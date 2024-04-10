WENFENG QUAN/iStock via Getty Images

With H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) serving a wide range of manufacturing markets with its specialty adhesives, sealants, and coatings, it’s a good way to play the broader global economic cycles. Unfortunately, that’s not a particularly favorable cycle right now; while construction in North America looks healthier, manufacturing activity is looking pretty shaky and the “soft landing” that the Street is hoping for may end up being harder than expected. That, in turn, is going to put pressure on Fuller’s top line even while low material costs boost margins.

I was lukewarm on Fuller when I last wrote about the company, given some concerns about the volume outlook in 2023. Volumes were indeed weak, and the shares have lagged the S&P 500 and broader industrial sector since (though outperforming Henkel AG (OTCPK:HENKY)).

I can’t say I have strong feelings either way about Fuller today. Valuation is solidly in the “okay, I guess” range, and I do have those concerns about the broader manufacturing sector in 2024. Just as I thought Fuller would be worth another look in the low-$60s last year (which the shares declined to and then rebounded from), I feel the same about a price in the high-$60s to low-$70s, but I’m pretty neutral today without a reason to be more bullish on industrial production.

Lackluster Volumes, But Good Cost Leverage

I won’t be surprised if Fuller’s first quarter results prove to be something of a template for the year to come, with softer revenue than expected (driven by volume), but gross margin outperformance on lower input costs. That will leave SG&A as a swing factor in EPS results, with Q1 spending higher than expected and mitigating the benefit of the gross margin beat.

Revenue was a little weaker than expected in the first quarter (close to a 2% miss), as organic revenue declined a bit more than 4% on a 1% decline in volume and a greater than 3% decline in realized prices.

The Health, Hygiene, and Consumable Adhesives (or HHC) business declined 9% on a 4% volume decline, with particular weakness in hygiene (the business was flat ex-hygiene) due to consumer de-stocking. Engineering Adhesives was down 2% on flat volume, as still-healthy auto volumes and recovering electronics were offset by weak woodworking/furniture. Construction revenue rose more than 10% on a strong 11% volume rebound as construction activity picks up against easier comps (single-family starts were up 29% in Jan-Feb 2024 versus the year-ago).

Europe was particularly weak, with volumes down over 10% and each of the business units down more than 10%. China was stronger than expected, up in the mid-single-digits, helped by leverage to auto and electronics markets and no direct exposure to construction, as well as share gains.

Margins were interesting. Gross margin improved 320bp to 30.1%, better than expected, as raw material costs eased. It’s worth remembering, though, that a lot of Fuller’s contracts have indexed pricing, so even if/when there’s a lag, it’s generally true that lower input costs also bring lower realized prices.

Despite the gross margin strength, operating and EBITDA results were only a little better than expected, as SG&A ran high (expenses tied to 2023 acquisitions, incentive compensation, and wages). Operating income (adjusted) rose 12%, with margin improving 110bp to 9.8%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 12% and margin improved 60bp to 15.2%. EBITDA approved in all segments, but most significantly in Construction (up 236%, with margin up 530bp to 8.4%).

Destocking Is Over … But Restocking Doesn’t Seem To Be Imminent

Fuller’s 2023 volumes (down 8%) looked a little worse than they really were, as customers took advantage of improved supply chains to reduce the inventories they’d built up in response to supply shortages. That process has more or less played out in most of Fuller’s major markets.

Unfortunately, manufacturing activity remains soft in North America and is looking quite weak in Europe as well. I’ve mentioned metrics like PMI in recent articles on Hurco (HURC) and MSC Industrial (MSM) (here and here), but the gist of it is that manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe is still quite weak, and that weakness is particularly visible with smaller manufacturing companies.

I don’t see a lot of imminent drivers for a better outlook for Fuller’s manufacturing markets in 2024. A recovery in electronics markets, and Fuller leveraging their non-PFAS offerings to take share from PFAS-containing products, will help, and I think the company’s leverage to hybrids and EVs will as well, even though I’m not looking for a great year for auto production. I’m more concerned about consumer-driven markets like packaging and furniture, though, and I think “general manufacturing” is likewise going to be slow.

Construction should be a relative bright spot. Even with higher rates, I do expect improved single-family and multi-family activity and Fuller should have some leverage to growth in civil and infrastructure construction (as stimulus activity gets underway). The “but” is that this isn’t a large portion of the overall business, so I think organic revenue growth will be pretty flattish for 2024 before rebounding in 2025 and 2026.

The Outlook

On the whole, I don’t have too many concerns about Fuller’s business. I wish the ROIC and/or return on tangible assets were higher, but they’re not bad. Moreover, I like the company’s leverage to electronics, renewable energy, and autos, and I think the company’s leverage to auto electronics and industrial/commercial electrification may be somewhat underappreciated. I also like the company’s serial acquirer strategy that rarely sees the company make big swings, but rather looks for small bolt-on deals with low integration risk.

I’m a bit below the Street for FY’24 and FY’25, but not by a material amount, and I expect EBITDA margins in the 17%s. Over the longer term, I expect revenue growth around 4%, and I think scale and margin improvement efforts can help drive free cash flow margins toward the high single-digits, supporting mid-single-digit FCF growth.

Discounting that back, I can’t say I get an exciting long-term annualized expected return, but that’s pretty common for specialty chemical companies in general. Looking instead at margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I think the shares can support a forward multiple of 10.5x today, supporting an $85 fair value. Were business activity to pick up and/or margins expand more than I expect, 11x/$90 could come into play.

The Bottom Line

Given what I’ve seen of recent reports from companies tied to manufacturing activity, I’m just not that confident about the macro outlook right now, and particularly so given a still-strong job market (and its implications for rate moves) and the risk that activity could slow further ahead of the Presidential election. Although I think Fuller’s guidance is credible today, they do have a history of establishing overly optimistic initial projections and the shares could get hit if that overall “soft landing” outlook goes away.

This looks like a “hold” to me now. Were the shares to see a meaningful (10%-plus) pullback, absent any significant deterioration in the business, I’d definitely reconsider.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.