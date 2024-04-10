Unveiling Garrett Motion's Growth Strategies, FCF Growth, And Current Undervaluation

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) recently offered optimistic figures with regard to light vehicles turbo penetration on internal combustion engines for 2030. With many analysts expecting an increase in EPS in 2025 and 2025 net sales growth, I believe that GTX could be under the radar of many investors out there. In my view, successful development of growth of zero emission technologies, a decrease in net debt/EBITDA ratio, and more stock purchases could bring stock price enhancements. Potential risks from the total amount of debt, changes in the environmental regulations, or changes in the price of raw materials could damage the FCF line. With that, GTX appears quite undervalued at 5.9x forward EBITDA.

Garrett

Garrett is a North American company that designs, manufactures, and distributes high-tech products for energy solutions and the reduction of polluting emissions in industries and businesses.

The main products are engineering turbochargers, air and fluid compressors, and high-speed engine technology, which the company sells to both original manufacturers and distributors in the mobility and industrial markets. The company has a global footprint, and reports a diversified portfolio and around 1.3k patents.

Source: Bfa Conference Presentation

Hand in hand with the electrification processes of its clients' production matrices, the company has developed internal combustion products based on hydrogen, aiming to achieve industrial compressors and boosters that work 100% electrically. The company has not yet launched these products.

By the end of 2023, Garrett had 13 production centers, 9 of which operate under its ownership, while 4 are rented, maintaining access to international markets, with 2 in the United States, 5 in Asia and the Pacific, 5 in Europe and the Middle East, and 1 in South America. In addition, the company maintains 11 centers close to its consumers for advice and working together with them.

Part of the current strategy is aimed at becoming a fundamental piece of the production chains of its clients, taking advantage of the trends and regulatory frameworks aimed at reducing the emission of gases and pollution in general, providing high-tech products functional totally electric.

The activities are brought together in a single segment that deals with the design, manufacturing, and distribution of the company's products, in many cases working alongside its clients in the development of customized products.

Regarding the expected growth of these industries, the production of hybrid vehicles is expected to increase from 17 million in 2023 to 27 million in 2027 along with a 58% growth in the application of gasoline engines by 2025.

In my view, there was exponential growth in the adoption of electric cars and pollution-reducing engines at the beginning of the decade, and these percentage rates were not maintained in the indexes year after year, thus the strategies of companies in the sector have been readapted, and at present the forecasts in this regard do not offer certainty about the speed of the adoption of these methods. In part, the growth of geopolitical tensions has changed the projections in this regard, mainly with regard to the European markets, where Garrett has a large presence, due to the cessation of gas imports and the large-scale complications of the energy matrices for industrial manufacturing and residential use.

With that being said about the business model, I believe that the recent outlook given for 2024 is a great reason to review Garrett Motion Inc. The forecasts for 2024 accompany the growth trends that the company demonstrated in 2023, with projections of close to $3.87 billion in sales, net income of approximately $276 million, and adjusted EBITDA estimated at $546 million.

Source: Bfa Conference Presentation

The numbers delivered by other analysts are also worth noting because they mostly expect EPS growth in 2024 and revenue growth close to 5%-6% in 2025.

Source: Seeking Alpha Source: Seeking Alpha

Balance Sheet: The Total Amount Of Debt Is Not Small

In the last quarter, Garrett Motion Inc. reported cash of $259 million, with receivables worth close to $809 million and total current asset of $1.4 billion. The current ratio is larger than one, however the asset/liability ratio stands at less than 1x, which appears a bit worrying.

Source: 10-k

With long-term debt of about $1.6 billion, I would expect certain investors to be a bit worried about the total amount of debt. Despite that, Garrett Motion reported lower financial debt/EBITDA in 2023 than the figure reported in 2021. The ratio is right now close to 2x, which does not look that risky.

Source: YCharts Source: 10-k

Cost Of Capital Is Currently Close To 5%-6%

The total amount of debt is not small, however I believe that management knew how to negotiate the terms well with debt investors. In the last annual report, the company noted debt agreements including interest rates close to the SOFR rate. The current SOFR rate is not far from 5%-6%, so I believe that the cost of capital may be close to this figure.

Source: 10-k

Hypothesis 1: Growth Of Zero Emission Technologies And New Light Vehicle Turbo Products Could Accelerate Net Sales

In my view, since the development and launch of its hydrogen-based internal combustion engine, the company has managed to grow its positioning in the markets, mainly within the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and has also achieved financial achievements above expectations by 2023. Garrett aims to generate a profit of $1 trillion by 2030 exclusively from the trade of its emissions reduction technologies.

Given the financial expectations from now to 2030, I believe that we may find stock demand growing in the coming years. New product launches, zero emission products, light vehicle turbo products, and portfolio expansion will most likely bring new sales growth. If we also assume 60% FCF conversion as promised by management, I believe that Garrett Motion could be worth much more than its current market value.

Source: Bfa Conference Presentation

These projections come with forecasts of a 1% decrease in the production of light vehicles globally, a 2% growth in the production of commercial vehicles, and significant penetration in batteries for the manufacture of light vehicles.

In a recent presentation, Garrett Motion presented very optimistic figures with regard to cumulative OEM sales, light vehicles turbo penetration on internal combustion engines for 2027, and other turbo technologies. I was not as optimistic as management, but I did include beneficial figures with regard to net sales growth in my base case scenario.

