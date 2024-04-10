Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DIVO: Higher For Longer And Elevated Volatility Make It A Buy Now (Rating Upgrade)

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • Since the publication of my article back in mid-2023, the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has performed in line with other dividend-focused vehicles.
  • Yet, as I indicated in the article, DIVO has failed to register alpha relative to the S&P 500 due to the limitations stemming from its covered call strategy.
  • Now, the rise in the VIX and increased market volatility provide a more sustained base for option richness, allowing DIVO to generate more sizeable cash flows.
  • The current environment of lower interest rates and increased financial risk makes DIVO's focus on high-quality, stable dividends and earnings durability more attractive for conservative yield-seeking investors.
  • Given these recent market dynamics, DIVO has become a more attractive investment to consider among yield-chasing investor portfolios.

Data particle above the city at night in cyber space

Hiroshi Watanabe

More than half a year ago, I wrote an article on the Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO), outlining a rather bullish thesis on how the combination of relatively relaxed covered call strategy (i.e., distant option strikes

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

