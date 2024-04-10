Spencer Platt

With more than 195 million units of GTA V now sold worldwide and the release of GTA VI approaching, supposedly due quite soon now, Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is in a very interesting position as a gaming company. The GTA franchise dominates the company’s portfolio in a way quite unlike any other IP, even though the company now has a substantial mobile gaming business from its Zynga acquisition and other successful publishers such as 2K Games. Currently priced at a premium relative to other gaming companies, it would seem a very high degree of confidence in the success of GTA has been priced in, making taking a position here unattractive in my view.

GTA VI Delayed?

While Q3 earnings had GTA VI as releasing sometime in 2025, Take-Two's share price took a hit recently after one report suggested that the game would get pushed into 2026. Subsequently, other gaming journalists have raised doubts about the delay, placing it more within the realm of speculation, delays being the norm of the industry. Industry norm or otherwise, a delay would likely have a material impact on Take-Two's share price so until there is a concrete date there is potential downside there.

Gearbox Acquisition

The acquisition of Gearbox from Embracer Group (OTCPK:THQQF), was recently announced for $460 million in TTWO shares. Take-Two has a long-running relationship with Gearbox, with 2K having been the publisher of past Borderlands titles so the move is a natural one and will also add valuable IPs to Take-Two's portfolio.

Take-Two has generally been very conservative on expansion into other forms of media with its existing properties, with CEO Strauss Zelnick being perhaps rightfully wary of the potential damage failure could bring. The upcoming Borderlands movie therefore presents an intriguing test case now that Take-Two owns Gearbox and thus the entirety of the Borderlands IP, if the movie is successful, Take-Two may adapt more established franchises into movies and television. On this front, Take-Two management are on the money, the franchises they have seem unsuited to movie adaptations, GTA’s appeal lies in its gameplay more so than story or characters, and I have no idea whatsoever how 2K games could conceivably be adapted.

A Mediocre Quarter

Q3 was underwhelming aside from Rockstar Games performance, with GTA Online related spending up but overall lacklustre net bookings caused by NBA 2K and mobile advertising disappointing. Recurrent consumer spending was down 7%, causing management to revise their net bookings forecast downwards to between $5.25 billion and $5.3 billion, down between $5.37 billion and $5.47 billion. Net revenue meanwhile was down 3% YoY to $1.37 billion for the quarter.

GTA VI Outlook

The success of GTA VI is critical in determining earnings over the next handful of years, likely even most of the next decade. According to Take-Two's latest quarterly report, GTA products accounted for 15.2% of net revenue for the last nine months, a huge figure given how long ago the last main line title was. It is tempting to view GTA VI success as more or less baked in, with Rockstar Games being very experienced in developing this franchise, but as recent AAA gaming industry releases have flopped, ignoring the risk of failure would be a costly mistake for investors. Red Dead Redemption 2, the clearest recent one to one comparison point, managed to succeed in shifting 61 million units but crucially failed in growing a significant online player base, ceasing major development work on the online version in 2022. For GTA VI, it is important to note that this is not an option, as Take-Two will be looking to recreate or likely exceed the success of GTA Online.

While this is concerning, there are reasons to believe it will not play out this way. The selling point of RDR 2 was the 1800s wild west setting, which ironically also severely limited the number and variety of items, vehicles and weapons that could be bought in the online version. GTA VI obviously won’t have that issue. Not to mention, GTA is a more popular, longer running franchise.

Reasons GTA VI Could Disappoint

That said, it does not seem like the risk of a disappointment is currently priced correctly by the market. A franchise like GTA, which seemingly now has a release schedule of a decade, is much harder to manage successfully than annual releases. The reason is straightforward: titles like NBA 2K or FIFA/FC make small changes to their product each year and then receive feedback from players. Franchises like GTA don’t get that feedback and pin all their hopes of success on a single title that must be so enticing it keeps players coming back for years to come. For that, it needs to push the envelope of what’s possible and deliver new features and gameplay mechanics.

