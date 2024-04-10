Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

YTO International Ships In New CEO As Its Revenue Fails To Deliver

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.94K Followers

Summary

  • YTO International’s profit fell 29.2% to HK$96.8 million last year, as its revenue fell at a similar rate to HK$5.29 billion.
  • The international arm of one of China’s leading delivery companies replaced its CEO Sun Jian with newcomer Zhou Jian, former CEO of Shenzhen Fengwang Express.
  • China’s economic slowdown last year was largely due to domestic factors, though slumping global demand for nearly all Chinese goods other than vehicles also played a role.

Bow view of loaded cargo ship sailing out of port.

Stewart Sutton

Revenue at the international arm of one of China’s leading parcel delivery companies shrunk by nearly 30% last year on falling international freight prices and waning demand.

Despite the gradual restoration of global supply chains post-pandemic, demand for

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.94K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

About YTOEF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on YTOEF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
YTOEF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News