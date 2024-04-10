Monty Rakusen

Introduction and thesis

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) is a diversified industrial growth company with a portfolio of leading products and services, focused on safety, maintenance, and infrastructure requirements across various end markets. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates through three business segments: Industrial Products, Specialty Chemicals, and Coating, Sealants & Adhesives.

We are very much convinced by the quality of CSWI. Management has executed upon a fantastic strategy to build a highly competitive, moat-protected business, that is positioned well with market leading margins without foregoing growth.

We expect the company to continue as it has in the coming years, with incremental M&A and healthy organic growth, which could be enhanced by increased infrastructure spending. Its focus on niche products critical to industrial end users insulates it from much of the traditional downside risks, evidenced by its good growth during difficult economic conditions.

Whilst the business is not substantially undervalued, we still consider it a buy due to our expected trajectory and its current FCF yield of 3.5%. A business like this is unlikely to ever trade at a discount.

Share price

CSWI's share price performance has been impressive, gaining over 650% during the last decade and significantly outperforming the wider market. This has been delivered through progressive financial improvement and the development of its competitive position.

Commercial analysis

Presented above are CSWI's financial results.

CSWI's revenue growth has been impressive, with a CAGR of +13% since FY13. This has been delivered with a linearity of 0.8, reflecting strong consistency. This has been supported by acquisitions, particularly in FY21/FY22, albeit underpinned by healthy organic growth.

Business model

CSWI operates in diverse industrial markets, offering a wide range of specialty products and solutions. These products include coatings, sealants, lubricants, adhesives, and specialty chemicals, allowing the company to cater to various industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, energy, and food processing.

The company operates in three primary segments:

Contractor solutions (67% of LTM revenue, adj. EBITDA-M of 31.9%)- This segment operates both direct-to-customers and through a distributor model, benefiting from a highly diversified suite of products. Management has built this segment primarily through acquisitions, supported by organic product launches.

Specialized reliability solutions (19% of LTM revenue, adj. EBITDA-M of 19.2%) - This segment provides specialist products that solve reliability concerns, allowing for increased performance and lifespan of assets. Given the specialist nature and quality of products, CSWI benefits from market-leading margins.

Engineered building solutions (14% of LTM revenue, adj. EBITDA-M of 15.9%) - The smallest of the three segments, this business provides solutions to architects and contractors based on a combination of performance and aesthetics, alongside code requirements.

Within all three segments, the company focuses on niche markets where specialized products are in demand. The company seeks to acquire and develop market-leading products, allowing for market share growth within segments with scope for long-term growth.

For this reason, the company emphasizes innovation and product development to stay ahead of market trends and to ensure it is meeting evolving customer requirements. Whilst CSWI's capex only comprises 2% of revenue, and R&D has declined to 1% of revenue, the company has strong successes across all business segments. We do believe there is a risk investment will need to increase, but its track record speaks for itself, implying an incredibly efficient allocation of capital.

One of CSWI's key strengths that allows it to deliver high margins is its strong distribution network, including direct sales teams, distributors, and e-commerce channels. The company's scaled and complementary product offering allows it to mass distribute products, contributing to cost-effective rates and supplier treatments. Relative to smaller pure-play niches, CSWI has considerably better economies of scale.

M&A

Finally, the cornerstone of CSWI's business model is its pursuit of strategic acquisitions to expand its product portfolio, enter new markets, and strengthen its competitive position.

The company is fundamentally a niche consolidator that innovates more than average. Management seeks to identify businesses that serve niche industries with market-leading products. Given the scale differential, CSWI can generally acquire these businesses at a comfortable discount to its existing valuation, delivering considerable economies of scale through shared competencies.

Beyond these factors, Management's primary criteria are as follows:

Long-term growth well in excess of GDP

Margin resilience to cyclicality and at least in line with existing levels

Ability to leverage existing operations

Support a strong balance sheet.

During the last decade, the company has spent ~$550m of cash on acquisitions, whilst its ROE has increased from 13% in FY14 to 17% in LTM Dec23, reflecting an efficient allocation of capital. In many cases, Management teams will lose sight of ROE in exchange for growth (in the worst case), or growth and margins (in a slightly worse case). Investor opportunity cost should never be forgotten, and so the ability to increase ROE reflects Management's ability to generate accretive returns with every dollar retained by the business.

Overall, we are highly impressed by CSWI's M&A strategy. Management is clearly selective with its acquisitions and has a strong track record of delivering against its accretive objectives. We believe the fragmented and substantial nature of the industries it operates within gives Management a long runway for M&A, as does its healthy balance sheet (ND/EBITDA of only 0.9x). We expect this to contribute 2-3ppts of growth over time.

Competitive positioning

CSWI's competitive position rests on two legs. The company creates a suite of market-leading products, with incremental innovation and M&A ensuring its products remain ahead. Secondly, CSWI has strong operational capabilities, allowing for economies of scale to generate leading margins that can be used to reinvest in the business, creating a positive cycle.

When layering Management's current strategy and wider business model, we see its competitive position only developing positively in the years to come. Management is delivering a tried-and-true approach that will only compound going forward.

Industry consideration

The construction and infrastructure industries, which CSWI supports, are forecast to grow well in the coming years. With chronic underinvestment in the West during the last 2 decades, alongside population growth and economic development, the expectation is for investment to accelerate in the coming years. This coincides with the sustainability and clean energy trends. Underpinning this is economic growth across the developing world, which will only accelerate.

