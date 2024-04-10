The Hot CPI Report May Be A Big Problem For The Market

Pavel Muravev

Another hot CPI print in March just buried the rate cut narrative. The March CPI and core CPI report came in at 0.4% m/m vs. estimates for 0.3%. Meanwhile, the headline CPI came in at 3.5% y/y, hotter than estimates for 3.4%, with the core coming in at 3.8% y/y, hotter than estimates of 3.7%.

Beneath the surface, it's clear that the disinflation process we saw over the second half of 2023 is dead. Core CPI rose at a three-month annualized rate of 4.5% and a six-month annualized rate of 3.9%. Both of these values are up from last month, while they bottomed months ago.

Bloomberg

Meanwhile, CPI supercore and core services less shelter also rose sharply during the month, both rising by 0.7% m/m, up from 0.5% in February. This pushed the supercore year-over-year rate of change up to 4.8% from 4.3%, while core service less shelter rose to 5% from 4.5%.

Bloomberg

Fewer Cuts, Higher Rates, Stronger Dollar

The trends are not pretty, and the odds of rate cuts are melting away, with the Fed Fund Futures pricing in fewer than two rate cuts in 2024, with the Fed funds rate at 4.89%. It looks comical at this point to go back and see a market in January pricing in almost seven rate cuts from the Fed in 2024, a distant memory.

Bloomberg

This is not the real problem, which is that expectations for CPI in April, May, June, and July are likely to move higher. Those expectations were already high, with the CPI expected to be around 3.2% through July. Now, those expectations are likely to climb because, again, most of the data is pointing to an acceleration in inflation over the past few months.

Bloomberg

As a result, two-year yields are surging, rising about 20 bps to 4.95% and again approaching the 5% level. If rate cuts continue to be priced out, then it seems likely that the two-year could go over 5%. The technical pattern in the two-year, which looks like a cup and handle pattern, suggests the rate could move higher, and that is what we're seeing today.

TradingView

This also has the dollar index spiking and rising back to 105, approaching a critical level of resistance at 105, which has now been tested two times prior. This time, though, the odds and momentum seem to favor the dollar index breaking out and pushing beyond the 105 level and higher to 106.

TradingView

The dollar is likely to continue strengthening as the spread between global central bank monetary policy continues to widen to favor the US dollar. As the market reprices the number of rate cuts from the Fed vs., say, the ECB, the BOE, and the SNB, and as those spreads widen, it should favor the dollar moving higher.

Bloomberg

Financial Conditions Will Need To Tighten

In the end, what now needs to happen, given the unfavorable trends, is for the market to reprice not only the number of rate cuts the Fed is likely to deliver but also tighten financial conditions. The easing of financial conditions that started in December is ultimately what has brought us back to this hotter inflation period, and the current financial conditions will need to be corrected for that error.

Bloomberg

That means the credit spread will now need to start to widen, and that will be a problem for stocks since the majority of the gains we have seen in the S&P 500 over the last few months have come from the easing of financial conditions, allowing the P/E multiple to expand. But as credit spreads now begin to widen, it's likely to result in multiple contracting.

A return to 400 on the CDX High Yield Index, a level it was before the December FOMC meeting, could push the S&P 500's current earnings yield higher to around 4.6% from its current 4%. This is equivalent to the P/E ratio going from around 25 to 21.8, which is a drop of about 13%. It would put the S&P 500 back in the range of 4,450 to 4,500, which could be a conservative view.

Bloomberg

In many ways, it isn't the Fed that has created this inflation acceleration. It's the market that created it. If monetary policy works through financial conditions, with financial conditions easing so much, it essentially loosened policy for the Fed. The Fed didn't help the matter by signaling rate cuts were coming during its December FOMC, while also not pushing back against the easing of financial conditions. But now something will need to give because it is apparent that the fears of inflation accelerating have now become a reality, all while oil is trading at the low end of its two-year range.