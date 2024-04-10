Texas Pacific Land: Striking Black Gold In The Permian

grandriver

In our view, Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL) presents a unique and compelling investment opportunity.

The company's diverse revenue streams, which include oil and gas royalties, water sales and royalties, and surface-related income, provide exposure to increased development within the Permian region while mitigating the risks associated with direct oil and gas production.

TPL's royalty interests, which in our view are concentrated in the most economically attractive areas of the Permian, offer pure-play exposure to oil and gas production without the capital expenditures, operating costs, or decline rates of direct well ownership.

TPL's strong balance sheet, with $725 million in cash and no debt, allows for flexibility in pursuing growth opportunities and returning capital to shareholders. And despite a recent kerfuffle with shareholders, we think the company's management team remains committed to maximizing shareholder value and maintaining a high bar for capital allocation decisions.

With only 12% of its royalty acreage developed to date and the potential for renewable energy, carbon capture, and water infrastructure projects on its surface acreage, TPL has multiple avenues for future growth.

Based on a conservative valuation approach, we see a clear path to a mid-teens IRR for TPL, making it an attractive investment opportunity in the Permian Basin.

As such, we currently maintain a Strong Buy rating on TPL stock.

A Capital-Light Play on Energy

As outlined in the below slide from the company’s March 2024 Investor Presentation, TPL has four primary revenue streams: O&G Royalties (57% of FY 2023 revenues), Water Sales (18%), Produced Water Royalties (13%), and Surface Leases, Easements and Material (11%).

TPL's 4 Primary Revenue Streams (TPL's March 2024 Investor Presentation)

The company's royalty interests provide pure-play exposure to Permian oil and gas production without the capital expenditures, operating costs, or decline rates associated with direct well ownership.

As drilling activity and production volumes increase on its acreage, TPL directly benefits through higher royalty revenue. Notably, the company's royalty interests are concentrated in some of the most economic areas of the Permian, where breakeven prices are often below $55/barrel. The below slide from the company’s March 2024 Investor Presentation illustrates the attractiveness of the Permian.

Attractiveness of the Permian Basin (TPL's March 2024 Investor Presentation)

In addition to its royalty interests, TPL generates revenue from its vast surface ownership. The company receives income from pipeline, utility, and road easements, caliche sales, and temporary permits.

In FY 2023, TPL generated $267 million in revenue, or 42% of total revenue, from its vast ~880,000 acre surface ownership through easements, commercial leases, material sales, water sales, and produced water royalties.

For reference, the below charts from the U.S. Energy Information Administration show growth in oil and natural gas production trend in the Permian since 2014.

Growth in Oil & Nat Gas Production in the Permian (U.S. Energy Information Administration)

We believe that as Permian activity grows and requires further infrastructure build-out, the company’s surface revenue should continue to climb.

Management has also identified opportunities to monetize its surface acreage for renewable energy development, such as wind and solar projects, providing a future growth avenue outside of traditional oil and gas uses.

Water Services: A Key Growth Driver

TPL's water services business has quickly become a key growth driver for the company.

Water revenue, which includes both water sales and produced water royalties, accounted for over 30% of TPL's total revenue in 2023. As Permian activity expands and water disposal regulations tighten, TPL's water business should enjoy strong structural tailwinds.

In the water-scarce Permian, the ability to source, treat, and dispose of water is increasingly critical for operators. TPL has leveraged its surface ownership to build out an extensive water infrastructure system, including a network of pipelines, disposal wells, and treatment facilities.

TPL has developed the largest source water network in the Northern Delaware Basin with 335 miles of pipelines, over 600 mbbl/d of sourcing & treatment capacity, and 24.5 mmbbl of storage capacity. This infrastructure supports TPL's growing water sales volumes.

On the produced water side, TPL is generating a royalty on 2.5 mmbbl/d of volumes as of 2023, up from only 88 mbbl/d in 2017, a CAGR of 61% over the seven-year period. We think management does a nice job of outlining TPL’s produced water royalties, as well the robust historical growth and attractive runway in this segment in the slide below.

TPL: Produced Water Royalties (TPL's March 2024 Investor Presentation)

Pristine Balance Sheet and (Mostly) Shareholder-Friendly Management

TPL boasts an exceptionally strong balance sheet, ending 2023 with $725 million in cash and no debt. This pristine balance sheet provides ample flexibility to pursue accretive growth opportunities and return excess cash to shareholders.

Historically, TPL has returned cash primarily through share repurchases, taking advantage of times when shares traded at a meaningful discount to intrinsic value. The company still has $200 million remaining on its current buyback authorization.

Management has also shown a willingness to issue special dividends when cash builds up on the balance sheet and attractive investment opportunities are scarce. This shareholder-friendly capital allocation approach instills confidence that management will remain prudent stewards of investor capital.

However, it's worth noting that TPL and an investor group led by the company’s largest shareholder, Horizon Kinetics, were recently involved in litigation related to the company's conversion from a trust to a corporation in January 2021 and the company’s ability to issue additional shares.