Source: Bfa Conference Presentation

Hypothesis 2: Development Of The Aftermarket Business Model And Online Presence Could Bring Net Sales Growth

The company reports close to 300 distributors in 165 countries, which means that Garrett Motion is well recognized in the industry. In my view, deepening channel penetration, internationalization efforts, and new online technologies for customer engagement could also bring significant net sales growth in the coming years.

In this regard, the company offered the following stats with respect to online visitors. In my view, equipped with a lot of know-how accumulated for many years in the industry, Garrett Motion could deliver significant business growth thanks to adequate investments in online presence.

Installer Connect, a global web-based platform providing self-service tools aimed at connecting garage technicians generated more than 24,000 additional technicians certified, and our Turbo Service Replacement website attracted more than 800,000 visitors. Additionally, the Garrett Web Racing & Performance section of our website attracted nearly 1 million visitors in 2023. Source: 10-k

Hypothesis 3: The New Share Repurchase Program May Accelerate The Demand For The Stock

The company recently authorized the repurchase of shares for $350 million. Under my base case scenario, I assumed that the recent stock repurchase program announced for 2024 will most likely accelerate the demand for the stock. As a result, we may see a decrease in the cost of capital. I included a WACC of close to 7.1%, which I believe is a conservative figure.

On February 13, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized a new $350 million share repurchase program valid until December 31, 2024. The Company may repurchase shares from time to time under the program through various methods, including in open market transactions, block trades, privately negotiated transactions, and otherwise. Source: Quarterly Press Release

My Best Case Expectations Include Correct Previous Hypothesis

Under the base case scenario, I included 2034 net income of around $548 million, with deferred income taxes worth $14 million and 2034 depreciation worth $1 million. Note that my figures are pretty much in line with previous cash flow statements with regard to changes in working capital, capital expenditures, net income, changes in accounts receivable, and changes in account payable among other items.

Source: YCharts

I did not include amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, losses on extinguishment of debt, or foreign exchange losses because I do not believe that they are a recurrent part of the business model. With that, I did assume pension expenses of approximately -$1 million, with unrealized loss on derivatives not far from $33 million, changes in notes and other receivables of approximately $40 million, and changes in inventories close to $33 million.

Besides, if we also include accounts payable of approximately $13 million, with accrued liabilities close to $-1 million and other liabilities of around -$41 million, 2034 CFO would be equal to $641 million. Now, if we also assume capex of -$3 million, Non-GAAP FCF would be close to $639 million.

Source: My DCF Model

Now, with 2034 FCF of around $639 million, I assumed a WACC equal to 7.1%, which I believe is conservative, and implied NPV close to $4683 million. I used an Ev/FCF ratio close to 6x, which I believe is quite conservative.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The NPV of terminal value would be not less than $1803 million, and total enterprise value would stand at $6487 million. If we subtract net debt not far from $1391 million, equity would be close to $5096 million. The fair price would stand at $21.8 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

In My Worst Case Scenario, Some Of My Previous Hypothesis Are Not Correct

Under this case scenario, I assumed 2034 net income close to $218 million. However, I did not include certain non-recurrent items like amortization of deferred debt issuance costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, losses on re-measurement of forward purchase contracts, or foreign exchange losses.

In addition, with 2034 unrealized loss on derivatives of $2 million, changes in notes and other receivables not far from $9 million, and changes in inventories of approximately $7 million, I also included changes in accrued liabilities of not less than -$1 million.

Besides, also including changes in other liabilities of approximately -$2 million, CFO would not be far from $239 million. Assuming 2034 capex of around -$1 million, Non-GAAP FCF would not be far from $239 million.

Source: My DCF Model

I also included a WACC worth 10%, which is a bit larger than that in the previous case scenario, because the cost of equity could increase with worse financial figures.

My results include NPV of future FCF of $2654 million, with NPV of the terminal value of $418 million and total EV of approximately $3073 million. If we also subtract net debt, the equity would be $1682 million. Finally, the fair price would stand at $7.2 per share.

Source: My DCF Model

Competitors

Competition in these markets is high, and is given in some cases by the internal capabilities of their clients. Particularly in Asia, the emergence of companies oriented towards manufacturing electrical and pollution reduction solutions has been supported by state policies, making much of the international competition concentrated in this sector.

The barriers to entry are high, so an influx of new participants is not expected in the short term, and in contrast to this, I expect consolidation of high-margin positions within the industry in the coming years.

Risks

The company's income and operations depend largely on the behavior of the vehicle and industrial markets, and the drop in customer demand in this sense could affect the objectives expected by the company for this year. If the company is unable to develop an effective pricing strategy, its objectives may be affected because the company does not have long-term contracts. Its objectives are also affected by price variations of raw materials, fuel, and transportation.

On the other hand, Garrett has made significant investments in China and India, betting on their growth as key markets in this sense. Although the general forecasts are for growth for both economies, these investment strategies may not give the expected results.

Along with this, the company's ability to achieve the standards of environmental regulatory frameworks by launching its products on the market plays a fundamental role, to which is added the sector's own competition for technological innovation in this sense.

Conclusion

Garrett Motion recently delivered 2024 guidance and projections for the next six years that include net sales growth, FCF conversion, and adjusted EBITDA growth. In addition, given the fact that the business model is geographically diversified, and offers a portfolio of close to 1.3k patents, future net sales may be less volatile than that of other peers in the market. I also think that successful development of the aftermarket business, more online presence, the growth of zero emission technologies, and new light vehicle turbo products will most likely enhance net sales. In my view, if the environmental regulatory frameworks do not change a lot, and Garrett Motion successfully lowers its debt obligation, I think that the share price could increase from its current price mark. It appears to be trading close to 5.4x forward cash flow.