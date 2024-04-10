GLD: Short-Term Overbought But Long-Term Buy Thesis Intact

Anthony Bradshaw

In my most recent article on the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), I noted that gold was on the verge of a multi-year breakout due to foreign central bank buying and concerns surrounding American fiscal policies. Since my article, the GLD ETF has indeed broken out as expected, returning almost 14% and being one of the few asset classes to have kept pace with the S&P 500 since November (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - GLD has returned 14% since November (Seeking Alpha)

However, after such a powerful move in the price of the commodity, I do believe a period of consolidation is required to work off any excess speculation. Nonetheless, my long-term bullish view on gold remains intact, and I would use any near-term weakness to add to my position in the GLD ETF.

Brief Fund Overview

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF is the largest gold bullion ETF in the markets, currently holding more than 26.5 million ounces of gold in its vaults. The premise of the GLD ETF is simple, investors buying GLD will get exposure to the price of gold bullion at the expense of a small 0.40% annual expense ratio to cover storage and custody expenses.

Readers interested in the mechanics of the fund may refer to my initiation article.

Gold Markets Frothy In The Near-Term

When I was writing about gold last year, it was one of the forgotten assets that the mainstream media barely paid any attention to, as everyone was infatuated with artificial intelligence and the 'Magnificent 7'. However, in recent weeks, gold has caught the attention of financial news media like Bloomberg and Reuters as it breaks out to new all-time highs on a seemingly daily basis.

In fact, one recent news article from Bloomberg noted that the premium to net asset value ("NAV") of a gold-backed ETF in China recently surged to over 30%, as Chinese retail investors clamoured for the latest trending asset (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - A Chinese gold ETF surged to a 30% premium to NAV (Bloomberg)

Typically, when we see abnormal price action like that shown in Figure 2, it means speculation has gotten ahead of itself and the asset is due for a correction / consolidation, and I believe this time will prove no different.

Technicals Suggest Caution

On a technical basis, the Relative Strength Indicator ("RSI") on the GLD ETF is currently at one of the highest levels in the past few years, suggesting caution is warranted (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - GLD RSI is at the highest levels in the past few years (Author created using stockcharts.com)

Therefore, GLD investors should not be surprised if gold and the GLD ETF exhibits some much-needed consolidation in the near-term in order to work off the speculative excess built up in the last few months.

Long-Term Thesis Intact

However, looking farther out, my long-term thesis on gold remains intact as foreign central banks like the People's Bank of China ("PBOC") continue to hoover up gold from the open markets for the 17th straight month, adding 160,000 troy ounces of gold to its reserves in March. Other emerging market central banks have also been buyers of gold.

As I have noted in my prior articles, the impetus for foreign central banks to buy gold is driven by the weaponization of U.S. dollar reserves by the U.S. government following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rightly or wrongly, when the U.S. and European countries decided to freeze and confiscate Russia's foreign reserves, it prompted emerging market governments like China to re-examine their foreign reserve policies. To avoid potential sanctions and protect their interests, countries like China and Saudi Arabia are setting up an alternative to the U.S. dollar, backed by their increasing gold reserves.

U.S. Debt Spiral Is Long-Term Grey Swan

In my opinion, the other key driver for foreign governments to buy gold is rising worries about the long-term fiscal situation of the United States. As I have written numerous times in the past, there does not appear to be any bipartisan desire to address the current pace of fiscal spending. According to the Congressional Budget Office ("CBO"), the U.S. government will be running ~6% of GDP deficits for the foreseeable future (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - Current fiscal policies will lead to ~6% fiscal deficits for the foreseeable future (CBO)

This is projected to cause the U.S. government's debt-to-GDP ratio to soar to 172% by 2054 (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - US Debt-to-GDP is expected to soar to 172% by 2054 (CBO)

In fact, Bloomberg Economics recently ran a million simulations on the fiscal situation of the United States and found that in 88% of the simulations, the United States' debt burden is on an unsustainable path.

Is it any wonder that foreign governments prefer to buy gold instead of U.S. treasury bonds, lest they be left holding the bag when America is eventually forced to address the debt issue?

Risks To Bullish View

As I have highlighted above, gold is very overbought at the moment and a pullback/consolidation is to be expected. One potential trigger could be investors' expectations for the Fed to start cutting policy rates in mid-2024.

Previously, I have highlighted the chart in Figure 6 which shows breakouts in the GLD tend to coincide with the Federal Reserve cutting Fed Funds rates.

Figure 6 - GLD breakouts coincide with Fed rate cuts (Author created with stockcharts.com)

If the Fed decides to hold current policy rates higher for longer due to concerns about inflation and the strong economy, then we may see gold pullback in the near-term.

Already, investors have ratcheted back their expectations from over 6 rate cuts in 2024 to just 2 cuts (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Investors now expect only 2 rate cuts in 2024 (CME)

However, any setbacks to rate cut expectations will only delay, not derail, the eventual cutting of interest rates and the expected rally in gold.

Conclusion

Gold has broken out as I predicted back in November, leading to a sharp rally in the GLD ETF. In the short term, the GLD ETF is very overbought and prone to a period of consolidation / pullback.

However, I believe my long-term thesis remains intact, as foreign central banks like the PBOC continue to accumulate gold in response to Russian sanctions and the unsustainable fiscal situation in the United States. I advise investors to use any near-term pullback to add to their gold holdings. The GLD remains a long-term buy in my books.