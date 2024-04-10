Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Article Thesis

CVR Partners, LP Common Units (NYSE:UAN) is a very high-yielding business, but that doesn't automatically make it a buy. While an undemanding valuation and the potential for a takeover bid could result in significant total returns, investors should consider the pronounced cyclicality of the business -- CVR isn't a great buy-and-hold or sleep-well-at-night stock.

A Cyclical Industry

CVR Partners, LP is a master limited partnership that is active in the fertilizer industry. As its ticker symbol suggests, it mainly produces and sells urea ammonium nitrate or UAN. While that's the most important product for CVR Partners by far, the company also produces and sells some other products. Urea ammonium nitrate is used as a liquid fertilizer across different agricultural commodities, with wheat and rapeseed being two of the most important products for which UAN is used as a fertilizer.

Like many other commodities and basic materials, fertilizers have a very unsteady price. Sometimes, fertilizer prices are high, while fertilizer prices can be much lower at other times. Factors that impact fertilizer prices include the following:

Agricultural commodity prices -- when the price for wheat and other agricultural products is high, using more fertilizer to boost output makes more sense for farmers. Therefore, high prices for agricultural commodities lead to increased fertilizer demand, which, in turn, is positive for fertilizer prices.

Weather -- weather extremes can impact both agricultural commodity prices and the extent to which farmers can use their farmland, therefore weather and especially weather extremes can impact fertilizer demand and prices.

Energy prices -- fertilizer production is energy-intense, which means that high energy prices tend to result in lower fertilizer production, at least from players that tend to have higher energy costs. Energy costs are, to some extent, driven by geographics -- energy is more expensive in Europe relative to the US, for example. If energy prices spike and some fertilizer producers reduce output, fertilizer prices rise, all else equal, which can be beneficial for those fertilizer producers with lower energy costs.

Like with all commodities and basic materials, global inventory levels and market forecasts about future demand and supply can result in price swings for fertilizers.

The result of the wide price movements in fertilizers such as urea ammonium nitrate is that the operational results from companies such as CVR Partners are pretty cyclical. In some quarters and years, profitability is great and cash flows are very strong, while the company generates weaker results at other times.

Data by YCharts

We see big ups and downs in CVR Partners' revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow. In some periods, its free cash generation was even negative, while EBITDA was barely above zero. Over the last two years, results have been great. This is, at least partially, explainable by the fact that high energy prices in Europe as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine have forced some fertilizer producers to reduce volumes, which resulted in higher fertilizer prices. CVR Partners is among the companies that benefitted from that, as its energy prices did not increase as much due to being positioned in the US, where the impact of the Ukraine-Russia war is less severe.

Considering CVR Partners is currently valued at just $850 million, the $220 million free cash flow result over the last year looks excellent, as this makes for a free cash flow yield of more than 25%. In other words, CVR Partners trades at less than 4x trailing free cash flow, which is a very undemanding valuation. But free cash generation will not necessarily remain this high forever, which is why investors should consider the fact that the free cash flow multiple could be higher on a forward basis.

Energy prices in the US should remain very competitive compared to energy prices in Europe, I believe, due to abundant and thus very cheap natural gas in North America. One could thus argue that CVR Partners' production costs will remain highly competitive as well, which could result in free cash flows being higher, on average, in the future relative to the past -- European energy supplies were not as tight before the war in Ukraine. Maybe CVR Partners is now in a permanently more advantaged position relative to the past, but this isn't set in stone.

CVR Partners: Hefty Dividends During The Good Times

As we have seen above, CVR Partners generates cyclical results -- during the good times, it is very profitable and generates hefty cash flows. This, in turn, allows the company to return a lot of cash to its owners. Dividends play a huge role in CVR Partners' shareholder return framework, which we can see in the following graph:

Data by YCharts

We see that dividends during some years were as low as zero, while CVR Partners paid out more than $30 per share during the peak -- for a company with a share price of around $80 right now, that makes for an immense dividend yield of around 40%. Over the last year, CVR Partners paid out $26.62, which pencils out to a trailing dividend yield of 33%. Investors should note, however, that CVR Partners will likely not pay out a dividend this high over the next twelve months.

