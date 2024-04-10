Yagi Studio

Quality is a word thrown around a lot when it comes to picking stocks, but unless you can quantify what quality means, it doesn't really mean much. Quality does matter, but it needs to be rules-based in my view to truly have confidence in a portfolio that claims to use that as the primary factor. That's why the JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) is interesting to me.

JQUA is a passively managed investment vehicle that tracks the JP Morgan US Quality Factor Index. This index represents a basket of Russell 1000 constituents recognized for their strong quality, profitability, and balance sheet health indicators. Incepted in November 2017, JQUA has since showcased its potential to be a solid performer in the ETF market, with a strong focus on delivering quality exposure to its investors.

And when you look at the price ratio of JQLA to the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB), it's clear that the fund has been a winner, particularly during the difficult years of 2021 and 2022.

StockCharts.com

The fund has shown consistent growth since its inception. The fund's expense ratio stands at 0.12%, which is competitively low, making JQUA a cost-effective investment option.

Top Holdings: A Closer Look

The JQUA portfolio includes high-quality stocks across various sectors. These are all names you should be familiar with, but what's most impressive is that no stock makes up more than 2.76% of the portfolio. This is actually a very well-diversified fix, that looks different from the S&P 500 (SP500) and has performed just as well overall.

jpmorgan.com

It's worth noting that the fund has about 246 holdings, versus the Russell 1000 Index, which has 993. This is selective in what it's filtering for, which is what you want to see, especially when it comes to selecting companies that have strong profitability. This matters in a higher for longer interest rate environment to reduce the risk of companies being strained by higher interest expense in terms of overall debt management.

The only real downside, from my perspective, is that 33% of the fund is in the Technology sector. I fully understand many Tech stocks can be categorized as quality, but I still view this as a risk, just given how outsized the performance of the sector has been. So, on the one hand, we have a good diversified mix of individual stocks with controlled security weightings, but against that still over-concentration sector-wise in Tech.

jpmorgan.com

Peer Comparison: JQUA vs. the Competitors

Key competitors include the iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB), the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), and the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL). Overall, these funds have done well, with JQUA underperforming SPHQ and outperforming the others.

StockCharts.com

Pros and Cons of Investing in JQUA

Pros

Diversification: JQUA's approach ensures balanced exposure across various stocks, reducing idiosyncratic risks from companies in other market proxies that make up large percentages of the overall portfolio. Quality Focus: The fund's focus on high-quality, profitable companies enhances the potential for steady returns. Low Expense Ratio: With an expense ratio of 0.12%, JQUA is a cost-effective investment option.

Cons

Market Volatility: Like all ETFs, JQUA is subject to market volatility, which can impact investment returns. Potential Overvaluation: Given its focus on high-quality stocks, there's a risk of overvaluation, which could impact future returns. It's not cheap at a Price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75.

Conclusion: Is JQUA a Worthy Investment?

Investing in the JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF presents an opportunity to gain exposure to high-quality companies displaying strong profitability and robust balance sheet health. With its diversified stock mix, focus on quality, and low expense ratio, JQUA stands out as a strong core equity option. However, potential investors must consider market volatility and possible overvaluation risks. Solid fund overall, and I think quality will matter increasingly in the years to come. At least this fund has a process to define that properly.