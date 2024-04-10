bjdlzx

Kiwetinohk Energy (OTCPK:KWTEF) is developing cash flow from a very rich natural gas source that also includes valuable condensate production. Right now, the income statement solely includes this upstream business. But plans are to add power generation and carbon capture in the future. As I noted in a previous article, the founder of the company, who is CEO as well, Pat Carlson, has built and sold companies before. That gives investors an advantage over a lot of startups where that experience does not exist. Therefore, this speculative idea has a good deal more safety than is the case with many similar situations.

Profits

Another differentiating idea is that the company is already profitable as an upstream player.

(Note: This is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.)

Kiwetinohk Energy Fourth Quarter Operating Results Summary (Kiwetinohk Energy Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Just look at the fantastic net income margin that the company has when compared to revenue. This is probably considered a rich gas producer with really rich margins. Net income that is very roughly 40% of revenue is not a margin you typically see very often (especially when natural gas prices are considered to be depressed).

Then there is the cash flow from operating activities at over half of revenue. It almost makes one wish they would "quit while they were ahead" and stick with upstream. On the other hand, if they are this good at finding profitable upstream operations, it is going to be very interesting to see how profitable the rest of the company is when it gets going.

Long-Term Corporate Goals

This company intends to find a way to generate power while also doing carbon capture to keep emissions down. Interestingly, that carbon capture could well lower future production costs, as secondary recovery methods have long injected water or carbon dioxide to enhance the recovery of remaining reserves. Right now, the company is strictly talking carbon capture. But it will be interesting to see how this develops.

Kiwetinohk Energy Long-Term Corporate Business Goals (Kiwetinohk Energy Corporate Presentation March 2024)

When the company has completely built out the business to something similar to what is shown above, then the company will likely move to a growth phase of some sort.

For now, the startup of things like carbon capture and solar energy are often subject to government funding (but not always and not every step in the process). Therefore, parts of the future growth are dependent upon the speed of the government in funding certain activities. It could also mean that the final composition of the company could likewise be subject to politics.

But this is also why it is so important that the company has profits at the current time. Should the political scenario shift and carbon capture (for example) no longer be viable, the company still has an option to build a gas fired power plant to make money. That would be vertical integration that some power companies have experimented with in the past.

Right now, you have a viable company as an upstream operator. A lot of these startup companies do not have a current source of income that limits future shareholder dilution and debt levels.

Upstream Activities

This is a Canadian company with upstream activities located where most of the Canadian industry is located.

Kiwetinohk Energy Summary Map Of Operations (Kiwetinohk Energy Corporate Presentation March 2024)

The main operations right now are located in Alberta. The main cash use at the current time is for upstream, as planning typically does not use that much cash (compared to what comes later).

Therefore, the goal is to build cash flow so that the cash flow combined with available loans will fund the capital program in a profitable fashion for these other ideas that are in the planning stage. Clearly, management is off to a good start with the upstream business.

The midstream part of gathering processing, and related items, is already there. Therefore, all the company needs to do for the time being is drill and successfully complete wells. Continuing cash flow build at a fairly rapid rate appears to be a "given" since the latest results show a relatively generous cash flow.

Profitability Drivers

As shown below, the margin is the most visible part of the above-average income percentage of revenue and generous cash flow.

Kiwetinohk Energy Netback Calculation (Kiwetinohk Corporate Presentation March 2024)

The other, not as obvious, contribution is the production rates of these wells, which appear to be above average as a rule. Many times, investors focus upon production mix. Here, that mix is about 38% oil and condensate. However, if the initial production rates are large enough compared to the well costs, that can also help account for the generous financial results shown.

Management does show that they have some of the largest well production in the area in another slide. As long as they can keep that up, then the financial results will be repeatable.

Risks

Business and politics are a volatile mixture. Management has to be particularly gifted to navigate both at the same time.

The loss of Pat Carlson would likely set this company back considerably and may prove to be fatal.

Commodity prices are volatile. Therefore, the cash flow that the company depends upon in the future could be less than needed. This would slow the progress into "green" projects.

The company does report a reasonable amount of debt at the current time. But many electrical and other projects that the company is considering will require a fair amount of debt. They are also dependent upon political incentives. That can be a risky mixture.

Summary

While this relatively new issue would be considered a speculative idea by many, it does have several advantages over the typical startup that wants to do green revolution type projects.

Management has a very profitable upstream operation that can allow the company to exist even if all of the future plans "fall apart". Additionally, Pat Carlson is very experienced at building and selling companies.

For those that can handle the risks here, this is likely a speculative strong buy. Mr. Carlson is likely to prove to be a very decisive consideration in this company succeeding in its long-term goals.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.