This will contribute to increased demand for CSWI's services, as it supports a broad range of industrial segments. Management has carefully curated its portfolio to ensure exposure to long-term growth trends, positioning the business well for an organic growth rate that exceeds the long-term target of 3%.

Financials

CSWI's recent performance has been moderate, with top-line growth of +12.9%, +1.7%, +6.5%, and +2.3% in its last four quarters, alongside a tangible uplift in margins.

Despite a difficult macroeconomic environment, which is weighing heavily on infrastructure due to the increase in funding costs, CSWI has marched on impressively. This is a reflection of its position in niche segments, as well as its diversification, as the company is not necessarily reliant on new infrastructure spending but also on maintenance.

The majority of its revenue (+7%) and EBITDA growth (+27%) in the YTD has been delivered by Engineered Building Solutions, benefiting from a growing backlog and pricing initiatives, offsetting any volume concerns. Management is seeing an improvement in activity, contributing to growing optimism.

Contractor Solutions has also performed well, with revenue growth of +4% and EBITDA growth of +14%. Growth has been driven equally by M&A and price initiatives, with margin improvements from softening inflationary pressures on its cost base.

Finally, Specialized Reliability Solutions experienced poor growth (-1%), albeit delivering impressive margin gains (+14%). This disparity is a reflection of shipment delays which are expected to be wholly recovered in the fourth quarter, with pricing and operational efficiency allowing for margins to immediately gain as revenue catches up.

A key theme is CSWI's ability to successfully increase prices, irrespective of inflationary conditions and its current cost base, reflecting sticky demand and the strength of the quality of its products.

Looking ahead, we expect more of the same. Management is executing perfectly and should not deviate from this. Whilst the wider industry will benefit from tailwinds, CSWI will see secondary benefits through related spending needing to increase.

We believe Management is reasonable with its expectation for an organic growth rate exceeding 2-3% (which we believe is a reasonable long-term GDP growth rate target), likely landing closer to 3-5% in our view on a blended basis. A further 2-3% annually (over an extended period due to timing) can be delivered from M&A we feel, albeit is dependent on valuations remaining attractive.

This suggests CSWI has the potential to grow at a CAGR of 5-8% over the coming decade, which we believe will be supported by slight incremental gains in margins. The company has made impressive gains during the LTM period, which we conservatively suggest will flatline initially, particularly if R&D investment needs to step up.

Analysts sit on the more conservative end, with a growth rate of +5% from FY23 to FY26F, albeit with higher margin improvement than we expect.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of CSWI's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (37 companies).

CSWI is performing exceptionally well relative to its industrial peers, with superior growth and margins. Interestingly, the company does slightly lag behind in ROE/ROTC, albeit only to a small degree, with its FCF generation delta sufficient to ensure this gap will continue to close through distributions.

CSWI is able to outperform due to its unique position. The company is small enough that M&A is still materially influencing its top-line, allowing for it to outperform the wider mature market. In addition to this, its niche focus allows for superior margins.

Whilst we do not expect this to continue indefinitely, CSWI is unlikely to lose its margin advantage while not showing any evidence its organic-only growth rate is materially below the average. Contractor Solutions, its largest segment, grew ~8% organically in the YTD for example, which is only 4ppts below its industry average (which captures faster-growing companies and M&A).

Valuation

CSWI is currently trading at 20x LTM EBITDA and 19x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average.

A premium to its historical average is reasonable in our view, owing to the impressive financial and commercial development delivered during this period. The company is the most profitable it has ever been, more competitive, and tailwinds are accelerating.

Further, the company is trading at a similar premium to its peers, reflecting its superior financial performance and more exciting future outlook.

It goes without saying, but this premium is fairly substantial. This is not easily reconcilable to long-term value without solid execution in line with historically achieved, albeit the degree to which it needs to be accretive is not that high. EBITDA-M has only increased ~4ppts relative to its historical level, while its FCF margin has broadly traded flat and is expected to step down from 21%.

The biggest issue for us is an average FCF yield of ~5% delivered, gains of >650%. At an average of 3.5% and at significantly larger size, returns will likely be far more tame going forward.

Management

CSWI's experienced management team has played a critical role in driving the company's growth strategy and execution. The team has a wealth of experience, particularly in M&A.

We believe this has been a critical factor in its development relative to its peers. Management has taken an alternative approach to its peers to much success, and so it is worth championing the team that has delivered this.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Economic uncertainty - A potential downturn or delays to rates declining could negatively impact growth potential.

Competition - Whilst its focus on niches broadly protects against this, the business does face the risk of pricing competition impacting margins.

Scale potential - As the company grows in size, its focus on niche segments becomes (potentially) problematic as the resources required relative to the financial contribution achieved YoY converge. The number of niche $100m revenue businesses to acquire is far fewer than $10m revenue businesses, and will also trade at a higher multiple.

Final thoughts

CSWI is a high-quality compounder in our view, executing a classic M&A consolidation strategy, but with a compelling organic growth story underpinned by solid product development and innovation.

We expect the business to continue to execute, delivering healthy growth alongside its strong margins. This will continue to accumulate shareholder capital, with a long runway for distributions to grow.

Whilst its valuation is at the top-end of reasonable, we do see long-term value. It is currently reinvesting its ~3.5% FCF yield in acquisitions that are delivering a ROE between 15-20%, or its distributing capital while growing at ~5%. Investors either way earn a fairly attractive return.