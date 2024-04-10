nemke/E+ via Getty Images

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) has received prior coverage on Seeking Alpha, with a recent piece from Dan Victor highlighting their election year tailwinds. For more background, one can review the only pitch on ValueInvestorsClub from 2021. The stock, however, is down about 50% from both of those articles due to the loss of a major contract from Meta Platforms (META) right before reporting Q4 earnings. Is the move justified?

Background

First, let’s review how we got here. EVC was founded in 1996 by Walter Ulloa, who passed away at the end of 2022. He was a giant in the industry and grew Entravision to a $1B revenue behemoth. Despite its scale and success, EVC’s stock price has struggled since going public in 2000:

EVC Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Walter’s passing led to the collapse of Walter’s controlling voting shares, putting EVC “in play” for the first time in its existence. Uncontrolled businesses are pretty uncommon for public media companies, as I outlined in my prior piece on Saga Communications (SGA). Despite this, the shareholder roster doesn’t really include any active owners (the main ACIM fund holder, ASVIX, has $5.8B in assets), and EVC mostly toils in obscurity:

EVC Shareholders (TIKR)

Financials

EVC was a consistent generator of EBITDA and a cash flow converter over the past decade:

EVC Financials (TIKR)

The company over-indexes in election years due to extra political ad spending, and disclosed in their 10-K that they’ve done a lot of investing to maximize the 2024 cycle. Now you might be wondering, why does this company, with all this history of cash generation, trade so cheaply?

Digital Boondoggle

Most of the cash flow has been rolled into a plethora of digital M&A (from 10-Ks):

“In 2017, we acquired a series of companies headquartered in Barcelona and Buenos Aires that now comprise our branding and mobile performance solutions business.” ($15.9m)

“In 2018, we acquired the Smadex business, which owns a programmatic ad purchasing platform.” ($3.5m)

“In 2020, we acquired 51 percent of Cisneros Interactive, a Miami-based business that has commercial partnerships with leading technology companies, including Meta and Spotify, in Latin America. We acquired the remaining 49 percent of Cisneros Interactive in October 2021. Cisneros Interactive also includes Audio.Ad, which is a digital audio business in Latin America.” ($29.9m for 51%, w/ earnout)

“In July 2021, we acquired MediaDonuts, a Singapore-based business that has commercial partnerships with leading technology companies, including TikTok and Twitter, in Southeast Asia.” ($17.1m)

“In November 2021, we acquired 365 Digital, a business in Cape Town that has an exclusive commercial partnership with TikTok in South Africa.” ($1.9m)

Separate $12.8m, $8.1m loans to Adsmurai, the first of which was converted to equity in 2023.

Not to mention the $1.1m deal for “the exclusive advertising sales partner of ByteDance in Pakistan” or the $7.2m deal for a Barcelona ad platform in early 2023. In summary, EVC has invested around $100m in digital M&A (before earnouts) to build this segment. Digital accounted for $37m of EBITDA in 2023, but per their Meta contract loss disclosure, this amount was about $15m without that contract. Digital margins have continued to shrink as these tech behemoths squeezed more out of EVC for less.

What will the management team do with the remaining digital business? All Digital M&A stopped after CEO Michael Christenson was hired in 2023, and they’ve sold one entity (365 Digital) for a de minimus amount. Is the remaining $400m of revenue/$15m of EBITDA going to hang around, or is new management done with this segment and ready to move on? I hope to see the rest divested while the company returns focus to their core TV & Radio operations. SG&A expenses ballooned significantly as the company grew Digital, given the apparent lack of synergies between performing overseas ad agency functions and running legacy US media assets.

If Entravision can quickly sell what remains of their digital business, I hope they do it immediately. Specifically, I am hopeful the Smadex platform has more value than the acquisition cost. Many larger demand-side platforms trade at attractive multiples of revenue, like Trade Desk (TTD), Criteo (CRTO), etc., and Smadex’s peer, Liftoff, received a $400m investment from Blackstone at the end of 2020 at ~10x revenue. I doubt that kind of money is sloshing around for Smadex, but even $50m would be material given the current EVC valuation.

Legacy Businesses

Let’s look at the financials for EVC’s non-digital business lines, including full corporate/SBC/interest burdens:

$ in millions 2023 2022 2021 2020 2019 Revenue TV 120.9 144.7 146.8 154.5 149.7 Radio 53.2 64.4 58.0 46.3 55.0 OpEx/SG&A TV 80.9 82.0 81.4 80.8 84.4 Radio 43.8 41.7 40.1 41.7 56.7 EBITDA TV 40.0 62.7 65.4 73.7 65.3 Radio 9.4 22.7 17.9 4.6 (1.7) Corporate OpEx 50.3 49.4 33.0 27.8 28.1 Interest Expense 17.3 10.9 7.0 8.3 13.7 CapEx TV 13.2 5.9 2.8 7.2 24.2 Radio 8.0 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.8 Pro-Forma FCF (39.4) 18.6 39.8 34.4 (3.2) SBC 23.7 20.0 9.6 5.1 4.4 FCF Before SBC (15.7) 38.6 49.4 39.5 1.2 Click to enlarge

I think it’s important to consider EVC’s profile on a four-year cycle, given the tailwind that political ad spending provides in the US every two years. As seen above, EVC boasts a nice four-year average of cash generation, offset by some material share-based compensation. And remember, this excludes any contributions from Digital.

