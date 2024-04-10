gremlin

Elevator Pitch

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) is assigned a Hold investment rating.

My prior January 14, 2024, update detailed HSAI's operating metrics for Q4 2023 and the risks relating to its growth plans for international markets.

I make no changes to my existing Hold rating for Hesai Group in this latest write-up. HSAI's guidance has mixed read-throughs for the company's robotaxi and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) segments. Also, there is uncertainty regarding HSAI's business prospects relating to geopolitical factors. In that respect, I still think that Hesai Group deserves a Hold rating.

Mixed Top-Line Guidance

Last month, Hesai Group shared its outlook for Q1 2024 and full-year FY 2024 in its FY 2023 results press release.

On the negative side of things, HSAI guided for a decline in its top line for the first quarter of this year. This is aligned with the analysts' consensus first quarter revenue growth estimate (in local currency or RMB terms) of -22% YoY (source: S&P Capital IQ).

In the company's FY 2023 results release, Hesai Group highlighted seasonal factors contributing to its Q1 2024 revenue contraction, such as the "pull-forward effect" in Q4 2023 and the "decrease in demand during the two-week Chinese New Year holiday" in February 2024. These aren't issues that one will be particularly worried about.

However, HSAI also noted that the weakness of the company's robotaxi business is another factor that is expected to be a drag on its first quarter top line. At its Q4 2023 earnings briefing in March, Hesai Group acknowledged that it has observed:

"a significant slowdown of the robotaxi market" and emphasized that it couldn't "speculate on whether it's a technical reason or economics reason."

In my previous October 31, 2023 write-up, I made reference to Frost & Sullivan's forecasts outlined in HSAI's IPO prospectus indicating that the "Total Addressable Market or TAM for Autonomous Mobility vehicles (e.g., robotaxis)" could expand to "$22.3 billion in 2030." In other words, it is reasonable to think that Hesai Group's long-term growth potential might be less substantial if the robotaxi market's actual growth turns out to be weaker than expected.

On the positive side of things, Hesai Group is anticipating a +60% jump in its top line for full-year 2024 as per the mid-point of its guidance, which means that the company should start registering positive revenue growth in the remaining quarters of 2024. This is consistent with the sell-side's expectations that HSAI will achieve top-line expansion (in RMB terms) of +47.2%, +84.2%, and +92.5% in Q2, Q3, and Q4, respectively as per S&P Capital IQ data.

The company noted at its fourth quarter earnings call that it makes sense to "focus on the much faster growing part of the (LiDAR or Light Detection and Ranging) market, which is ADAS." In specific terms, HSAI thinks that the proportion of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) LiDAR sales as a percentage of its total revenue could potentially increase from under 40% last year to approximately 60% this year.

Hesai Group's key ADAS-related metrics provide support for the company's favorable expectations regarding higher ADAS LiDAR revenue for full-year FY 2024. In its FY 2023 earnings release, HSAI revealed that it has already obtained "ADAS design wins with 16 OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers" for "more than 60 vehicle models."

In summary, HSAI anticipates that it will suffer from negative top-line growth in Q1 2024, before returning to positive revenue expansion in the remaining quarters of this year. Notably, there is a divergence in the prospects for Hesai Group's different business segments (i.e. robotaxi versus ADAS).

Spotlight On Geopolitical Issues

In my mid-January article, I noted that "it is likely that the market has assigned a hefty geopolitical discount to the value of HSAI's shares."

Hesai Group's geopolitical valuation discount might have widened recently, as the stock's consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Revenue multiple compressed from 1.65 times at the beginning of this year to 0.61 times (source: S&P Capital IQ) now. The valuation multiple de-rating for HSAI was likely driven by the company's inclusion on "the U.S. Department of Defense's (DoD) list of Chinese Military Companies" as highlighted in the company's late-January press release.

At the company's latest quarterly results briefing on March 12, HSAI stressed that its "LiDARs cannot do surveillance, do not store data, and are only for civilian use and commercial use." Earlier in February 2024, Hesai Group also indicated its intention to take legal action regarding its inclusion on DoD's Chinese military companies list.

However, geopolitical factors might potentially have an unfavorable effect on HSAI's business operations, notwithstanding the company's clarification.

Hesai Group mentioned at its Q4 2023 earnings call that appearing on DoD's list "certainly has a reputational effect" especially with regard to "U.S. OEMs." Also, U.S. automotive OEMs in general could possibly be more apprehensive about selecting Chinese suppliers like HSAI, considering the current geopolitical conflict between the US and China.

Separately, a February 1, 2024, research report (not publicly available) titled "China Marketing Feedback" published by BofA Securities (BAC) listed HSAI as one of the "Chinese companies that could face potential impact from additional trade tensions" between US and China. HSAI's US LiDAR exports are currently subject to a 25% tariff rate, and there is the risk that tariffs go higher in the future, assuming that U.S.-China relations worsen.

Closing Thoughts

A consideration of geopolitical factors and the company's top-line guidance leads me to the conclusion that a Hold or Neutral rating for Hesai Group is warranted. While HSAI is trading at an undemanding valuation of below 1 times Enterprise Value-to-Revenue, it is always tricky to assign the appropriate or "right" geopolitical valuation discount to a stock. Also, the positive outlook for the ADAS segment is overshadowed by weakness associated with the robotaxi segment.