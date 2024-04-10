Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Texas Pacific Land: Striking Black Gold In The Permian

Apr. 10, 2024 10:47 AM ETTexas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) Stock
The ETF Investor profile picture
The ETF Investor
278 Followers

Summary

  • Texas Pacific Land Corporation presents a unique investment opportunity with diverse revenue streams and exposure to increased development in the Permian region.
  • TPL's royalty interests provide pure-play exposure to oil and gas production without the costs and decline rates of direct well ownership.
  • The company's strong balance sheet and potential for future growth through renewable energy and water infrastructure projects make it an attractive investment in the Permian Basin.
Drone view captures a stunning sunset over the Permian Basin, where a fracking drilling oil rig stands tall, symbolizing the intersection of nature and industry

grandriver

In our view, Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) presents a unique and compelling investment opportunity.

The company's diverse revenue streams, which include oil and gas royalties, water sales and royalties, and surface-related income, provide exposure to increased development within the Permian region while mitigating

This article was written by

The ETF Investor profile picture
The ETF Investor
278 Followers
Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have surged in popularity, and for good reason. ETFs help investors dissect, segment and allocate to markets with precision that stocks and mutual funds don't allow. Yet the vast majority of information investors have available about ETFs is limited. It is a blur of statistics and over-simplified explanations, applied to a small fraction of the ETF universe. There are approximately 3,500 US-listed ETFs. The largest have hundreds of billions in assets under management. They are household names to many investors, and there is not much value an analyst can add. But more than 70% of US ETFs have assets under $300 million. That's more than 2,000 ETFs that most investors have never heard about. We think they should. Our mission is to do the deep dive, and identify smaller, under-the-radar ETFs that we may represent excellent long-term investments. Our research aims to be detailed enough to provide investors with a strong base from which they can make their own decisions. We go beyond listing statistics, repeating exactly what the prospectus says, or other short-cuts that many ETF analysts call "research." Our approach is proactive, dynamic and impactful to investors. We invite you to read our research reports on Seeking Alpha. Wife of existing SA author Sungarden Investment Publishing

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News