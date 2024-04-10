VV Shots

Citigroup Inc.'s (NYSE:C) latest proxy statement is out, and so is its final "organizational simplification" progress update; both offered very positive insights into the bank's turnaround progress ahead of Q1 2024 earnings this week (expected premarket Friday, April 12th). The bottom line, in my view, is that, as I outlined in my prior C coverage (see Citigroup: Invest Alongside Buffett In This Turnaround Story), this time may be well and truly different. The fact that current CEO Jane Fraser has actually completed "organizational" simplification after only a few months is a case in point, bucking Citi's track record of poor execution under its prior leadership teams. From here, senior management's compensation policy (linked to return on tangible common equity ("ROTCE") and tangible book value growth) should keep interests well-aligned with shareholders; the latest tranche (linked to stock performance) is particularly interesting as Citi clears most of its one-off charges and frees up more capital.

While this week's Q1 earnings report might be too soon for any meaningful catalysts, I do expect more positive news on the "self-help" story, particularly coming off a very solid proxy/Board letter update. It's worth noting that Citi ranks very highly as well on Seeking Alpha's momentum scorecard. In any case, expectations remain very low at the current discount to book (as reflected in the P/B section of SA's valuation scorecard) and thus, investors willing to underwrite management getting anywhere near its 10% return on tangible common equity target stand to be well-rewarded.

While the U.S.-listed C remains the ideal "no-frills" way to gain exposure, smaller investors moving less volume can also consider the FX-hedged, Canadian depositary receipts (NEOE:CITI:CA), which typically offer a slight discount to the U.S.-listed underlying.

Puts and Takes from the Transformation News Flow

Citi is now at an interesting point in its transformation, having completed its "organizational simplification" efforts this month. This year's proxy filing, released on March 19, offered a timely recap of management's progress, noting "structural changes" to reorganize the group around five "core" businesses that will now report directly to the CEO - Services, Markets, Banking (institutional services like investment banking and corporate lending), Wealth, and US Personal Banking (retail services and cards). This means much less "duplicative governance," with the only other reporting line for these core segments being a centralized "client organization" led by new Chief Client Officer David Livingstone (ex-Europe/Middle East/Africa head).

Clearing the organizational hurdle also means management can turn its focus to accelerating expense levers elsewhere, including taking out more "stranded costs" (another key part of Citi's $2.0-2.5bn midterm expense saving target), to achieve its guided 2024 expense run-rate of $53.5-53.8bn. Tech efficiency gains will also be worth watching out for, given Citi has already retired 390 legacy technology applications (6% of the total as of 2023) and could be on track for more gains (possibly AI-enabled) into the midterm. The good news is that Citi probably doesn't need to deliver on all counts; the stock's steep 40% discount to book (far below other systemically important banking groups) means the expense lever alone remains an underappreciated one, despite the group's turnaround progress to date.

In the near term, though, it's worth keeping in mind that while Citi is past the worst of its restructuring, management's expense guide implies a still hefty $700mn-$1bn from severance and headcount reductions this year. The pace of simplification so far could also pull forward some expense items, which alongside FDIC special assessment charges ("annual rate of 13.4 basis points beginning with the first quarterly assessment period of 2024"), means Q1 will probably be another messy quarter.

The key needle-mover, in my view, will be the forward-looking guide; the current low bar means any reiteration of Citi's cost savings and 11-12% ROTCE targets will give the market added confidence in underwriting a different transformation outcome this time around.

Paving the Way for a Potential Buyback Surprise

Besides the more fundamental cost-cutting and simplification aspects of Citi's transformation thus far, the 2024 proxy also highlighted an interesting stock price performance link for the third tranche (i.e., the latest performance period) of management's "transformation bonus program." As the program's announcement date will serve as the starting base, management's incentive is thus to get the stock price above $70.37 (as of Oct 25-29, 2021). Also, worth noting is that this stock target goes both ways - outperforming increases the award value above the target, while price underperformance "could also decrease" the value of management's award.

To be clear, the key incentive remains growing the tangible book and optimizing returns. Specifically, getting to a weighted average 9-11% ROTCE on a growing tangible equity base through 2026 remains the key performance target. Still, Charlie Munger's quip, "show me the incentive, I'll show you the outcome," rings true here, and I wouldn't be surprised if management starts factoring in stock performance a lot more heavily in this final stretch.

Citigroup

In light of the stock performance incentive, one lever I'd look out for is buybacks, as a lot more capital could be freed up in the likely scenario that we see a watered-down "Basel Endgame" for the big banks. Also in the pipeline is the listing of Citi's Mexico consumer business, Citibanamex (part of Citi's fourteen "non-core" businesses being exited), a transaction that could fetch quite a bit more capital than many expect (note Citi last turned down a $7bn offer) given the favorable Mexican stock market backdrop. The group has guided to a 2025 listing for now, but given the stock performance stipulations in management's latest compensation tranche, I wouldn't be surprised to see some positive updates on the listing timeline or the size of a potential raise. Q1 might be too soon for a buyback update (currently being evaluated "quarter-by-quarter"), though the upcoming 'Services' investor day in June, which coincides with stress test results, could spring some upside surprises.

Citigroup

Turnaround Traction Creates a Compelling Setup into Earnings Season

Citigroup stock has been on a tear lately, but if recent updates are anything to go by, this "self-help" story remains an underappreciated one. Heading into its Q1 update later this week, expect more traction on the turnaround, particularly on the expense side. Also, worth watching out for will be any share buyback updates - if not in Q1, then potentially later this year, with Citi poised to see a lot more capital freed up post-exits and in light of management's stock performance-linked compensation structure in the current transformation phase. Net-net, the current book/tangible book discount means the market is still quite skeptical, so even incremental visibility into the ROTCE improvement path could re-rate Citigroup Inc. stock a lot higher.