Investment Thesis

Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) has been one of the few software companies that is still recovering from the slump in software stocks that was felt through 2022. The company’s answer to the AI hype that has gripped software companies so far is their product called Beti, short for Better Employee Transaction Interface. The product was launched in 2021 as an automated payroll solution, allowing employees of organizations to manage their own payroll.

Paycom’s underwhelming performance in 2024 continues from where it left off in 2023. (sa)

Still, Paycom severely underperformed broader markets in 2023, with the stock being -33% down last year. The performance has not gotten any better, with the stock still down ~2.4% on a YTD basis, while the S&P 500 Index is up 9% for the year. These performances by Paycom highlight severe issues faced by the company, which I will delve into below, but the underwhelming performance so far has created an environment of severe pessimism for Paycom.

There are reasons I believe the company can start to arrest the decline in its product adoption rates, improve retention metrics, and win back subsequent investor optimism in the process. But this stock needs time.

For those reasons, I recommend a Hold on Paycom.

Summarizing Paycom’s Business Updates

Paycom is a cloud software company that develops cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions for teams in organizations that may include talent management, acquisition, and HR ((human resources)) teams, as well as payroll teams. Paycom’s software functionalities include features required by most HR teams for various aspects of an organization’s employee hiring and employee engagement requirements, as well as providing analytics to deliver visibility into various aspects of HR.

Paycom mostly competes in the U.S.-based HCM market, but is also in the process of expanding internationally. Last year, the company expanded into the larger North American HCM market by entering Canada first and Mexico later. This year, Paycom expanded the availability of its automated payroll solution, Beti, into the U.K.

The company generates revenue from two segments, primarily through subscriptions. This includes fees charged to its clients based on the number of employees in the client organization, as well as fees per transaction processed for the client.

In addition, the company also generates revenue from the implementation and deployment of its solution; however, the revenues generated from this segment are not material as compared to subscriptions.

Paycom’s days of strong double-digit growth is likely over

There is no denying the slowing trends that can be observed in Paycom’s customer metrics table that I have added below. The company was growing at a growth rate that exceeded 30% prior to the pandemic, as can be seen below as well in the company’s financial metrics on SA. I believe part of this reason was likely due to the strength in Paycom’s sales teams, as well as the actual product features that attracted clients. In my view, it is very likely that client growth helped boost Paycom’s revenue growth rates.

Paycom’s customer metrics are slowing (Paycom's 10-Ks)

However, from 2021 onwards, the number of clients Paycom kept adding dropped on a y/y basis, which had an impact on its revenues down the road. The same impact can also be seen in client groups, which are essentially parent companies that may have more than one company to which Paycom provides its HCM software. I have also compiled the Clients Per Client Group metric above, which shows the ratio is dropping. This metric illustrates the number of company clients within each parent group Paycom was able to penetrate.

Management has blamed the revenue deceleration on its Beti product that could be ‘cannibalizing’ its revenue streams, which may be correct. But I believe there are two larger forces at play that could have had a greater impact on Paycom.

The first is that the entire HCM market saw a slowdown in 2023. Research by IBIS suggests the HR & Payroll software industry declined by 0.7% in 2023. This could have happened through a combination of a general slowdown in hiring as well as a slowdown in the Small and Medium sized enterprise market that Paycom operates in. In addition, a boom in payroll software startups has not helped Paycom’s revenue growth in the last few years, in my opinion, as I believe some of these startups may be threatening Paycom’s market share, especially in the small enterprise segment or the down-market segment. When talking about retention, management shared on the Q4 call that “the main part of the attrition was really in that down-market side.”

I believe the company could see some pressure here in this segment, and it is important for management to focus on the large enterprise segment, in my opinion. This may be one of the reasons that management projected tepid guidance for FY24.

Paycom’s profitability focus still looks strong

Paycom’s revenue may be slowing down, but the company still has a solid grasp on the execution of its business. With the slowdown in clients that the customer saw in 2023, the company is right to expect lower revenue in FY24.

