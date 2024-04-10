Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UnitedHealth Q1 2024 Earnings Preview: Headwinds Not Enough To Derail This Juggernaut

Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group is set to release its Q1 2024 earnings report and business updates on April 16th.
  • UNH stock has struggled for growth recently, facing downward pressure due to a cyberattack, Medicare Advantage rate cuts, antitrust probes, and increased scrutiny of the PBM sector.
  • Despite these challenges, UnitedHealth's Optum businesses have shown strong growth and profitability, with double-digit revenue growth expected in the long term.
  • Despite some difficult headwinds, UnitedHealth has positioned itself well to meet all challenges in 2024, and I am expecting a share price revival.

UnitedHealth Investment Overview

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) expects to release its Q1 2024 earnings report plus business updates ahead of the market open next Tuesday, 16th April.

Until recently, UnitedHealth has been a wonderful business

Edmund Ingham
