IEUR: An Ideal ETF For Top European Stocks With A 3% Yield

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is an ideal ETF for investors who want to add some of Europe's leading companies to their portfolio. This ETF has been in a solid uptrend for the past few months, but it still offers relative value when compared to U.S. stocks. This ETF has about $4.6 billion in assets under management, and it has a very low expense ratio of just .11%. There are other portfolio characteristics that I like about this ETF, which includes the yield of about 2.62% (SEC 30-day), and the portfolio sports a price to earnings average of just 14.98 times earnings. This appears to offer considerable value when compared to the S&P 500 Index (SPY) which currently trades for about 23 times earnings.

The portfolio is well-diversified and no single holding accounts for much more than about 3% of total assets. Some of the top holdings include: Novo Nordisk (NVO) which represents 3.34% of total assets, ASML Holding (ASML) is about 3.12% of the assets, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) is ranked at 2.27%, LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY) is about 2%, and Shell plc (SHEL) weighs in at 1.73%, in winding up the top 5 holdings. Other smaller positions include names like: AstraZeneca (AZN), SAP SE (SAP), Novartis (NVS), Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), and HSBC Holdings (HSBC).

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this ETF bottomed out in October 2023, at around $46 per share. It has been on a tear for the past few months and recently traded for a bit over $58 per share. In late December, a "Golden Cross" formation appeared on the chart with the 50-day moving average (which is currently about $56), rising above the 200-day moving average which is currently around $52.58. With this big rally, I believe we could see a pullback and a better buying opportunity, so I think it is a hold right now for longer-term investors, but possibly even a sell for more active traders and investors. However, I think this ETF is attractive to buy on pullbacks.

Stockcharts.com

European Stocks Might Outperform U.S. Stocks In The Coming Months

The biggest reason European stocks could outperform U.S. stocks is simply because of the aforementioned disparity in the price to earnings ratio. With this ETF holding many of Europe's most successful and largest companies, and with the price to earnings ratio for the holdings averaging just about 14.98, it is easy to see significant upside potential when compared to the current price to earnings ratio in the U.S. being around 23 times earnings.

The other big reason European stocks might outperform is because the European Central Bank appears to be more eager to lower interest rates. The Federal Reserve seems to be suddenly pushing back on rate cuts that many investors and analysts thought would start to happen in June. However, it looks like the ECB will start easing in June. A recent article by SA News Editor Liz Kiesche confirms this view and it states:

"European Central Bank policy makers appear to "overwhelmingly" support a rate cut in June, and some of them have discussed a second cut in July in an effort to gain the backing of a small group that would prefer to start easing their policy rate in April, according to a media report published on Friday."

Let's Review The Top 5 Holdings

Novo Nordisk: This pharmaceutical company is based in Denmark, and it has appreciated significantly thanks to the success of its Ozempic weight loss drug. I think the shares are a bit richly valued right now, but it could go higher because it is seeing strong growth.

ASML Holding: This company is based in the Netherlands, and it is a leading supplier to the semiconductor industry. This stock has been surging due to the rally in chip stocks and investor interest in AI. I feel like the chip sector might be due for a pullback, but momentum seems strong for this sector.

Nestle: This Switzerland-based food giant makes bottled water, a variety of chocolates, Nespresso, as well as cereals and baby foods. This stock has dropped in the past few months, and it seems to be based on concerns over the rising price of cocoa, as well as concerns that the new weight loss drugs will reduce consumption of chocolate and food in general. I think the drop in this stock is probably a buying opportunity.

LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton: This purveyor of luxury goods is based in Paris and in addition to Louis Vuitton, it owns many great brands including Rimowa, Celine, Veuve Clicquot, Fendi and many more.

Shell PLC: This U.K. based oil and gas company has been benefitting from the increase in oil prices, but the stock remains attractively valued, and I think it offers more upside, plus an attractive yield of about 4%.

Potential Downside Risk

Investing in Europe comes with a number of potential downside risks, and currency exchange rates is one consideration. European stocks, including many of the top holdings in this ETF, have been in an uptrend and I feel there could be a pullback in the coming weeks and months. Because many of these stocks are in overbought territory, this could be a potential downside risk.

In Summary

European stocks offer a lot of value, even after a significant rally in the past few months. However, I think it makes sense to wait for a pullback in this ETF before buying. This ETF offers diversification in terms of country as well as industry, and it holds many of the best companies in the region. I think it makes sense to buy this ETF for the long-run when we see a pullback.

