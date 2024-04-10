pepifoto/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) is the holding company that owns the First Community Bank, which is active in South Carolina. As of the end of last year, the bank had about $1.18B in assets and about 40% of the total number of assets and almost 75% of its loan book was invested in commercial real estate. That’s why I wanted to check up on the quality of the loan book to see if this local bank could be a useful addition to my portfolio.

The 2023 results: a YoY decrease, but some non-recurring items hurt the bottom line

Before discussing the balance sheet, the reported earnings in 2023 are important as well. It’s a bit disappointing to see the bank continued to report lower earnings, but that’s mainly because it increased the provisions for soured loans. While the reported net income was $15.5M in FY 2021 and $14.6M in FY 2022, this decreased to just $11.8M in 2023.

While that definitely is a disappointing result, it is remarkable to see the net interest income wasn’t the culprit. As you can see below, the net interest income actually increased by just over 2% on a YoY basis to almost $49M. The main issue was the lower non-interest income, which decreased by almost $1.2M, mainly due to a $1.25M loss on the sale of securities. Meanwhile, the non-interest expenses continued to increase and came in at $43.1M in 2023.

Add the $1.1M in loan loss provisions, and that’s how you end up with a pre-tax income of $15.04M for a net profit of $11.8M. While an EPS of $1.56 isn’t necessarily bad for a stock trading in the $16 range, it for sure is disappointing to see a 20% profit decrease.

The loss on the sale of securities was disappointing but should be a non-recurring item given the relatively strong access to liquidity. The bank explained the reasoning for taking the loss in its Q3 report. During Q3, it decided to sell $39.9M in US Treasuries at a $1.2M loss, which improved the liquidity of the bank while it allowed First Community to use the cash proceeds to further increase the loan book. According to First Community, the bank missed out on continuing to receive 1.75% in interest payments from the sold securities, but as we saw a corresponding $60M increase in the size of the loan book, we can safely assume the almost $40M in cash proceeds is now yielding a much higher return. As you can see below, the average return on the loan book was approximately 5.32%.

So, assuming the funds were redeployed at 5%, the $1.2M in realized loss on the sale of the securities will have been recouped within three quarters. While it does show up as an immediate hit to the earnings result, it will actually benefit the bank in the longer run.

Looking at the loan book

Looking at the balance sheet (shown below), the bank had approximately $95M in cash and interest-bearing bank balances, as well as $282M in securities available for sale. Moreover, the balance sheet contained $217M in securities held to maturity with a fair value of $205M. This means the implied value discrepancy is "just" $12M, which is pretty manageable.

You also see the bank had about $1.13B in loans, and $1.12B on a net basis after including about $12.3M in loan loss provisions. As you can imagine, I’m always very curious to see what the loan book actually consists of. As you can see below, the bank is heavily focusing on commercial real estate, which represents almost $800M of the loan book.

While most investors are shivering when they see the words "commercial real estate," that doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad investment as long as the loans are backed by the "right" real estate assets (i.e., preferably no office assets) while the LTV ratio should be low. Unfortunately, First Community doesn’t provide any details, but in general, local banks are a bit more conservative when they underwrite loans.

That’s also noticeable at FCCO due to two elements. Firstly, just over $0.1M of the commercial real estate loans were classified as "special mention" or "substandard."

That is good news as at the end of 2022, in excess of $4.8M in commercial real estate loans were classified in those two categories, with the majority in the substandard category. The quality of the loan book is also visible in the breakdown of loans past due. As you can see below, less than $1M of the total loan book is classified as "past due." And although the commercial real estate loan book represents almost 75% of the total loan book, less than $0.2M in loans are classified as "past due."

It likely helps that about 31% of the total commercial real estate loans are secured by ‘owner-occupied’ properties, and those have a tendency to show lower default rates as the occupant obviously wants to keep the loan payments up to date. The bank did provide a breakdown of the average LTV ratio of non-owner-occupied commercial loans, and the top-10 of those loans have an LTV ratio of around 60%. Not great, but definitely manageable and representative, as the loans shown below account for almost 38% of the CRE loan book.

Investment thesis

The bank appears to be in good shape. While the bank reported a Q4 EPS of $0.43, it paid out just $0.14 per share in dividends. This means the current total dividend of $0.56/share on an annualized basis represents a dividend yield of just 3.36%. While that’s indeed low, this also means the bank is retaining approximately $7.5M in annual earnings, which can be used to further expand the loan book.

As of the end of 2023, the bank had $131M in equity and approximately $116M in tangible equity. Divided over 7.6M shares, this represents a tangible book value of just under $15.30 per share. As the fair value of the securities portfolio is just $12M lower than the book value, while the fair value of the loan book is only $34M lower than the book value, the bank’s balance sheet is in a decent shape, especially considering the majority of the earnings are added to the balance sheet as retained earnings, further boosting the book value per share by just over $1 per share per year.

I currently have no position in FCCO, but I am positively surprised by the low amount of the loans past due. The LTV ratios are acceptable.

I am keeping an eye on First Community Corporation and wouldn’t mind initiating a long position, but I would like to see the net interest income starting to rebound this year.