Julius Baer: Shares Still Good Value After Private Debt Debacle

Mark Dockray
Summary

  • Shares of Julius Baer have underperformed European financials by a wide margin over the past year, following the emergence of sour loans in its private debt business.
  • Although a big misstep for the bank, this is a small part of Baer's overall loan book and should be contained from here.
  • At 11.5x underlying 2023 EPS, these shares still trade around 20% below levels seen early last year, pointing to attractive medium-term upside.

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer (OTCPK:JBAXY)(OTCPK:JBARF) has been a disappointing performer over the past year, underperforming wider European financials (EUFN) by around 35ppts following the disclosure of significant levels of sour loans in its private debt business.

Mark Dockray
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JBAXY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

