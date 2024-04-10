abluecup/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

History does not exactly repeat, but it certainly rhymes. I am seeing Annaly (NYSE:NLY) under a similar set of pressures as I did in 2022. More specifically, in mid-2022, I published an article (see the chart below) to argue that:

The mREIT sector is one of the most sensitive sectors to the macro-credit cycle. And rising inflation, rate hikes, Russian/Ukraine war will all pressure the yield spread, which consequently will pressure NLY's profits and balance sheet.

Let me start with a bit of background first so I can better explain the similarities between now and then. In mid-2022, NLY was enjoying a robust rally (see the next chart below) thanks to the epic easing following the COVID pandemic. The yield spread between 10-year treasury rates and 2-year treasury rates is slightly negative. My prediction of an inverted yield curve quickly materialized (more on this in the next section). The chart below summarizes how NLY's total return performance suffered afterward.

With this background, next, I will explain why NLY now faces a similar set of conditions now.

2022 Replay

The chart below shows the yield spread between the interest rates on 10-year and 2-year treasury bonds. As aforementioned, in mid-2022, the yield spread was borderline an inversion and became decidedly inverted shortly afterward. The inversion peaked at around negative 1% in mid-2023 and started to narrow. If you recall from the chart above, NLY suffered the worst total losses between mid-2022 and mid-2023. I do not think this is a coincidence. A negative spread is often interpreted as a leading signal for recessionary periods for the overall economy. And the mREIT sector is even more sensitive to the yield spread, as argued in my earlier article:

The yield spread between short-term debt instruments and long-term instruments is the most effective indicator of the credit cycle. When yield spreads expand or contract, it can signal changes in the underlying economy or financial markets. The mREIT stocks like NLY are typically the ones that are most sensitive about such yield spread changes because they make money on the spread between the long-term and short-term rates. The thicker the spread, the easier and the more money they can make, as you can clearly see from the following chart.

What has transpired in 2022 and 2023 is another data point that illustrates the above dynamics the way I see it. As the yield spread began to narrow since mid-2023, NLY's profitability outlook improved, and its stock price advanced in tandem as seen. Currently, the yield spread is close to zero, similar to the situation in mid-2022. Of course, it could further narrow and eventually become positive, which would serve as a sign of the market's confidence in the economy and also a profit driver for NLY.

However, my outlook is that the yield spread is more likely to become further negative in the near future due to several factors. My argument involves only some of the most basic economic principles. The Fed only controls the short end of the rates and the market controls the long-term rates. As inflation persists, the Fed would have to either maintain the current short-term rates or even further increase it.

While the market's demand for safe-haven assets increases during economic uncertainties - such as persisting high inflation. And long-term government bonds are the primary safe-haven assets. This increased demand for longer-term bonds serves as a counterforce that tends to push their prices up and drive their yields down. As such, the long-term rates often rise slower than the short rates (this current rate hike cycle serves as the most recent example), leading to a more negative yield spread.

Leverage Risks

To compound the risks of a more negative yield spread, NLY also faces substantial leverage risks, in my view. The next chart below shows NLY's debt/equity ratio in recent years (top panel) and its asset/tangible book value ratio compared to its historical average (bottom panel). As seen, NLY's debt-to-equity ratio has been in an overall increasing trend in recent years. The ratio is currently at 1.196x, which is far higher than the historical average of 0.765x.

The bottom panels show another metric, NLY's asset-to-tangible book value ratio, which paints a concerning picture too. In 2020, NLY started deleveraging, the ratio has decreased to a comfortable level in my view of 7x at the end of 2022. Then the ratio began to climb back and currently sits at almost 10x, which is substantially higher than the historical average of 8.87x.

Other Risks and Final Thoughts

Before I close, there are a few other risks, both in the upward and downward directions, that I'd like to point out.

The next chart below shows the changes in NLY's tangible book value in recent years (top panel), which shows a concerning trend in my eyes. As seen, the stock has been chronically losing its tangible book value in recent years. It is a positive sign that its TBV has recovered a little bit in the recent 1 or 2 quarters to $18.73. However, this is a far cry from the ~$30 level it was even 2 years ago. When/if interest rates stay elevated or even further rise, I am concerned that its TBV loss would resume because the value of their existing fixed-rate mortgage investments can decline. Also, the current mortgage rates are quite high. As such, many borrowers may (I would for sure) choose to prepay their mortgages if current rates persist. This can be problematic for mortgage REITs as they rely on a steady stream of interest income from their holdings.

On the positive side, I consider the stock fairly valued. The bottom panel of the chart below shows NLY's price/tangible book value ratio. As seen, the ratio is currently at 1.03x, which makes perfect sense to me both in absolute and relative terms (i.e., compared to its historical average or other mREIT peers). In the absolute sense, for mREIT companies, I don't see too many reasons for their valuations to stray from 1x. As you can see, the average ratio is indeed around 1.0x too historically. Of course, the attractive dividend yield (almost 14% as of this writing) is a positive too, it offers a sizable income stream for investors who need it.

All told, I am seeing a mixed picture for NLY and rate it as a hold. For investors seeking income and a chance of improved conditions, NLY could be worth holding. After all, it is a leader in the mREIT space, trading at a fair P/TBV ratio. For potential investors, my main concerns are the direction of the yield curve and its leverage. Due to these uncertainties and its high price volatility (with a 24-month beta of 1.37x), I think it is very likely that the market can offer better entry points in the near future.