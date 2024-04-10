Yext: Waiting For Headline Growth To See Positive Inflection

We Are

Investment action

Based on my current outlook and analysis of Yext (NYSE:YEXT) stock, I recommend a hold rating. While I see aspects of growth inflection and upside, I think it is best to wait for YEXT to actually show growth inflection at the topline to take a more convicted view of the stock.

Basic Information

YEXT provides cloud-based digital knowledge management solutions through its Yext platform, which essentially provides clients with the ability to manage their public-facing information. The Yext platform is centered on a business’s knowledge graph, which contains all the public information about a company, ranging from its location and store hours to product and service descriptions. Once a business’s knowledge graph is complete, it can tap into the Yext Knowledge Network, which contains a myriad of third-party applications and services, to simultaneously update that business’s information. As of FY24, YEXT makes most of its revenue from North America (~79%) and the rest from international.

The competitive advantage here is that once a company has used YEXT to manage all its public-facing information (especially when it is well integrated into multiple end-sites), it becomes a very sticky relationship. The more YEXT gets integrated into the marketing department of clients, the harder it is to rip-and-replace YEXT, this gives YEXT long-term pricing power in my opinion.

Review

YEXT has a reporting cycle that ends its fiscal year on January 31, and the latest fiscal report is 4Q24. For a quick update on YEXT’s recent financials, YEXT reported 4Q24 revenue of $101.1 million and FY24 revenue of $404.3 million. Gross margin saw an expansion of 419bps to 79.3%, which, combined with operating expenses leverage (which saw a 2.3% decline), led to adjusted EBIT margins of 11.5% and EPS growth of 92.6% from $0.05 to $0.10.

A key reason for the YEXT share price staying at this current depressed level is that growth has not seen any positive inflection yet. Since the pandemic (FY20), growth has slowed from 31% to just 0.9% in FY24. However, my review of the business is that YEXT growth seems to be coming back, but because of the weak macro environment, this has not been apparent at the topline yet. Specifically, the difficult selling environment, which led to an elongated sales cycle, as well as the churning of a large customer during 4Q24, led to muted 4Q24 growth (down 0.8% vs. 4Q23). However, there are positive aspects that suggest to me that sales traction is gradually coming back. Firstly, YEXT closed expansion deals and won back boomerang customers. For the latter, it does not show up as a major contributor to FY24 performance because of the 20 closed deals; half of them occurred in 4Q24. Which means FY24 is going to see easy comps against FY23. Secondly, while ARR declined by 3.2% to $387.4 million, it was mostly due to the churn of a large customer in 4Q24, which masked the better underlying sales productivity that YEXT is driving, which should be measured on a sequential basis. Indeed, management mentioned that they are encouraged by the sequential improvements over the previous quarter, which makes them think that third-party reseller ARR could grow again in FY25.

What I believe would drive growth acceleration in the coming quarters and could be a catalyst for stock valuation re-rating is the growing adoption of its enterprise-grade, customer-facing LLM. According to the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, YEXT sees an opportunity to help customers use their own data in a constrained experience, which I believe will drive huge adoption as: (1) customers do not want to give up ownership of their data, and (2) it enables customers to offer more realistic responses to customers. YEXT prioritizes continuous optimization and training over a static reference set, and hence necessitates regular data refreshment. This will be made possible by YEXT's assistance to clients in accessing their data and implementing LLMs, which encapsulate answers in a conversational model that uses authoritative information to provide the correct answer. This is, of course, an innovative approach that has yet to be proven to work, and hence, YEXT has a lot to prove on this front. It is hard for an outsider (i.e., no technical expertise in the AI/LLM world) to say with confidence that YEXT has a strong competitive advantage here. However, where I am confident is that YEXT sticky relationship with its clients gives it an edge because they are already in working relationship and YEXT has proven to be trustworthy with the handling the data (in particular, consumer-facing information).

So to the extent that you can marry an LLM to an authoritative database to respond to customer reviews, what happens is you get this more comprehensive conversational thing happening which companies like Google will identify as there's a very real authentic thing happening here and that's higher value than for example just some brochure website about -- and that's all part of this discussion. Needham conference

Valuation

Author's work

I believe YEXT can accelerate its growth back to the mid-teens level, which is half of the pre-covid level, assuming that 2/3 of the demand (30+% growth since pre-covid) is structurally impaired due to the absence of the zero interest rate era, and this is in line with management's long-term view of a 10% growth rate (as per the Needham conference). My expectation is for YEXT to reach 10% growth in FY28 (CY2027). From now until 2027, I believe this 2+ year period is sufficient for the macro environment to recover (rates are already expected to come down) and businesses to regain confidence in increasing their investment budget.

As YEXT shows accelerating growth and improving profitability (EBIT margin guided to be 30% in the long term), I believe valuation should see upward revision. The last time YEXT grew at 10% in FY22, the stock traded at 1.5x forward revenue, but note that in FY22, YEXT reported -23% EBIT. By FY28, suppose YEXT manages to achieve half of its target (15% EBIT margin); comparatively, YEXT should trade at a higher multiple than 1.5x forward revenue but is unlikely to trade back at its average of 4x forward revenue given growth is structurally lower in FY28. As such, I think the midpoint of this valuation range is a good estimate of where YEXT might trade at, which is ~2.5x forward revenue (1.5x + 4x = 5.5x / 2 = ~2.7x). This valuation multiple is not extremely demanding when compared to peers like Salesforce (CRM), ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI), and Weave Communications (WEAV), where they are trading at an average of ~5x forward revenue (lowest is WEAV at 3.8x forward revenue). My multiple assumption assumes that YEXT trades at a discount, which it should, given the lower growth outlook. However, as YEXT improves its profitability and sustains 10% growth, valuation multiple should trend up towards where CRM (expected to grow ~10% with 14% EBIT margin) and ZI (~high-single-digits percentage growth with 21% EBIT margin) are trading, 6.81x and 4.76x forward revenue, respectively.

Risk

The risk to the upside is that YEXT approach to its LLM strategy might not work out as well as it should. This would be a major disappointment, as it is one of the catalysts I expect to drive growth acceleration. In addition, if macro conditions stay weaker for longer than I expected, ongoing headwinds could persist, further delaying the surfacing of underlying growth turnarounds at the headline level.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a hold rating for YEXT for now. While the business appears to be regaining sales traction and the LLM strategy holds promise, these factors haven't translated to topline growth yet. Waiting for a clear inflection in revenue growth would be prudent before taking a more bullish stance on the stock. The potential for valuation improvement exists, but it hinges on YEXT demonstrating consistent growth acceleration and profitability. Patience is needed, as the market might take until the end of FY26 to be fully convinced.