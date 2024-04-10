coldsnowstorm

British Land (OTCPK:BTLCY) offers a dividend yield of about 6% and an attractive valuation, being therefore a good income play in the European real estate sector.

As I’ve covered in a previous article, British Land offered an above-average dividend yield compared to other European real estate companies, making it a good income pick. Since my previous analysis, its shares are up by more than 20%, a performance that has been quite close to the European real estate sector, as shown in the next graph.

Share price performance (Bloomberg)

Given that I’ve not covered British Land for some time, I think now is a good time to update its most recent financial performance and investment case, to see if it remains a good play within the European real estate sector or not.

Financial Overview

British Land is based in the U.K. and owns properties across the office, retail, shopping centers, and logistics segments. While its asset exposure is well diversified, office represents the majority of rental income, being therefore its most important segment. Its current market value is about $4.6 billion, being one of the largest U.K. REITs.

Investors should note that British land, like many U.K. companies, only reports results twice per year and its fiscal year ends in March, thus its most recent financial figures since my last article are related to the end of September 2023, which were announced back in November.

At the end of last September, its portfolio was valued at close to $11 billion, of which $6.9 billion was properties fully owned and the rest represented its share of assets held in joint-ventures. About 64% of its portfolio was exposed to office, while retail and logistics represented almost all the rest.

Despite this asset profile, British Land’s growth ambitions are mainly related to the life sciences sector and urban logistics, two areas where the company sees strong demand from tenants in the U.K. over the medium to long term.

On the other hand, office demand has been weak and the outlook is not great over the next few years due to the shift toward hybrid working models and the work-from-home trend, which is putting pressure on office property valuations and demand for new space. Additionally, British Land has some exposure to shopping centers, a segment that it identified as non-core and wants to dispose of when market conditions improve.

This means its asset profile is expected to change somewhat over the next few years, shifting its portfolio a little bit toward segments with better growth prospects, even though office is expected to remain its largest segment for the foreseeable future.

Nonetheless, British Land’s strategy is expected to continue to be focused on selling older buildings or stakes in existing joint-ventures, to finance new developments or acquisitions, especially in its new growth targets of urban logistics and life sciences.

From an operating perspective, British Land has maintained a relatively positive operating momentum in the first half of fiscal year 2024, during a tough period for the real estate sector. Indeed, rising interest rates have been a major headwind, both for property values and higher financing costs, while on the other hand increasing rents due to inflation indexation have been supportive for property values.

Nevertheless, yields have continued to rise due to lower property values, a trend that has stabilized a little bit in recent months. At the end of last September, its property was valued at $11 billion, a decline of 2.5% YoY, a much lower drop than compared to FY 2022, when its portfolio value declined by 12%.

Its most recent decline was mainly justified by offices, while retail segments reported stable valuations, and London urban logistics was the only segment reporting a higher valuation.

While this backdrop is not particularly positive, property values have shown a stabilization trend and may start to recover in the coming months, if the Bank of England starts to cut rates as the market is currently expecting. Indeed, inflation figures are now much lower than they were some months ago in the U.K., leading current estimates for the Bank of England’s key rate to be at about 4.3% by the end of 2024, compared to its current rate of 5.25%.

Given that British Land has a quality portfolio with good levels of occupancy, lower rates will be a tailwind for valuations in the short to medium term, boding well for the company’s asset values over the next few quarters.

Another supportive factor for property valuations is British Land’s ability to increase rental income, given that its like-for-like growth was 2.1% YoY in the first half of fiscal year 2024, supported by higher rents mainly in the retail segment, as shown in the next graph.

Rental income growth (British Land)

Overall, its net rental income amounted to $293 million in H1 FY 2024, an increase of 0.9% YoY, and its net rental income margin increased to almost 94% due to lower property operating expenses. Indeed, despite the inflationary environment in recent months, British Land has reported very good cost control, which has been key to higher underlying profit during a tough period for the real estate market.

In H1 FY 2024, its cost ratio was 14.8% (vs. 19.5% in the same period of the previous year), and its underlying profit amounted to $180 million (+3.9% YoY), which is a positive outcome considering the challenging macro and operating environment in recent quarters.

Regarding its balance sheet, British Land has maintained a relatively conservative position, taking into account that is loan-to-value (LTV), a key measure of leverage within the European real estate sector, was 36.9% at the end of last September, an increase of 90 basis points compared to its LTV ratio of 36% in March 2023, mainly due to lower property valuations.

This LTV ratio is still much lower when compared to some of its closest peers, and is way below credit rating agencies threshold to maintaining an investment grade credit rating (usually below 45%), thus British Land has a strong balance sheet position and does not need to purse delivering efforts in the near future.

This is particularly positive for a company that is considerably exposed to the office segment, which is currently out of favor among most investors, being a positive factor for British Land’s investment case.

Additionally, its strong financial position also has enabled British Land to resume its dividend payments quite rapidly following its dividend suspension in 2020 due to the pandemic, making it a more reliable income play in the European real estate sector than most of its peers.

Its last interim dividend was $0.15 per share, an increase of 4.8% compared to its previous interim dividend, while its total dividend related to FY 2024 earnings is expected to be about $0.28 per share, practically unchanged from the previous year. I think this estimate is quite conservative, considering that British Land decided to increase its interim dividend by almost 5%, thus its final dividend should at least be equal to the previous one, which would lead to an annual dividend of around $0.295 per share.

Nevertheless, assuming current consensus estimates, British Land offers a forward dividend yield of about 6%, which is quite attractive to income-oriented investors.

Its dividend payout ratio has been recently revised to 80% of its underlying earnings, which is an acceptable level for a company with a stable business, thus British Land’s dividend seems to be sustainable and has some positive growth prospects, as the dividend should increase in-line with earnings growth over the coming years.

Conclusion

The office segment is currently facing some structural headwinds, but British Land’s strategy to focus on quality properties in good locations across London has been clearly successfully, as the company has reported a positive operating momentum in recent quarters.

Regarding its valuation, its net asset value multiple has increased in recent months and is now trading at 0.69x NAV (vs. 0.57x in my previous article) and at 14.3x FFO, still at a discount to its own historical average over the past five years. Therefore, British Land remains an interesting income play in the European real estate sector, due to its high-dividend yield and still attractive valuation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.