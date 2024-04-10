Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Kiwetinohk Energy: First The Gas And Then The Revolution

Apr. 10, 2024 10:25 AM ETKiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KWTEF) Stock, KEC:CA Stock
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Kiwetinohk Energy is developing cash flow from a rich natural gas source.
  • The company is already profitable as an upstream player, with a net income margin of roughly 40% of revenue.
  • The cash flow from operating activities is over half of revenue, indicating strong financial performance.
  • The company will venture into power generation and likely carbon capture as well next.
  • Pat Carlson, CEO, has considerable experience building and selling companies.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Kiwetinohk Energy (OTCPK:KWTEF) is developing cash flow from a very rich natural gas source that also includes valuable condensate production. Right now, the income statement solely includes this upstream business. But plans are to add power generation and carbon capture in

This article was written by

21.31K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