The most recent dividend announcement was $1.68, if the company were to maintain this level going forward, annual dividends would be $6.72. With shares trading around $80, that makes for a dividend yield of around 8.4% -- which is pretty strong, but, by far, not as high as the trailing dividend yield of more than 30%. Of course, it is possible that dividends will be higher again in the future, but I do not think that it is reasonable to assume that we will see quarterly dividend payments of up to $10 per share -- the peak level in recent years -- in the foreseeable future.

While shareholder returns are centered around dividends, it is important to note that CVR Partners also returns some cash to its owners via buybacks. Between 2019 and 2023, the company's share count declined from 11.3 million to 10.7 million, which makes for a net reduction of around 1.5% per year. That's not a game-changer, but a nice little addition to the much heftier returns via dividends. Buybacks reduce the share count and thus result in rising earnings and cash flows per share, all else equal, and can thus contribute to higher dividends in the future.

Valuation And Takeaway

CVR Partners is not a large company, and thus it is not getting a lot of attention from Wall Street. Finding earnings per share estimates for the current year and beyond isn't easy, and no consensus estimates are available on Seeking Alpha or elsewhere.

We can look at past results as a guide to how profitable CVR Partners could be in the foreseeable future, however. In fiscal 2023, CVR Partners generated $16.31 in earnings per share, while EBITDA totaled $281 million for the same period. Earnings per share and EBITDA were both down substantially versus the previous year, as CVR Partners earned $27.07 per share in 2022, while EBITDA in that year was just north of $400 million.

Q4 results included earnings per share of $0.92, but annualizing this doesn't give us a good estimate for FY 2024 earnings -- demand for fertilizer is uneven throughout the year, after all, with Q4 being a quarter with below-average demand.

EBITDA has swung between roughly zero and $400 million per year in recent years, thus 2023 was still an above-average year. I believe that it is prudent to assume that things will continue to normalize going forward, meaning that EBITDA could be lower, on average, in the coming years, relative to 2023. On the other hand, one could also assume that the US energy cost advantage will be a longer-term tailwind for CVR Partners. I thus believe that $240 million per year in EBITDA could be a reasonable average estimate going forward -- a little north of the average over the last couple of years, but below the strong results from 2023 and especially 2022. Of course, this rough estimate could be off, and actual results may differ substantially.

Fertilizers are an important product, but to many investors, fertilizer is not an exciting product. The business also is highly cyclical, which is detrimental to a high valuation. But one could argue that an 8x average EBITDA multiple would be far from expensive, which would suggest a "fair" enterprise value of around $1.9 billion for CVR Partners. The company has a net debt position of $502 million per its Q4 report (linked above), with cash standing at $45 million and total debt standing at $547 million. When we believe that a $1.9 billion enterprise value would be fair, then the fair value for CVR Partners' equity would thus be around $1.4 billion. With a share count of 10.7 million, that would make for a per-share value of around $130 -- significantly more than the current share price of $80. This doesn't mean that prices will climb to $100 or above anytime soon, but I believe that the above calculation suggests that CVR Partners is far from expensive today and that it could have significant upside potential.

Recent news that CVR Partners is evaluating a sale of the company could be a catalyst for a higher price -- in a recent in-depth article, fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Publius has calculated that CVR Partners could be bought at well over $200 per share. If that were to happen, investors would be looking at a gain of way over 100% versus the current share price.

CVR Partners is small, has huge stock price fluctuations, and results are highly cyclical. This makes for a mix that doesn't qualify the company as a sleep-well-at-night pick. But shares are inexpensive, offer a nice yield right now with the potential for way higher dividends during especially good times, and a potential takeover could drive significant share price gains. For someone not afraid of cyclicality, CVR Partners could be a good pick, trading at less than half the peak share price from 2022.