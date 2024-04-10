GordonsLife

Introduction & Investment Thesis

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is a casual lifestyle footwear and accessories company that has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 YTD. The company released its Q4 FY23 earnings report in February, where revenue and earnings grew 12% YoY and 11% YoY, respectively, beating expectations. The company saw strong performance in its Crocs Brand segment, where revenue grew 14% YoY to $3B, driven by growth in its Clogs, Sandals, and Jibbitz product lines. Meanwhile, revenue in its HEYDUDE segment grew 6% YoY to $949M.

Moving forward, the company expects to see a slowdown in its revenue growth in FY24, where it projects revenue to grow between 3-5% YoY, with the Crocs Brand doing most of the heavy lifting, while revenue in its HEYDUDE segment is expected to remain flat. I believe that given Crocs’s strong brand affinity and robust product innovation, it should continue to see deeper market penetration in the coming years across customer profiles both in the US and internationally, as it successfully manages its franchises to drive higher customer conversion rates and repeat buyers, leading to growing Average Order Volume (AOV). At the same time, in the HEYDUDE segment, it has seen early signs of success across its products, although revenue growth has been slower relative to the Crocs Brand. While the company hopes to replicate the success of its Crocs Brand over to HEYDUDE in the coming years as it expands its outlet retail strategy while stabilizing gross margins, I believe that the stock is currently attractively priced to drive significant returns for long-term investors looking to initiate a position. Therefore, I will rate it a "buy.”.

About Crocs

Crocs designs, develops, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories that combine comfort, style, and value. The company operates under two business segments: 1) Crocs Brand, and 2) HEYDUDE Brand. The Crocs Brand consists of their iconic clogs, sandals, and personalized Jibbitz charms and accessories. The HEYDUDE Brand offers shoes that are lightweight and functionally flexible across versatile silhouettes and wearing occasions.

In terms of their go-to-market, they market their products in more than 80 countries, with a focus on six core markets that include China, India, Japan, South Korea, the US, and Western Europe. They primarily depend on wholesale and direct-to-consumer (DTC) to distribute their products. In FY23, Crocs generated 52% of its revenue from its wholesale distribution channels, which include domestic and international multi-brand brick-and-mortar retailers, e-tailers, partner store operators, and international distributors. The remaining 48% of revenue was derived from Crocs’s DTC distribution channels, which include company-operated e-commerce sites, third-party marketplaces, full-price retail stores, and outlet stores.

The good: Growth in Crocs Brand, International Expansion, Strong Margins

The company reported its Q4 FY23 earnings in February, where revenue grew 12% YoY to approximately $4B. Out of the $4B in revenue, Crocs Brand contributed $3B, or 75% of Total Revenue, growing 14% YoY, while HEYDUDE contributed the remaining $950M, growing 6% YoY.

Within the Crocs Brand, the company saw strong growth across its three product pillars, which include 1) Clogs, 2) Sandals, and 3) Jibbitz, as it continued to innovate on its product lines, elevate their franchise management capabilities, and drive memorable consumer moments through partnerships and collaborations.

In FY23, Clogs grew 12% YoY, driven by both their classic and new Clog franchises. Meanwhile, the company continued to gain market share across their Sandals segment, which grew 29% YoY and now makes up 13% of Crocs sales mix. I believe that Crocs’s Sandal segment allows it to diversify revenue not only across its current product mix but also across customers, since 61% of customers that purchased sandals on company-owned e-commerce channels were new to the brand, as per management commentary during the earnings call. The management further elaborated, saying that customers were skewed more towards females than males in their Sandal product line, while they also shopped more frequently, with a higher AOV. At the same time, the company is also focused on becoming more agile with its pace of innovation and speed to market. For example, in Q4, the company tested slippers in four colors, which they were able to get to market 60% faster than their normal product cycle. Finally, the company saw its Jibbitz business grow 17% YoY, making up 9% of their total sales mix. I believe that Crocs will continue to see outsized growth in its Jibbitz segment, as the secular trend of personalization should continue to act as a tailwind while the company drives deeper market penetration both in the US and internationally.

Q4 FY23 Earnings Slides: Revenue growth across products in the Crocs Brand

Moving on to revenue distribution by geography, Crocs saw 8% YoY growth in North America, while International Revenue grew 23% YoY. During the earnings call, the management stated that they saw double-digit growth in South Korea and the UK, while Australia and China grew triple-digits. The company believes that it should continue to see outsized growth in international markets, especially in APAC, as there is plenty of untapped potential in that region, with China reporting record revenue in Q4 but only contributing 4% of total revenues. I believe there is an opportunity in Asia as Crocs’s target market embraces personalization at a rapid pace over the coming years, especially as the size of middle-income earners grows, and personal disposable income rises in the region.

