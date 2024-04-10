Worry About Inflation At Your Own Investment Peril

anyaberkut

There has been an elevated concern about inflation in recent weeks, as though we are at 3% on our way to 9% again, rather than having realized a steady disinflationary decline over the past 18 months in the opposite direction. The last mile, or final percentage point decline, was bound to be the hardest to obtain, as the comparison from one month to the next and year over year becomes more difficult. Still, the overall rate of change continues to be a positive one, which is what financial markets focus on. Therefore, if investors want to disbelieve the progress, I think they do so at their own investment peril.

The expectation for the Consumer Price Index in March was that the headline number would increase 0.3% for the month and 3.4% over the past year, while the core rate, which excludes food and energy, would also increase 0.3% for the month, but edge down one tenth to 3.7% over the past year.

Instead, the headline increased 0.4% with the annualized rate increasing one tenth to 3.5%. Meanwhile, the core rate rose 0.4%, which led to the increase over the past year holding steady at 3.8%. As evidenced by the chart below, the disinflationary trend in the core rate of inflation, which is the Fed’s primary focus, remains intact. I expect an army of market pundits to dissect the index today, warning us that this trend has been broken and that we should expect a reacceleration in the rate of inflation. Therefore, fear higher-for-longer interest rates and fear lower stock prices and fear a recession in the year ahead. I say don’t fall for the fearmongering.

TradingEconomics

I have argued that inflation has already fallen within the Fed’s 2% preferred range for a couple of months now, which is why I think the stock market has performed so well. I think Chairman Powell knows this, which is why he has not backed away from the projection that the Fed will reduce rates three times between now and year-end. Fed officials will use today’s data to caution investors that the current monetary policy outlook for three rate cuts may be too aggressive, but that is by design to rein in financial asset price inflation, which can run counter to the Fed’s objective. This type of rhetoric has been going on for the past two years, but the only ones who take it literally are bears who are hoping for a major market decline.

The most important thing to note in today’s report is that shelter costs, which supposedly rose 5.7%, accounted for 60% of the 3.8% increase in the core rate over the past year. It is common knowledge that the data that the Bureau of Labor Statistics uses to calculate the shelter weighting is stale and horribly flawed. Shelter accounts for 40% of the inflation gauge. The BLS should be using real-time data, which is readily available from the private sector. For example, Rental.com shows rents nationwide rose just 2.5% in February over the previous year after nine consecutive months of decline to what was a negative number at the end of 2023.

If an accurate real-time number was used to calculate shelter costs within the CPI, we would already be at 2%. I can’t explain why the calculation is not updated, but Chairman Powell is aware of this flaw. Investors are aware of this flaw. The market is clearly aware of this flaw, which is why we are still flirting with all-time highs on the major market averages.

Thankfully, the Fed focuses on the core Personal Consumer Expenditures (PCE) price index when determining monetary policy. The core PCE does not carry the same weighing for shelter costs, which is why the rate is more accurate and reflects a more entrenched disinflationary trend. This fell to an annualized 2.78% as of February.

TradingEconomics

In fact, this same rate fell to 2% on a quarter over quarter basis during the last six months of 2023. The pessimists will argue that we have bounced off that 2% level from one month to the next during the first quarter of 2024, as though that’s a negative development. I say, thank goodness! I would much prefer to see inflation float between 2-3% than fall well below 2% and revive calls for deflation. There is no magical monetary recipe that sees the rate of inflation hit 2% and remain frozen at that level indefinitely.

TradingEconomics

The bottom line is that the war against inflation is over. The Fed’s next move will be to lower short-term interest rates. A soft landing is at hand, and the bull market will continue as 2024 progresses.