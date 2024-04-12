Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AI Hardware Stocks At A Peak: 2024 Growth May Not Translate To Returns

Apr. 12, 2024 9:30 AM ETNVDA, AMD, ANET, XLK, QQQ, NDX
Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The AI investing landscape can be vast and confusing, but there's a structured way to break down the sector's contribution levels.
  • Hardware has had the biggest names rally on the back of AI, many with good reason and significant growth.
  • But after a year and a half of rallying, even with strong growth still to come for AI in 2024, the rallies may be at a peak.
  • I recommend trimming on any further highs and wait for a large corrective pullback in Arista Networks, AMD, and Nvidia.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Tech Cache. Learn More »
Artificial intelligence green circuit board

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The AI investment world is vast and can be difficult to navigate. Nowadays, it only takes listening to any given earnings call to hear nearly every company mention AI at some level. Does that necessarily make it an AI company or an AI

Join The Top AI And Tech Investing Group

Do two things to further your tech portfolio. First, click the 'Follow' button below next to my name. Then sign up to be a free member of my investing group Tech Cache. You'll get more free content from me, no paywall, and no credit card. If you want the trading strategy and deeper technical chart analysis of the tickers in the article you just read, step up to being a paid subscriber with a two-week free trial and read it immediately.

This article was written by

Joe Albano profile picture
Joe Albano
15.46K Followers

Joe Albano is a tech insider with a background and education in electrical and software engineering. He has a unique understanding of current technology and innovation trends as well as what companies are best positioned for future growth across all areas of tech, including AI, as he has called it accurately over the last several years.

Joe leads the investing group

Tech Cache

where he delivers industry insider expertise to those looking for the best long-term picks, trades, and technical analysis of tech and growth stocks. Features of the group include: access to Joe’s personal portfolio, 2-3 weekly investment ideas, a weekly summary and preview newsletter, watchlist stocks, an automated stock rating system, and live chat.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NVDA, AMD, INTC, ANET, MU, META, TSLA, ZS, FUBO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
AMD--
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.
ANET--
Arista Networks, Inc.
XLK--
Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News