Paycom's revenue and profit metrics (Company sources)

From the chart above, I see that the company retains at least a fourth of its revenue as adj. EBITDA, on average, from FY19 to FY23. This is also on the back of very strong gross margins of at least 85% over the same observation period. Plus, Paycom is profitable on a GAAP basis, with ~+20% net margins over the same period, barring FY20 and FY21.

I believe margins may come under moderate pressure this year and next as management doubles down on expanding sales focus and seizing opportunity in the international markets that it has expanded into. That may explain why management is expecting just an ~0.8% increase in adj. EBITDA while revenue is expected to increase ~10%. In contrast, Paycom’s revenue and adj. EBITDA both grew at ~23% compounded growth rates from FY19 to FY23.

Valuation, however, suggests upside

If I have to purely look at the numbers, my models imply there is upside to Paycom from current levels.

While building the model, I have made some assumptions:

I have factored in a shorter horizon because there are many unknowns here. First, the impact of competition. The company does not typically delve deeply into competition or customer metrics, so it's difficult to ascertain the exact impact. The lack of long-term models is another factor here to forecast over a shorter period.

Revenue growth rates from FY23–FY26 are ~9.7% CAGR, lower than consensus estimates of 12.3% CAGR. Prudence is warranted here, in my opinion. At the same time, I think these growth rates can be easily sustained due to Paycom’s international expansion and the cost advantages of Beti.

I expect management to return to their average adj. EBITDA margin of ~40% over the next two years, which is somewhat in line with what I had noted earlier. This is because of the demonstrated focus by management on profitability.

I’ve assumed higher discount rates than market estimates due to uncertainty here.

Paycom's valuation shows some upside but risks exist (Author)

Based on these assumptions, adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow ~9.4% through FY26, warranting a forward PE of 20x in my opinion if I compare it to consensus estimates for forward earnings of the S&P 500.

This shows there is scope for the company’s stock to grow significantly. However, there are risks that I have pointed out before, such as competition. I will also point out a few more in the section below.

In addition, the company has a beta of 1.2, which shows the stock can drop 12% if the market pulls back. With the number of unknowns that exist, I will rate the stock as a Hold.

Risks & Other Factors to look out for

I have noted previously how competition from startups as well as slowdowns in the small enterprise segment may be hurting Paycom in addition to their Beti product cannibalizing their own revenue.

Paycom’s peer, ADP, recently concluded their Investor Presentation where they mentioned they continue to expect 5-6% growth in their target market. This could be an improvement to the tepid industry growth seen in FY23, as I had noted earlier. Commentary from Paycom’s management could help alleviate some of the uncertainty here. Management’s commentary around Beti’s cannibalization will also be crucial in the upcoming Q1 quarter call.

During my independent analysis of Paycom’s product updates, I found the volume of updates to be slow. So far, the company’s product page shows a few product updates released through last year, such as the launch of their Everyday and Client Action Center features. I think management is aware of this, which is why they announced in the Q4 call that they will be transitioning to a co-CEO structure with its previous CEO, Chad Richison, now focusing on product and strategy while Chris Thomas focuses on other aspects of Paycom’s business.

In addition, management has to deal with their own stagnating employee satisfaction, which could drag on general organizational productivity and performance. Currently, less than 60% approve of Richison’s role as CEO, far less than the 93% approval rating he commanded in 2019. How the co-CEO structure affects employee morale or other aspects of Paycom is unknown.

Also, San Francisco-based activist hedge fund, ValueAct, has taken a position in Paycom. The fund has shown that it has worked with management in the past to turnaround the business. On a mid-to-long-term basis, I believe this is beneficial to the company, but it may cause some volatility in the short term.

On a positive note, the company’s expansion into international markets is encouraging and could provide a boost to the company’s growth rates.

Conclusion

While reviewing Paycom, I believe my valuation model points to an upside in the stock due to the severe pessimism that exists around Paycom today. Some of it may be warranted due to management’s outlook and surprise views on the company’s Beti product. That being said, 2024 is likely to be a transition year for Paycom.

I rate this as a Hold.