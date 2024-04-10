Mindaugas Dulinskas/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I won't claim to be a great stock picker necessarily, but sometimes the numbers tell a clear enough story to make the buy or sell (or "stay away") decision a bit easier.

This was the case with Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) back in September 2018, when I called it "the least likely [airline stock] to make its way into my portfolio." Since then, SAVE has been down an astounding 89%, with Delta Air Lines (DAL), in my view "the best major US airline" back then, outperforming its low-cost peer by 75 percentage points.

Today, I look at Spirit Airlines once again, hoping that the fundamentals of the company have improved enough in a post-pandemic environment to justify the much more compelling price of less than $5 per share today vs. $42.50 back in September 2018. Unfortunately, I continue to dislike what I see, as I will explain in more detail below.

Spirit's operating metrics are worrisome

Spirit Airlines offered some of the least attractive operating metrics in the airline sector back in 2018. Among them were (1) rock-bottom per-unit passenger revenues (granted, we are talking about a deep discount carrier here), (2) costs per unit that, while very low, were not low enough to yield above-industry per-unit margins ex-fuel, and (3) the most leveraged balance sheet in the low-cost space.

In a nutshell, Spirit was deeply leveraged, operationally and financially. Therefore, for the business model (hence the stock) to work, the stars had to align in the company's favor. Otherwise, lower average fares, declining occupancy rates, the slightest deterioration in cost management, a recession, or a spike in fuel prices, in any combination, could be enough to derail the investment thesis.

So, have things improved for the Miramar, Florida-based carrier, a bit over five years since my first article on SAVE? In my opinion, not at all.

The chart below shows that, in 2023, Spirit was one of the worst in the US airline space at producing per-unit profits, beating only troubled peer Southwest Airlines (LUV) - although not by much. Last year's $2.42 in per-ASM profits ex-fuel declined substantially against a pre-pandemic quarterly average of $3.43 posted in 2019.

Interestingly, Spirit's PRASM (a measure of per-unit passenger revenue) fell 3% between Q4 of last year and the comparable quarter immediately preceding the start of the COVID-19 crisis. It was the only US airline among the seven listed below to experience a decline in average revenue, with the second-worst performer (Southwest, no surprise) having experienced an increase of 3%.

DM Martins Research, data from company reports

Regarding the COVID-19 recovery, Spirit has been the most aggressive (by far) at increasing capacity. While most airlines struggled to add flown seats following the pandemic shutdowns due to a lack of aircraft and personnel, Spirit increased ASM (average seat mile) from 10.5 billion to 14.8 billion, an astounding spike in capacity as the fleet size jumped from 145 A320 family aircraft in 2019 to 205 planes in the most recent period.

However, while boosted capacity has translated into a cumulative jump of 40% in Spirit's revenues between 2019 and 2023, efficiency has taken a noticeable hit. Operating margins ex-fuel, as discussed above, took a dive. Spirit's load factor, a measure of occupancy in the airline industry, dropped by a sizable 300 basis points, the largest decline of any US airline. Today, as the chart below depicts, Spirit has the lowest occupancy rates in the market, aside from (you guessed it) Southwest Airlines.

DM Martins Research, data from company reports

Spirit needs a best-case scenario

So, I believe that we are back to the same place that we were in 2018. Operationally inferior, Spirit needs a blue-skies backdrop to thrive in the airline sector.

While the risk of an imminent recession seems to have decreased, I find it hard to believe that we are in the early innings of economic expansion, which would be an ideal scenario for cyclical companies and industries like airlines. In addition, fuel costs are far from being cheap - the average gallon cost Spirit $3.18 in Q4 of 2023 vs. $2.10 in Q4 of 2019 - which, considering today's geopolitical woes in Europe and the Middle East, presents a risk to Spirit's operating margins and EPS.

Not even low valuations seem to support a reasonable bullish thesis, in this case. Due to rising fuel costs and op margin pressures caused in part by lower fares and occupancy, Spirit is not expected to produce positive net earnings until 2026 at best. Therefore, let's not even bother having a conversation about P/E for another three years.

For all the reasons above, in addition to the company's recent history of having produced negative free cash flow in eight of the past ten quarters that has helped to sustain the second-most leveraged balance sheet in the sector (see chart below), I think that SAVE is one of the least compelling airline stocks to own today.