Unveiling Garrett Motion's Growth Strategies, FCF Growth, And Current Undervaluation

Apr. 10, 2024 7:08 AM ETGarrett Motion Inc. (GTX) Stock
Summary

  • Garrett Motion Inc. offers optimistic figures for light vehicle turbo penetration on internal combustion engines for 2030.
  • The company aims to become a fundamental part of its clients' production chains by providing high-tech products for emission reduction.
  • The company recently authorized the repurchase of shares for $350 million.

CO2-reduzierendes Symbol auf grünem Blatt mit Wassertropfen zur Verringerung von CO2, CO2-Fußabdruck und Kohlenstoffgutschrift zur Begrenzung der globalen Erwärmung durch den Klimawandel, Bio Circular Green Economy Konzept.

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) recently offered optimistic figures with regard to light vehicles turbo penetration on internal combustion engines for 2030. With many analysts expecting an increase in EPS in 2025 and 2025

