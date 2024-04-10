Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Spirit Airlines: A Terrible Addition To A Portfolio

Apr. 10, 2024 9:46 AM ETSpirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) StockDAL, LUV
Summary

  • Spirit Airlines stock has plummeted 89% since 2018, while Delta Air Lines has outperformed it by 75 percentage points.
  • Spirit Airlines' operating metrics, including low per-unit profits ex-fuel and a highly leveraged balance sheet, are concerning.
  • Despite increasing capacity and revenues, Spirit Airlines' efficiency has suffered. The airline is not expected to produce positive earnings for at least another three years.

Interior of Guatemala International Airport La Aurora. Spirit Airlines Airplane. Airbus A319. Family WatchingThrough the Window. Guatemala

Mindaugas Dulinskas/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I won't claim to be a great stock picker necessarily, but sometimes the numbers tell a clear enough story to make the buy or sell (or "stay away") decision a bit easier.

This article was written by

Daniel Martins is a Napa, California-based analyst and founder of independent research firm DM Martins Research. The firm's work is centered around building more efficient, easily replicable portfolios that are properly risk-balanced for growth with less downside risk.- - -Daniel is the founder and portfolio manager at DM Martins Capital Management LLC. He is a former equity research professional at FBR Capital Markets and Telsey Advisory in New York City and finance analyst at macro hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, where he developed most of his investment management skills earlier in his career. Daniel is also an equity research instructor for Wall Street Prep.He holds an MBA in Financial Instruments and Markets from New York University's Stern School of Business.- - -On Seeking Alpha, DM Martins Research partners with EPB Macro Research, and has collaborated with Risk Research, Inc.DM Martins Research also manages a small team of writers and editors who publish content on several TheStreet.com channels, including Apple Maven (thestreet.com/apple) and Wall Street Memes (thestreet.com/memestocks).

