CVS Health: Lookback, Management Guidance Vs. Results 2018-To-Date

Apr. 10, 2024 9:12 AM ETCVS Health Corporation (CVS) StockRADCQ, WBA, XLV
Ray Merola profile picture
Ray Merola
14.02K Followers

Summary

  • In 2017, CVS Health shifted its strategy to become a verticalized healthcare company, with the Aetna, Signify Health, and Oak Street Health transactions anchoring the move.
  • The strategy is proving correct, though the stock has lagged the broad market.
  • This article examines management's forward guidance versus actual results for the period 2018–2024. Is management adept at setting expectations, then meeting or exceeding them?
  • What trends become apparent when reviewing management guidance, and how might long-term investors respond?
For the last several years, I've been constructive on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). In my most recent article, published on November 28, 2023, I encouraged investors to “play the long” game.

A Brief History Lesson

No later than 2016, ex-CEO Larry

Individual investor focused upon a limited number of diversified stocks. Seeks stocks selling below fair value estimates; favors dividend growth and/or income. Advocates fundamental investment analysis, supplemented by the technical charts. Options strategies primarily employed to generate additional income or hedge risk. If interested, you may find out more about my investment philosophy in the I.S.S. (Investment Strategy Statement) found in my listing of published articles or via this link: Investment Strategy Statement - Ray Merola | Seeking Alpha

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CVS, UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

