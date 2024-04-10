Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Roots Corporation (RROTF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.64K Followers

Roots Corporation (OTCPK:RROTF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call April 10, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meghan Roach - President, CEO
Leon Wu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Morrison - TD Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Kennedy, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Roots' Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call for Fiscal 2023. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

On the call today we have Meghan Roach, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Leon Wu, Chief Financial Officer.

Before the conference begins, the company would like to remind listeners that the call including the Q&A portion may include forward-looking statements of its current and future plans, expectations and intentions, results, level of activities, performance, goals or achievements, or any other future events or developments. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of information currently available to Roots, and listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information.

Each forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The company refers listeners to its fourth quarter management's discussion and analysis and/or its annual information form dated April 9, 2024 for a summary of the significant assumptions underlying forward-looking statements and certain risks and factors that could affect the company's future performance and ability to deliver on these statements. Roots undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made on this call.

The fourth quarter earnings release, the related financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR as well as on the Roots Investor Relations website

Recommended For You

About RROTF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RROTF

Trending Analysis

Trending News