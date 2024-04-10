A businesswoman works in her office. Morsa Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

As a dividend growth investor, I'm always on the lookout for companies that benefit from consistency in their underlying earnings power. That's because stocks aren't just flashing ticker symbols on a screen. There are real, live businesses behind these ticker symbols.

When a company can reliably grow its earnings and already has an established policy in place to reward shareholders, the results are often what I like to see: Dividend growth in any environment or almost any environment.

Absent the dividend freeze in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic that I noted in my February article, Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) has sent more cash to shareholders.

Since I initiated coverage with a buy rating, shares have gained 3% to the 3% gains of the S&P 500 (SP500) index. In that time, Paychex has since shared its financial results for the fiscal third quarter that ended Feb. 29. Today, I'll be examining those financial results and the company's valuation to elaborate on why I am keeping my buy rating.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

PAYX's 2.8% forward dividend yield registers at twice the industrial sector average of 1.4%. This is enough to earn the company an A- grade for forward dividend yield from Seeking Alpha's Quant System. As I'll also discuss in further detail in the dividend section of this article, PAYX is no slouch for dividend growth, either.

There is also good reason to believe that this dividend growth can persist moving forward. Seeking Alpha's Quant System awards an A- grade to PAYX for dividend safety.

The company's 75% EPS payout ratio is meaningfully above the 60% EPS payout ratio that rating agencies have set as the industry-safe guideline for human capital management. Further examination of free cash flow through the first three quarters of its current fiscal year in the dividend section will show its dividend to be more sustainable, however.

PAYX's 19% debt-to-capital ratio further supports the safety of the dividend. This is because it is less than half of the 40% that rating agencies view as safe for the industry. As it stands right now, this suggests that the company's financial health won't hold it back from delivering further dividend growth.

PAYX doesn't have a credit rating from S&P. But if it did, its financial metrics imply that it would be rated BBB+ per the Zen Research Terminal. That would translate into an approximately 5% likelihood of PAYX going out of business over the coming 30 years.

This is also why the projected chance of a dividend cut in the next average recession is 0.5% in the Zen Research Terminal. In the next severe recession, this rises to 2%. For additional context, these are each respectively the minimum inputs.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

As it is most often the case with my buy ratings, PAYX's valuation looks to be at least somewhat appealing. The five-year average dividend yield of 2.8% suggests shares could be worth $126 each. In my opinion, this is a valid proxy for fair value because the company's fundamentals look to be intact, as I will soon discuss.

Additionally, PAYX's 10-year normal P/E ratio is just over 27 according to FAST Graphs. Assuming a reversion to this multiple, that could mean shares are worth $131 apiece for the fiscal year 2024 and $139 for the fiscal year 2025 based on current analyst consensus EPS estimates.

Weighting out these fair values, PAYX could be fairly valued at $130 a share. This would indicate that PAYX's shares are 4% undervalued from the current $125 share price (as of April 9, 2024).

If PAYX returned to fair value and matched the growth consensus, here are the total returns that it could generate in the next 10 years:

2.8% yield + 8.8% FactSet Research annual growth consensus + a 0.4% annual valuation multiple expansion = 12% annual total return potential or a 211% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 9.8% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 155% 10-year cumulative total return

Another Quarter Of Decent Growth

Paychex Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release

PAYX's financial results were mixed in its fiscal third quarter. However, the big picture arguably remains fine. The company's total revenue grew by 4.2% year-over-year to more than $1.4 billion during the quarter. This was $20 million short of the analyst consensus, but it was just the second quarter out of the past 20 that PAYX missed the analyst revenue consensus per Seeking Alpha.

The company's topline growth was driven by strength throughout the business. Starting with Management Solutions, revenue increased by 2.5% over the year-ago period to just over $1 billion for the fiscal third quarter. According to CFO Bob Schrader's opening remarks during the Q3 2024 Earnings Call, this growth was fueled by growth in the number of clients served and improved product penetration.

PEO and Insurance Solutions revenue climbed by 7.6% year-over-year to $345.5 million in the fiscal third quarter. As many businesses continued to expand, that was aided by more average worksite employees. This helped to sustain momentum in medical plant participant volumes as well.

Finally, interest on funds held for clients surged 24.4% higher over the year-ago period to $43.9 million during the fiscal third quarter. Per Schrader, that was the result of higher average interest rates.

Turning to the bottom line, PAYX's adjusted diluted EPS rose by 7% year-over-year to $1.38 for the fiscal third quarter. This was $0.01 ahead of the analyst consensus according to Seeking Alpha. It also marked the 19th quarter out of the last 20 quarters that the company met or exceeded the analyst consensus for adjusted diluted EPS. Thanks to disciplined cost control, PAYX's total operating expenses only grew by 2.7% over the year-ago period to $789.5 million in the quarter. That is what led the company's non-GAAP net profit margin to expand by 80 basis points to 34.6% during the quarter.

After three quarters, the analyst consensus is that adjusted diluted EPS will surge higher by 10.1% to $4.70 in fiscal year 2024 per FAST Graphs. Beyond this fiscal year, adjusted diluted EPS could rise another 5.7% to $4.97 in fiscal year 2025 and an additional 6.2% to $5.28 in fiscal year 2026. Keep in mind, that PAYX tends to top the analyst consensus, as was noted earlier. So, high- single-digit annual growth wouldn't be out of the question.

PAYX's enviable financial position is another element that I like. As of Feb. 29, the company had $912.9 million in net cash and cash equivalents/corporate investments. In the current high-rate environment, this fortress-like balance sheet comes in handy (unless noted or hyperlinked, all info was sourced from PAYX's Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release).

Financial Vigor Backs Up Future Dividend Growth

In my last article, I noted that PAYX's quarterly dividend per share cumulatively compounded by 58.9% to the present $0.89 rate - a 9.7% compound annual growth rate.

Aside from the balance sheet, the company has the free cash flow to adequately cover its dividend obligation. Through the first three quarters of fiscal year 2024, PAYX generated nearly $1.5 billion in free cash flow. Against the $962.5 million in dividends paid during that time, this is a 65.6% free cash flow payout ratio. Even with the $169.2 million in share repurchases thrown into the mix, PAYX had over $300 million in leftover free cash flow (details according to PAYX's Q3 2024 Earnings Press Release).

Risks To Consider

PAYX is a fundamentally thriving company, but there are still pertinent risks that warrant at least a brief discussion.

As I outlined in my previous article, PAYX derived the vast majority of its revenue in the United States. That means the health of the company is entirely dependent on the state of the U.S. economy and regulatory environment. If the U.S. economy suffers or additional regulations are passed into law, that could harm the company's fundamentals.

Another risk to PAYX is the massive amount of data that lies within its IT networks. This makes it a valuable and frequent target of attempted cyber breaches. If any of these are eventually successful, client data and proprietary data could be compromised. On a large enough scale, this could damage the company's reputation and break the investment thesis.

Summary: Quality At A Small Discount

FAST Graphs, FactSet

PAYX is a proven grower with a strong balance sheet. Also, the company's payout ratio is under control. Yet, shares are slightly discounted right now.

PAYX's blended P/E ratio of 26.7 is below the 10-year normal P/E ratio of 27.2. If it can revert to this multiple and meet the growth consensus, 23% cumulative total returns could be in order between now and May 2026. Thus, why I'm reiterating my buy rating.