Shifting gears to profitability, the company improved its gross margins by 350 basis points YoY to 55.8%, driven by a higher Average Selling Price (ASP’s) in the company’s Crocs Brand segment across channels and product mix, higher international pricing, and lower discounting. At the same time, the company also increased its Adjusted income from operations by 11.4% to $1.09B, with a margin of 27.7%, flat YoY, as Adjusted SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased from 26.7% in FY22 to 28.7% in FY23, while the company continued to invest in marketing, talent, and infrastructure to support its future growth prospects.

Q4 FY23 Earnings Slides: Crocs's operating margins across its business segments

I believe that Crocs should continue to see growth in its Crocs Brand segment, as it leverages its brand affinity to drive robust product innovation, effective franchise management, and buzz-worthy marketing collaborations and partnerships to expand its market share among customer profiles by successfully engaging and converting them into repeat buyers, leading to higher ASP’s. I am also optimistic about the company’s focus on driving deeper market penetration of the Crocs Brand internationally, as it continues to grow as a share of total revenue to 32.5% in FY23 from 29.4% in FY22. At the same time, as the company continues to drive a higher percentage of its sales digitally YoY, which include sales on their websites, third-party marketplaces, and wholesale sales to global e-tailers, this should allow the company to unlock higher operating margins.

The bad: HEYDUDE’S growth story needs to pick up, but is coupled with macroeconomic headwinds

Meanwhile, the company’s HEYDUDE business segment generated $949M in revenue, growing 6% YoY at a much slower pace compared to the Crocs Brand. Although HEYDUDE continued to gain market share in FY23, as per Circana’s retail tracking service, up 200 basis points from FY22, there were some challenges in Q4, where revenues for HEYDUDE were down 19% YoY, as the company sold fewer shoes and ASP’s were flat YoY, as distribution from both wholesale and DTC channels contracted. I believe that the company is aware of these challenges as it takes a more focused approach to inventory allocation while stabilizing gross margins through full-price selling on digital channels.

However, I am partially concerned with the management’s plan to open 30 HEYDUDE outlet locations throughout FY24 while projecting revenue growth in their HEYDUDE segment to remain flat. While retail channels derive one third of revenues for the Crocs Brand in the US, replicating the success for HEYDUDE can come with its own set of challenges, especially since the success of Crocs and its business segments are dependent on robust consumer spending. Currently, HEYDUDE derives most of its revenue from North America, and with inflation still above the Fed’s long-term target rate of 2.2% and interest rates in the range of 5.25–5.5%, there is a growing probability of an economic slowdown, in my opinion. Should there be a weakness in the labor market, that would translate to slower consumer spending and lower sales across both the Crocs Brand and HEYDUDE. Given the retail expansion plans for HEYDUDE, a macroeconomic slowdown in the US could spell trouble for the company’s top and bottom lines.

Tying it together: Crocs is a “buy”

Looking forward, Crocs expects to see a slowdown in its revenue growth in FY24, where it projects to grow between 3-5% YoY, with the Crocs Brand projected to grow 4-6%, while revenue growth from HEYDUDE remains flat. Meanwhile, it expects its Adjusted Operating Margin to also decline YoY to 25%, which would result in an Adjusted Operating Income of approximately $1.040B, a decline of 4.5% from FY23.

Looking further out until FY26, I believe that Crocs should continue to grow its revenue, at least in the mid-single digits, as it sees deeper market penetration of its products in the Crocs Brand both in the US and internationally, while growing its presence of HEYDUDE at the same time. This would mean that the company should produce at least $4.6B in revenue by FY26. Assuming that Adjusted operating margins grow from a projected 25% in FY24 to 27% in FY26, it should translate to an Adjusted Operating Income of approximately $1.2B, or a present value of $1.03B, when discounted at 10%.

Taking the S&P 500 as a proxy, where its companies grow their earnings on average by 8% over a 10-year period with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15–18, I believe that Crocs should trade at 0.6x the multiple of the S&P 500, given its projected earnings growth rate. This would translate to a PE ratio of 11, or a price target of $187, which represents an upside of 46% from its current levels, making it a “buy”.

Author's Valuation Model

Conclusion

Crocs has seen phenomenal growth in its Crocs Brand in FY23 while maintaining strong profitability. Given the company’s brand affinity and operational excellence, I expect it to continue to grow its market share both in the US and internationally of its Crocs Brand, as it drives robust product innovation, strong franchise management, and buzz-worthy marketing to engage and convert customers into repeat buyers with higher AOV’s. While the company still has some work to do to repeat the success of its Crocs Brand in its HEYDUDE segment, I believe the stock is currently attractively priced from a risk-reward standpoint, making it a “buy”.