Paychex: Scoop Up This Dividend Growth Stock Now

Apr. 10, 2024 7:30 AM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stock1 Comment
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
8.59K Followers

Summary

  • Paychex remains an interesting dividend growth stock from my perspective.
  • The company’s revenue and adjusted diluted EPS climbed higher in its fiscal Q3.
  • PAYX held over $900 million in net cash/investments as of the fiscal third quarter.
  • The stock could be trading 4% below fair value.
  • Paychex could be set up to keep delivering double-digit annual total returns in the years ahead.

Businesswoman using laptop in textile factory

A businesswoman works in her office.

Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I'm always on the lookout for companies that benefit from consistency in their underlying earnings power. That's because stocks aren't just flashing ticker symbols on a

Hi, my name is Kody. Aside from my articles here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha. I have been investing since September 2017 and interested in dividend investing since about 2009.Since July 2018, I have ran Kody's Dividends. This is a blog that is documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality. It's also the inspiration of my pseudonym here on Seeking Alpha.By God's grace, I owe everything to my blog for introducing me to the Seeking Alpha community as an analyst. That's my story and I hope you enjoy my work examining dividend growth stocks and the occasional growth stock!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