Corporate expenses increased significantly as the company expanded their digital offerings, and includes significant increases in stock-based comp for the new CEO’s incentive grants and one-off costs from Walter’s passing. I am not assuming any cost reductions above, but I expect some rationalizing of the business will be a tailwind to corporate spending. The company appears to manage very carefully towards cash generation through the cycle, and 2024 should be a large upcycle in spending across EVC’s target audience.

It’s also worth noting some other lumpy impacts, like the consolidation of the LA Radio stations in 2019/2020, and the Santa Monica HQ consolidation (and associated CapEx) in 2023. The company has disclosed heavy salesforce investments in 2023 to prepare for the 2024 political spending season, and to the extent that materializes, the softness of 2023 should be forgotten. For instance, despite the heavy 2023 CapEx, the EVC 10-K discloses $6m of anticipated 2024 spend, a +$15m tailwind to cashflows.

Spectrum

The interesting “call option” embedded within the EVC business is the value of their TV broadcast spectrum. Some Nexstar (NXST) or former DISH longs may be familiar with the repurposing of TV broadcast spectrum for data transmission. Back in 2017, the FCC held an auction where Entravision was able to sell the spectrum from four of their stations for $248m. Even after the sale, EVC can pay the buyer to lease back a small portion of that band for continued broadcast, while the remaining amount is repurposed.

EVC still owns channels, which should have considerable value if sold in this manner. A recent $2.64/MHz/Pop deal appears to be a reasonable comp for 600 band spectrum transactions. Comparing this to the population covered by EVC’s stations would suggest 2.64*6*40.6m= $643m as a reasonable estimate for their current spectrum value. However, this should be conservative given they have stations with overlapping coverage in that 40.6m population number – with duplicates, actual coverage looks greater than 100m, implying over $1B of value. Regardless, EVC could cash in on multiples of where they currently trade.

Even without the Spectrum value, NBC’s $300m bid for a similarly situated Boston TV station would suggest EVC’s assets have plenty of value.

Dividend

Entravision declared a $0.05/share dividend after announcing their lost Meta contract, an annualized 10% dividend yield. I believe this dividend remains covered, both due to the cash on the balance sheet and the math I provided regarding their through-cycle earnings above. Hopefully, with some corporate cost cuts, they can continue covering it even in non-election years.

Legacy Valuation Comps

EVC has a $180m market cap and $100m of net debt, good for a $280m enterprise value. Even at their recent low of $40m EBITDA in the TV segment, peers like Gray Television (GTN) and TEGNA (TGNA) trade at 5.5x EV/EBITDA, enough to mostly cover EVC’s current valuation. Similarly, radio operations like Saga trade around 5x EBITDA. Many media names like Gray trade with obscene leverage that makes comps difficult, including iHeartMedia (IHRT), or recently bankrupt (Audacy).

Hispanic radio/TV comp Spanish Broadcasting (OTCPK:SBSAA) trades with a $3m market cap and $310m of debt, with about $28m of TTM adjusted EBITDA. If you adjust its EV for the debt trading at ~50% of face value, it’s about 5.5x EV/EBITDA.

In summary, if peers with full corporate burdens can trade around 5x, I’m confident EVC’s segments could be sold in that range given deal synergies. And that’s before attributing any value to the remaining digital assets.

FY24 estimates for EVC's EBITDA are around $60m after accounting for corporate burden, so they also appear cheap on an absolute basis relative to peers.

Risks

While the Spectrum holdings at EVC have value, they will need another FCC Broadcast Incentive Auction to monetize. It remains to be seen if/when that could happen, as FCC auction authorization expired in 2023 and has yet to be renewed. I expect a few years before this can realistically occur.

EVC lost the contracts on their DC, Tampa, and Orlando stations at the end of 2021 from Univision. If they lose their remaining TV deal with Univision at the end of 2026, the TV segment earnings will suffer.

TV & Radio media properties are not growth industries, with cord-cutting a major headwind for the TV revenues. Fortunately, Entravision has managed these assets well towards cash generation, and they seem to have significant private market values.

If Management is incentivized to grow the business, they could choose to do more M&A to replace the lost Meta contract, which could further lever up the balance sheet. This is my biggest concern, but I am encouraged that those M&A activities ceased after the new CEO took over. The CEO received a 2m incentive share grant at hire, including 1m performance units that vest in tranches at $5.75, $7.25, $9.00, $11.20, and $13.75, so I think he’s properly aligned with investors. He also bought 100k shares at $1.67 after the contract loss announcement.

Shutting down the Meta contract will likely be working capital negative, and there are multiples earn out payments due in 2024 which could be cashflow headwinds. I estimate a $25-$30m headwind here for 2024 unwind impact.

Conclusion

Entravision has been aggressively sold off on the loss of their Meta contract, but the remaining business value appears to exceed the current valuation. Entravision’s Spectrum assets likely have significant value, but the monetization timeline is uncertain. Fortunately, Management appears aligned, and EVC’s dividend sits at 10%, paying investors to wait as they determine the company’s future direction.

