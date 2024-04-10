Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

U.S. CPI, New Security Initiatives With Tokyo And Manila, Bank Of Canada Meeting

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.29K Followers

Summary

  • Given the backup of US rates and the stronger-than-expected jobs growth, the greenback's performance has been unimpressive.
  • The Hang Seng (1.85%) and the mainland companies that trade there (2.06%) led the region.
  • Benchmark 10-year yields are mostly slightly softer in Europe; the 10-year US Treasury yield is hovering near 4.35%.
  • Gold is consolidating in about $2345-$2360 range. It peaked yesterday slightly above $2365.

Multi exposure of virtual creative financial graph and world map on blurry modern office building background, forex and investment concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

The dollar has been confined to narrow ranges ahead of the US CPI report. Given the backup of US rates and the stronger-than-expected jobs growth, the greenback's performance has been unimpressive. The Reserve Bank of New

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.29K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About USDOLLAR Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on USDOLLAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
STOXX
--
HSI
--
SPX
--
US10Y
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News