IQE plc (IQEPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 10, 2024 10:56 AM ETIQE plc (IQEPF) Stock, IQEPY Stock
IQE plc (OTCPK:IQEPF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call April 10, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Americo Lemos - CEO
Jutta Meier - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harvey Robinson - Panmure Gordon
John Karidis - Deutsche Numis

Operator

Good morning and welcome to IQE's Full Year Results Presentation.

I'll now hand the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Americo Lemos; and Chief Financial Officer, Jutta Meier. Please go ahead.

Americo Lemos

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I am delighted to be here with our new CFO, Jutta Meier, who joined us earlier this year. Before we get into today's results, I wanted to touch based on the earthquake that hit Taiwan on April 3. As you know, we have operations in Taiwan, and I'm really pleased to say that all our colleagues, and their families are safe, and our operations are unaffected. But nonetheless, our thoughts are with the people of Taiwan, during this difficult time.

Now, let's turn our attention to our 2023 results. You would all agree that 2023 was an incredibly challenging year for everyone, as headlines indicate. With difficult macroeconomic backdrop, including high cost of living crisis, and persistent high inflation pretty much across the globe.

In terms of geopolitics, we also saw countries flex their muscle, to control supply chain and sometimes core materials. Export restrictions put on compound materials in China related to gallium, germanium and graphite. This indeed added further tension in the global ecosystem supply chain that was already under pressure from the pandemic. The semiconductor industry as a whole was not immune to the downturn either.

We did see high level of inventory across the industry, which led to a deeper, but cyclical downturn that had been anticipated, by many in the industry. As a result, we at IQE felt the knock on impact from our