Recent history for other AAA game launches does not bode well for Take-Two either. If a ‘flop’ is simply defined as not meeting expectations, then there has been a spate of large AAA titles that flopped in recent history, including the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Forspoken, Redfall and Starfield to name a few. Some would argue GTA is in a tier of its own, immune to trends in the industry.

However, unlike some of these titles, the financial success of GTA VI will be inexorably tied to the ongoing success of its live service model, which is entirely dependent upon it’s sustained popularity, so even a slight disappointment will likely be a massive blow. Players may pay the entry fee, but drop the game in an only mildly pessimistic scenario. There are some similarities to Starfield in particular here, Bethesda also has quite large gaps between main franchise entries, develops titles that are the gold standard of their genre and created a lot of hype for the game.

Starfield may have sold satisfactorily, but fell short critically, currently holding a ‘Mixed’ rating on Steam and crucially failed to retain players, now in the embarrassing position of having fewer concurrent players on Steam than Skyrim by some margin, a 13 year old game. Poor player retention would spell disaster for GTA VI since the live service model that GTA Online has utilised so successfully to generate recurrent revenue would crumble. For these reasons, I think the likelihood of failure here is higher than the level the market is pricing it at.

Zynga

The graph below explains one reason why Take-Two acquired Zynga in the first place: diversification. The company was a bit slow off the starting line on mobile, and this $12.7 billion acquisition marked the attempt to catch up on the fastest growing platform. But mobile gaming, once an unstoppable engine of growth, is now faltering. Mobile advertising was also weak in the latest quarter, and while ‘Match Factory’ performed well by reaching the top 30 grossing list on the app store, some cracks are showing in the pipeline. Star Wars Hunters is notably absent, announced in 2021 and with an intended release later the same year, has since been delayed twice and is now slated to release sometime in 2024.

Acquiring companies/studios with more direct synergies like the latest Gearbox acquisition may have been a better strategy and the existing player base would likely be more inclined to play other titles on the same platform, whereas it is harder to move players between platforms.

Take-Two Investor Relations

Valuation

Take-Two trades at a significant premium compared to other peers in the gaming industry in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple, which currently stands at 20.35. Such lofty pricing for the stock has not been uncommon however, historically, it has traded even more expensively, with it currently being 23.90% below the 5-year average. On a P/E non GAAP basis the comparisons are worse still, not only is the stock currently sitting at around 300% over the sector median on a trailing basis, but it is also around 85% above the 5-year average.

Of course, because of Take-Two's reliance on the GTA franchise, and the sparse, now seemingly decade long release schedule, that creates inevitably lumpy revenue and periods where valuations will fluctuate. In that regard, some premium is perhaps justified, what is less appealing is the size of it.

Seeking Alpha

Other Risks

AI has the potential to be disruptive to the gaming industry broadly across all segments, even though in the shorter-term generative AI progresses and is integrated into workflows to improve efficiency and potentially help generate game assets. In the longer term, it could pose a risk to companies that don’t adapt or even arguably lead to entirely AI-generated games. This last view is contested by Take-Two's CEO Strauss Zelnick, who views human genius as a prerequisite for making a hit game. At the same time, he has also noted the importance of AI in potentially transforming NPC dialogue.

GTA V and GTA Online released in 2013, a time when the live service model was not nearly as dominant a monetisation strategy as it is today. With the proliferation of Gaming as a Service (GaaS), there are significantly more games competing for player time and this also poses a risk to Take Two. Games increasingly nowadays also compete against older titles, with one report this week revealing that 60% of user playtime in 2023 was spent in games that were six or more years old.

Conclusion

Although Take-Two is a good company and GTA VI remains likely to succeed, the chance it underperforms seems higher than the market believes, due to the state of the industry and sky-high expectations. Additionally, the company’s entry into mobile gaming with Zynga now seems questionable, with the industry now being quite saturated and growth slowing. To top all of this off, the company trades at a stark premium compared to other gaming companies, which would only be justified assuming not only optimistic outcomes for GTA VI, but also a better performance in mobile, something which there are not many signs of currently.