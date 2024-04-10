yuelan

Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer (OTCPK:JBAXY)(OTCPK:JBARF) has been a disappointing performer over the past year, underperforming wider European financials (EUFN) by around 35ppts following the disclosure of significant levels of sour loans in its private debt business.

Data by YCharts

While an uncharacteristic misstep for Baer, this is a relatively small part of its overall business, and having cleared the decks last year it should not pose any further problems going forward. At around 11.5x underlying EPS and 20% below levels seen last year before this issue emerged, these shares look like good value, and I open my coverage of them with a 'Buy' rating.

Company Overview

Julius Baer is a relatively straightforward business as it is essentially a pure-play wealth manager and private bank. Geographically, it skews largely (~50%) to Western Europe (including its home market of Switzerland), albeit with a significant footprint in Asia and emerging geographies like Latin America and the Middle East.

By revenue source, around 50% of the CHF 3.8 billion (~$4.2 billion) Baer generated in 2023 was from net fee and commission income. This includes transaction-based income (e.g. brokerage commissions), but is largely made up of recurring revenue (e.g. management fees linked to assets under management). AuM stood at around CHF 430 billion (~$475 billion) at the end of last year.

In addition, Baer does generate net interest income from client lending as well as trading income. Baer's loan book largely consists of Lombard (i.e. securities-backed) lending, with a smaller line in residential mortgages.

Source: Julius Baer 2023 Results Presentation

Because most of Baer's business (and wealth management in general) is linked to client assets rather than the bank's, it is capital light in nature. In addition, Baer typically deals with high and ultra-high net worth individuals. These clients often require bespoke and complex services, helping to keep margins relatively stable.

Data Source: Julius Baer Annual Results

As a result, Baer has a good track record of generating quite high returns on tangible equity, averaging in the mid-20s area over the past decade.

Private Debt Debacle Likely Contained

While lending is not the lion's share of Baer's business, net interest income does contribute meaningfully to revenue. As outlined above, this is largely from loans secured against clients' investment portfolios as well as mortgages. These are typically low risk for two reasons. Firstly, default rates are unlikely to be very high given the nature of the bank's client base. On top of that, loan losses are also a function of the expected loss on default. Because Baer's lending is secured against client assets at conservative loan-to-value ratios, it has a good-sized buffer to absorb bad debt. As a result, Baer historically had a good track record in terms of loan loss expenses, averaging just a few basis points before 2023.

Data Source: Julius Baer Annual Reports

The reason I exclude 2023 from the above is because Baer has recently got itself into some trouble with its private debt business. This business essentially involves lending to unlisted companies owned by its clients. To cut a long story short, over a third of this business was tied-up in loans to the now-insolvent Signa Group. This led to a circa CHF 600 million (~$665 million) impairment charge in the second-half of last year, sending the bank's annual cost of risk ballooning to around 155bps.

While this spike in credit loss charges looks ugly, the private debt business is a very small part of Baer's loan book, landing at around 3% of gross loans before last year's write-off and around 2% currently. Baer has signaled its intention to totally exit this business within a couple of years, with just CHF 100 million (~$110 million) in outstanding private debt loans seen still on the books by the end of 2026.

Source: Julius Baer 2023 Results Presentation

This is almost certainly the right decision. While Baer was probably tempted by the margins on these loans versus its core lending products, this is best left to commercial banks that have both better risk management controls and visibility into commercial client health (e.g. via operating their day-to-day transaction accounts).

Regardless, this is not a major issue for the bank. While it did result in a loss in the second half of last year, by fully writing-off its Signa exposure it has essentially cleared the decks going forward. Furthermore, with organic capital generation so strong, Baer has absorbed this unusually large write-down with relatively little impact on its balance sheet, ending the year with a CET1 ratio of 14.6% and still above the threshold for triggering stock buybacks. As the private debt business is now even smaller (~CHF 800 million in loans outstanding), Baer could theoretically write this all off while still maintaining healthy capital ratios above the group floor.

Source: Julius Baer 2023 Results Presentation

The bigger risk is that this whole episode will tarnish the bank's reputation in the eyes of its clients. For them, safety is probably paramount - and large loan losses are not a good look in that respect. Because Bar's business is largely linked to AUM, growth is driven by both capital market levels as well as new money flows. For instance, a buoyant stock market might offset some outflow of client money, leaving AUM flat overall.

Historically, Baer has actually done a good job of generating positive net flows. Because Baer is not facing any serious threat of capital erosion, I doubt that recent events will have much of an impact in reversing this trend, however this is the main risk I see, and it is something to keep an eye on in the near term.

Data Source: Julius Baer Annual Reports

On the subject of risks, there are a couple more to consider briefly. Firstly, AUM-linked revenue is obviously sensitive to capital market levels, so a steep market sell off would be a risk. Secondly, a more structural risk is long-term pressure on fee margins resulting from increased competition. Capital light, high RoTE businesses like wealth management are naturally attractive, but increased capital requirements following the global financial crisis has made them even more attractive to banks as their core lending businesses have become less profitable.

Data Source: Julius Baer Annual Reports

Now, Baer's reputation and comprehensive service offering to high and ultra-high net worth clients will shield it to some extent from this, though it does appear that fee margins have come under modest pressure over the past decade or so. I expect this to be a slight ongoing headwind for the bank.

Shares Offer Reasonable Value

While Baer's lending troubles are now largely contained, its share price remains relatively depressed. At CHF 53.56 in current trading (~$11.68 per ADS; note the 1:5 ordinary share to ADS ratio), the stock is still around 20% below the level it was this time last year. That works out to around 11.5x underlying 2023 earnings per share (i.e. excluding the loan losses linked to its Signa exposure) and 3x tangible book value per share.

That looks like a fair deal. While underlying 2023 EPS of CHF 4.61 (~$1.02 per ADS) was still down on 2022 (CHF 5.04) and 2021 (CHF 5.34) even when excluding its private debt losses, these were exceptional years for client trading income due to macro volatility. EPS is up around 30% compared to more normal 2019 levels.

While the stock's current multiple of EPS is about in line with its recent historical average, analysts are predicting strong earnings growth ahead, with EPS seen growing by just under 10% annualized over the next three years. On 2026 consensus EPS of CHF 6.10 (~$1.35 per ADS), Baer would trade for a little over CHF 70 per share (~$15.50 per ADS at current FX) based on its current (and 5-year average) P/E.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance; Julius Baer Annual Results; Author Calculation

In addition, Baer's dividend policy is to pay out around 50% of net income. As this pay-out ratio is currently somewhat elevated in the high-50s area, dividend per share growth will probably lag EPS growth as the payout ratio normalizes back down closer to the ~50% area.

Source: Julius Baer 2023 Results Presentation

Even so, Baer should be able to pay out around CHF 2.60 per share in 2024 and at least CHF 2.90 in 2025, resulting in a total return price of around CHF 78. Discounting that back to the present at a 9% hurdle rate gets me to a fair value of around CHF 65 (~$72 at current FX), implying around 20% upside from the current price. I expect this gap to narrow as Baer proves that its private debt issues are firmly behind it this year. As such, I open on the stock with a 'Buy' rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.