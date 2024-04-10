Black Bear Value Partners Q1 2024 Letter

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

"The game asks that you work to improve, that you put something into it, and that you also give something back to it. The game is universal. It is a language that unites all of us." - Jim Calhoun

To My Partners and Friends:

Black Bear Value Fund, LP (the "Fund") returned +3.4% in March and +4.6% YTD.

The S&P 500 returned +3.2% in March and +10.6% YTD.

The HFRI Index returned +2.9% in March and +4.6% YTD.

We do not seek to mimic the returns of the S&P 500 and there will be variances in our performance.

Note: Additional historical performance can be found on our tear-sheet. Click to enlarge

As a kid growing up in New Haven, there were limited local sports teams to root for. Thankfully, my Father introduced me to UConn (University of Connecticut) basketball during the 1988-89 season when I was 9 years old. They had a fairly new coach (Jim Calhoun) and an anemic historical record. Coach Calhoun built a program centered around core principles focused on discipline, hard work, and mutual respect. He recruited players that understood his principles and would not let a player's talent be the sole measuring stick. In the early years, we were just happy to make deep runs in the NCAA tournament, but as I entered my 20's the school had not won any National Championships. Coach Calhoun continued to help 18-year old's turn into quality young men but many asked "Can he win the big one? Should he let up on his principles and be less focused on character to get that ring?" Coach stuck to his plan, continued to produce great young men, and built a program that I and my family are extremely proud to root for. The formula worked and ultimately the program began to win Championships, often, with less-heralded recruits. Even with 2 new Coaches the program continues to succeed following this blueprint. So, what does this have to do with Black Bear?

While we don't compete for national championships, we are often measured on an annual basis. Sometimes when we are underperforming, we are asked if we should amend our process and do what others are doing (even if it looks speculative to me). Some ask why we are picky about the kinds of partners we want in the Fund. I see a lot of similarities in how the UConn program was built and how I want to build Black Bear. We make business decisions (such as having a longer-lock up) that do not reward us in the short-term but, like Coach Calhoun, attract the right kind of players or in my case, investors. Having the right LPs allows me the focus and patience to invest for the years to come and tune out the noise.

Our key themes remain the same as there is considerable value/misunderstanding in the long-term tailwinds benefitting the energy/commodity/natural resource, auto dealer and homebuilding industries. We continue to have concentrated investments in those industries.

The Decision to Keep or Sell a Winner

We have a high-class problem with BLDR. On the one hand we largely bought the business ~$50 a share and today it's trading north of $200. Part of the appreciation is directly related to the Company's buyback (thank you management team!). We own more of the company without having to put out additional capital. But before we take victory laps let's stay objective as it remains a top 5 position. Note I still think BLDR is cheap.

One of the harder aspects of investing is knowing when to sell, especially when a business has performed wonderfully. There are many thoughts from smart people who contradict each other. Should you sell a business when it hits "fair value"? What about the tax implications? Should you trim along the way and buy what's not going up? Some would call this pulling your flowers to water your weeds.

I ruminate on the sell decision a good amount. Value investors tend to be conservative when they underwrite a business and the same holds true for me. As far as BLDR is concerned I have held onto it because management continues to do smart things (some expected and some a pleasant surprise). The longer I invest the more I realize how rare it is to find a high-quality company, at a cheap/reasonable price, with BIG industry tailwinds and a management company that implicitly understands capital allocation. BLDR fits that description. So far, I have managed to not totally screw up the investment by selling it at my previous estimates of "fair value" …though I am guilty of trimming some. I guess old habits die hard. I was too conservative and the more I understand their pricing power/customer stickiness the more I recognize the business should attract a higher multiple. On the other hand, some may view this as being anchored in an investment and holding on too long…. time will tell. I think the downside is low from here given how many things are working in their/our favor.

Top 5 Businesses We Own

Altius explores and develops mineral properties through a unique setup. While they spend a small amount of upfront capital to explore and identify prospects, they utilize 3 rd party partners for the capital-intensive drilling/mining in exchange for a royalty on the production. Their assets are diversified across potash, copper, lithium, and iron ore among others. The beauty of a royalty structure is several fold. On the one hand, if there is increased volume of production, they get their share without any increase in their operating costs. The company doing the work pays for the labor/machinery etc. If the commodity price goes up, it is pure "extra" profit to the royalty holder. Additionally, on the way down there are very few fixed costs for the royalty owner as they can maintain a small number of headcount at HQ.

The management team is aligned (they own a good amount of stock), think like shareholders and has done an excellent job. We own the Company at 50% of the underlying value of the assets using conservative assumptions.