Despite this disagreement, in their fourth quarter commentary Horizon Kinetics reiterated their faith in TPL’s management team and their conviction in their investment in the business, noting,

“While most of you are aware of our dispute with TPL’s plan to authorize 46,536,936 shares, we do agree with the management and the Board of Directors on many important issues. Philosophically, we are not opposed to acquisitions or to asset disposals, we just desire that rigorous financial analysis be presented. It would need to be a unique and rare asset (acquisition target) to justify trading away a single TPL share, as there are exceedingly few companies or opportunities that we believe can compete with TPL's return or prospects”

Moreover, TPL’s management team doesn’t seem any less focused on generating attractive returns for shareholders, be it by returning cash to shareholders in the form of share buybacks or by acquiring cash generative, high returning assets. During their last earnings call, Tyler Glover, the company’s President and CEO stated that,

“Again, the goal here is to generate at least double-digit IRRs in invested capital and incremental free cash flow per share. For any package that's a meaningful interest to us, in addition to extensive financial analysis, we also performed significant asset and operational due diligence. Because TPL already owns great assets, we have no interest in diluting down our asset quality, our growth prospects or our unique business model. For any deal, the economics have to work, it has to make this a better enterprise and it has to enhance shareholder value. It's a very high bar, and we'll keep it high.”

Significant Optionality from Vast Land Holdings

Perhaps the most unique aspects of TPL is the sheer scale of its land holdings and the optionality this provides. The company's surface acreage covers an area larger than Rhode Island and Delaware combined.

While much of this land is currently undeveloped, it provides significant upside exposure to future drilling activity and infrastructure build-out in the Permian.

It is estimated that only 12% of TPL's royalty acreage has been drilled to date, leaving decades of potential runway as the Permian continues to grow and mature.

Further, we think management has barely scratched the surface in terms of monetizing its acreage for non-oil and gas uses.

TPL's surface land could be a prime candidate for large-scale solar or wind projects, carbon capture and sequestration, or even water infrastructure serving municipalities in arid West Texas. Quantifying this optionality with precision is difficult, but it undoubtedly provides TPL with multiple avenues for future growth.

They outlined some of those opportunities, which we think will support the sustainability (pun intended) of TPL’s strong runway for growth, in the slide below.

TPL's Opportunity Set Within Renewables (TPL's March 2024 Investor Presentation)

Unique Assets at an Attractive Valuation

TPL's unique business model and diverse revenue streams make it challenging to value using traditional metrics. However, a sum-of-the-parts approach, which evaluates each of TPL's assets and revenue streams individually, can provide insight into the company's intrinsic value.

Horizon Kinetics, a long-time TPL shareholder with over 16% ownership, employs this valuation methodology.

In their analysis from 2021, Horizon estimated that TPL's surface acreage alone could be worth over $5 billion based on data from land sales in West Texas, representing more than a third of TPL's current market capitalization of $13.6 billion.

Keeping things simple and using nice round numbers, we assumed total sales and EBITDA would grow at a 19% CAGR and 18% CAGR (a 30% haircut to their historical 10-year CAGRs), respectively, through FY 2028.

While we would typically assume some degree of multiple compression during the forecast period in an effort to be conservative, we assumed TPL would experience some slight multiple expansion through FY 2028.

We also left the share count unchanged, which may well prove conservative if management decides buying back shares represents a better risk/reward opportunity vs. issuing shares to make acquisitions.

Finally, continuing on the theme of keeping things simple, we left net debt flat over the forecast period.

Projected IRR for TPL (Koyfin; TEI Analysis)

In light of these conservative assumptions, we see a clear path to a mid-teens IRR for TPL. We view this as highly attractive in light of the attractive go forward growth prospects for the business.

A Few Risks Worth Noting

While we think TPL's unique business model and strong financial position provide a compelling investment opportunity, a few risks should be considered:

Commodity price exposure: Although TPL is not directly involved in oil and gas production, the company's financial performance is influenced by commodity prices, particularly oil. A significant and prolonged decline in oil prices could adversely affect drilling activity and production volumes on TPL's acreage, reducing royalty income and surface-related revenue.

Dependence on operator activity: As a royalty and surface rights owner, TPL relies on the drilling activity of oil and gas operators on its acreage. Fluctuations in operator drilling budgets and activity levels can cause lumpiness in TPL's quarterly results. However, TPL's prime acreage position in the core of the Permian and its exposure to a diverse set of operators help mitigate this risk over time.

Despite these risks, we think TPL's strong balance sheet, diversified revenue streams, and significant land holdings provide a margin of safety and position the company to weather potential challenges better than many of its peers.

TPL: Why We're Buyers

We think TPL offers investors a unique and attractive opportunity to gain exposure to the Permian Basin's continued growth through a diversified, capital-light business model. With its mix of oil and gas royalties, surface-related income, and a rapidly growing water business, TPL is well-positioned to benefit from the basin's development while mitigating the risks associated with direct oil and gas production.

In our view, the company's strong balance sheet, commitment to shareholder returns, and significant optionality from its vast land holdings provide a solid foundation for long-term value creation. Despite the potential risks, including commodity price exposure and dependence on operator activity, we believe TPL's unique assets and growth prospects outweigh these concerns.

Based on our analysis, we reiterate our Strong Buy rating on TPL. We believe the company's diversified revenue streams, strong financial position, and significant growth potential in the Permian make it a compelling investment opportunity, particularly for those seeking exposure to the energy sector with a lower-risk profile than traditional E&P companies.