The Good Brigade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Since my last piece on the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW), the fund has rallied almost 20% as the technology players continued to report strong EPS growth figures. With this piece, I would like to confirm my view that fundamental factors will remain intact at the point when the hype around AI will subside. My buy call on IYW remains unchanged, as the fund boasts the highest growth momentum for the last 12 months and offers a superior risk-return profile. Last year, market participants eyed a lot of hype related to the rapid growth and development of AI infrastructure. However, going further, I believe the growth of the technology sector will be driven by fundamental factors, stemming from the gradual transition of AI capabilities towards the edge.

Fund Review

IYW provides exposure to U.S. information technology companies by tracking the dynamics of the Technology Select Sector Index.

Fund allocation (ishares.com)

Since my last coverage, the fund has undergone some changes in its portfolio allocation. In particular, the stake in semiconductors increased to 30.4% (from 22.6%) on account of media and entertainment and hardware equipment, while software & services remained unchanged. The top 5 positions still occupy half of the fund's portfolio, which is led now by Microsoft (MSFT) with 18.6% share; Apple (AAPL) with 14.6% share; Nvidia (NVDA) with 12.4% share; Meta Platforms (META) with 4.2%, and Broadcom (AVGO) with 3.1%.

Top 10 positions (ishares.com)

As of April 8, 2024, the net asset value of the fund is $16.4 billion, or circa $5 billion more compared to the previous article, where the fund saw $2.3 billion in net inflow ever since, with the remaining attributable to the investment performance.

Industry Developments

The technology sector remains the leader in the U.S. stock market, registering around 43% gain for the last 12 months compared with 28% gain for the S&P 500. This is a solid performance, especially since 2020, when the market has been heavily stimulated through QE. The main driver for this was definitely the boom in AI technologies, which had a broad effect on the IT sector, and it's fair enough to say that growth in the technology indexes was mainly derived by a number of companies, including those in the top 10 positions of IYW.

Meanwhile, the recession fears have eased, as over the recent meetings, the Fed has raised hopes for the soft landing of the economy thanks to the stable labor market and continued economic growth. In my previous article, I stated that the IT sector adapted to the new realities of high inflation and interest rates faster than expected, which is true for IT service providers, who raised prices. The enterprises continue to invest in operational efficiency and optimization projects driving digital transformation, thus making the software and IT services industries, which are forecasted to experience the strongest growth among IT spending, recession-resistant.

With a 26.5x forward P/E ratio, the technology sector remains the most expensive among the S&P 500. The valuation is higher than the 5-year average of 23.6x and represents a 1.27x ratio compared to the valuation of the S&P 500. However, it doesn't seem to me that the fears of the formation of a bubble in the IT sector against the backdrop of AI are completely relevant, as the 5-year average valuation of the technology sector against the benchmark is 1.21x. Despite the tech sector's 6.2% earnings surprise (according to LSEG) in the latest fillings, the results have somewhat dampened investors' optimism, as many players have adjusted their growth forecast for 2024 downward. And it's not because of the subsiding artificial intelligence hype; I believe that the growth will now be driven more by fundamental factors. In particular, IT spending on devices dipped 8.7% in 2023 (Gartner, January 2024), which I would attribute to the expended device refresh cycle following the Covid. However, spending is forecast to increase by 4.6% in 2024, which is in line with AI moving to the edge, i.e., demand for AI-capable devices from end-users intended to optimize and accelerate rendering, AI tasks, and compute workloads. In addition, among the IT areas, software services are expected to register double-digit growth as enterprises demand AI functionality and features to enhance productivity.

Investment Conclusion

In comparison with its close competitors as Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK), and Fidelity MSCI Information Tech ETF (FTEC), the IYW ETF demonstrated a better performance of 46.5% for the last 12 months.

Data by YCharts

Since the beginning of the year, the valuation of IYW increased from 25.8x to 28.2x P/E and now stands noticeably above the 5-year average of 24x. However, what makes the fund a superior choice to Buy from my point of view is the risk/return characteristic.

Data by YCharts

IYW's Sharpe Ratio stands at 2.5x, prominently higher than the selection. And despite the IT sector appearing expensive now, I believe there are no definite reasons for a decline unless the prospects for a recessionary scenario increase and corporate forecasts are adjusted downward further. Still, I uphold my thesis that the technology sector deserves premium valuation as the AI hype we witnessed so far is backed by solid fundamental factors for future growth.

Risk Factors

The technology sector remains quite volatile despite the hopes of monetary easing. The interest rates remain high, while the fears of a new inflation spike could significantly tighten the IT budgets of corporations. This represents a quite negative scenario for the technology sector, especially when its valuation currently stands at the highest level post-pandemic.