Auto Dealers: AutoNation (AN) & Penske Automotive (PAG)

We have owned AutoNation and Penske Automotive in the past but decided to consolidate our auto dealer investments solely into Asbury Automotive (ABG). AutoNation had gone thought a management transition and I wanted to see how the new team managed the business. They have done an excellent job and exceeded my expectations when it comes to capital allocation. As the stock looked very cheap, they bought 62% of the company coming out of COVID. As far as Penske is concerned, I think I made a mistake selling it as I undervalued a "hidden" asset in the Company that became more obvious over time. Asbury has taken on acquisitions and while the Company has done a good job, I would prefer to see how they manage the integration from the sidelines. We appreciate their stewardship and would consider buying back the stock later.

AutoNation operates auto dealerships across the United States. While much attention is paid to the number of cars sold, the strength of the model comes from the back of the house in parts and services where more than 50% of the profits come from. We are exiting a period of high margins on new and used car sales. While profits per car are at all-time highs, the volumes sold have mirrored prior recessions. My expectation is that dealers will likely make less per car but will mitigate some of that pressure by selling more cars, especially used vehicles, as prices drop.

When an auto dealer sells a car to a consumer, they capture both the trade-in (inventory to sell) and the relationship for parts and services. It is a razor-razorblade model in a highly fragmented industry (many dealerships are owned privately by families). The large dealer groups have transitioned to an omni-channel model where much of the selling/pre-buy activity can be done online reducing the need for headcount and making the transaction smoother for their customers. The lower operating costs of the business are not appreciated by the market. They are appreciated by us and the management teams as most dealers, including AN, have been buying in lots of stock with their free-cash flow.

Penske is unique in that in addition to their domestic car dealerships they also own: auto dealerships in the UK, leading truck dealerships in the US, and ~29% of Penske Truck Solutions ('PTS') a logistics/truck rental business (aka "the hidden asset"). The truck dealerships have always captured my attention as Parts/Service are an even larger chunk of the business than in autos (65-70% of profits for trucks). This is a very sticky, high-margin business that would trade at far higher multiples as a standalone entity. For accounting reasons, PTS is accounted for using the equity method which means their share of income comes below the operating income line and is often ignored or misvalued. Their share of PTS is conservatively worth $2.5-$3.5BB or 22-32% of the market cap of the entire company. The quality of PAG is not properly reflected in the share price. Management owns a lot of stock and seems to agree as the Company has bought back 17% of the Company in the last 2 years at attractive prices.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR)

BLDR is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials with a focus on residential construction. Historically this business was cyclical with minimal pricing power as the primary products sold were lumber and other non-value-add housing materials. Since the GFC, BLDR has focused on growing their value-add business that is now 40%+ of the topline.

While mortgage rates are higher, they are not unusual versus history. The low rates of the last 5-10 years are the outlier. We have a structural shortage of housing in the USA. With existing homeowners locked into low- rate mortgages, the aspiring homeowner may increasingly need to find a home from a homebuilder. The next 6-12 months could be rocky as people adjust to the increase in pricing and rates. Eventually the housing market should adjust to the new normal (or rates could go down).

I still believe a conservative run rate of FCF per share is $15-$17 looking out a couple years. This translates to a 7-8% modestly levered free-cash-flow yield. I still expect this to outperform broader markets and to be a healthy go-forward investment for us.

CONSOL Energy (CEIX)

We have a large investment across the energy & commodity spaces. The thesis is simple…we haven't developed enough energy or commodity resources to satisfy the near- and medium-term needs of the world as well as provide for a renewable/less-carbon intensive future.

CONSOL Energy is an American energy company focused on the coal sector. The business has undergone a shift from being a majority producer of coal for domestic energy purposes to an export-driven producer of coal for non-power generation purposes. Over the last few years, the Company has delevered to a near-zero net- debt position and is trading at a 20-25%+ unlevered free cash flow. While there is a negative stigma associated with coal (and some deserved) there are parts of the world that have limited energy alternatives and will require coal supply over the coming years. I expect the company to commit a large amount of the free cash flow to buying in cheap stock and the per share intrinsic value to grow substantially over the next 3 years.

Wrapping Up

This is a fun time to be a fundamental investor. So many who practiced "traditional" value investing have left the business (some voluntarily and some involuntarily) as assets have flown to passive vehicles. At times I feel like I'm in a store having a clearance sale and yet there are only a couple other customers walking down the aisles.

We will continue owning durable businesses that can benefit through a tough economic cycle. Most of our companies have little to no debt and can be opportunistic in either buying their own shares or distressed competitors in the event of market tumult. While I do not root for bad economic outcomes, we do prepare for them.

Thank you for your trust and support.

Adam Schwartz

Black Bear Value Partners, LP

