from hydroelectric facilities, which had a particularly good year in electricity production due to the El Niño climate event that caused record rainfall throughout South America. 34% was produced from solar, wind and geothermal plants. The solar plants are mainly located in the north of Chile, in the Atacama Desert, one of the places with the highest solar irradiation globally. This is the reason why half of the Capex developments made in FY23 have been made on solar systems, as they are proving to be extremely convenient and characterized by high marginality. The remaining 25% still comes from oil and gas.

In southern Chile, ENIC is developing in Joint Venture with

a projected site to produce green Hydrogen, produced entirely from renewable sources. These characteristics make Enel Chile the largest producer and distributor of electricity in all of Chile, with a market share of 42%, up significantly from 34% in FY18. Chile is a state with strong demographic and economic growth, even if characterized by a slowdown from 2020. Such considerations are consistent with the growth in customers, mainly residential, which amounted to 2.1m as of Dec23, up from the 1.9m recorded in Dec18. In addition, the analysis of the latter shows how investments in digitalization and corporate reorganization have had a positive effect on efficiency, with the Customers/Employees ratio growing significantly within the period under analysis. ENIC currently has a strong position in its target market, not only in the generation and sale of electricity but also in distribution, which shows significantly growing numbers.

ENIC results presentations and Author's Analysis

Solid economic data and balance sheet

The economic-financial data have been characterized by significant growth, apart from FY20, a year in which the pandemic put a lot of pressure on the Chilean economy, even forcing the government to pass measures to support citizens such as the "Tariff Stabilization Law." In FY23, ENIC reported revenues of $5.2B, down 8% from FY22 partly due to the change in consolidation from the previous year following the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile for $1.4B. Nonetheless, the results reported in the last fiscal year are impressive, with EBITDA of $1.2B equal to just 1/6 of EV. In addition, it achieved net income of $754m, of which $183m came from the sale of the Arcadia portfolio, for an adjusted profit of $571m, higher than the results reported for the entire period under review except for FY22. One of the main reasons behind this performance involves the El Niño weather event, which resulted in record generation from hydropower plants with an output of 12.2GWh compared to 9.8GWh in FY22 and 7.7GWh in FY21. In FY24, due to lower effects of El Niño, a decline in revenues is expected. Earnings are also expected to be lower than in FY23, while still maintaining good margins. A net income margin of around 12.5% should be achieved, because of the continued streamlining of the business organization discussed in the previous section. For FY25 and FY26, revenues are expected to be essentially flat and profit to increase slightly but still at lower levels than achieved in FY23.

ENIC results presentations and Author's Analysis & Estimates

Despite record revenues over the past 2 years, management has been able to lower overall debt, in line with parent company 2025 strategic plan, launched in 2022, which targets a total of $21B in disposals globally. As of Dec23, the Net Debt/EBITDA ratio stands at 3x, despite a mild increase in net debt of about $100m compared to FY22. The ratio appears to be under control, especially given tangible assets worth $7.3B, almost double the $3.7B of net debt. The quick ratio as of Dec23 (0.82x) does not raise any particular concern regarding solvency, since $1.4B of debt maturities are expected between FY24 and FY26, compared with $600m of cash and $800m of available committed credit lines currently on hand. In addition, despite the high amount of investment in new renewable plants, Enel Chile can count on substantial OCF production ($652m in FY23), partially reduced by the "Tariff Stabilization Law" negatively affecting short-term liquidity by increasing trade receivables. Between FY22 and FY23, ENIC still achieved positive FCF also due to divestments made, closing FY23 with over $500m. A dividend of $0.35 per share was proposed for FY24, with an outstanding yield of 11.84%.

ENIC results presentations and Author's Analysis

Discounted Cash Flow

The DCF analysis was carried out considering the riskiness associated with Chile and returned a valuation of $5.29 per share, about 70% above the current market value.

Beta = 0.72x, obtained from Yahoo Finance.

MRP (6.9%) and Risk-Free rate (4.9%), were obtained using 2023 Fernandez's data referring to Chile. A cost of equity of 6.34% was obtained.

Cost of debt (4.9%) was taken from Financial Statements Analysis 2023 report provided by ENEL Chile.

WACC (8.05%) has been increased by 3% to reflect Chile's political-economic riskiness, lower than other South American countries but still high.

g = 1 %, which is in my opinion a conservative value.

Author's Analysis & Estimates

Chile reliance as the main risk to be considered

ENIC gets all its revenues from Chile, which is notable for significant political risk, although less than other South American countries.

As demonstrated recent episode involving SQM and lithium mining, the country has high regulatory risk, with a nationalist and socialist-leaning government.

The "Tariff Stabilization Fund" (PEC in Spanish) has negative effects on short-term liquidity, significantly increasing the value of the company's receivables. New legislation is expected in H2 2024, with possible negative effects on its liquidity.

Although Chile experienced significant population and economic growth between 2000 and 2020, the pandemic appears to have shifted the equilibrium, reducing fertility rates and GDP growth.

Enel Chile already has a strong dominant position in the Chilean energy market, complicating further market share growth and having a restrictive impact on future revenue growth.

Conclusion

Author's Analysis & Estimates

Enel Chile is the leading Chilean electricity producer and is a financially robust company controlled by one of the largest utilities globally. Between FY22 and FY23, it achieved record results in terms of both revenues and margins and profits. The corporate reorganization involving the sale of Enel Transmisión Chile, one of its three main business units, allowed it to keep debt under control and finance new investments. New renewable plants, mainly photovoltaic, and the decrease in the share of fossil sources may be the main growth driver for margins and profits, thanks to the higher profitability intrinsic to solar power generation. I believe that a dividend yield above 10% represents an excellent return, and the current multiples are very low, implying an undervaluation of the stock. For all these reasons and other factors discussed within the analysis, I currently rate ENIC as a Buy. As already anticipated, however, dependence on the Chilean economy is a factor that an investor cannot ignore.