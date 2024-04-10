bgton

After missing their Q4 2023 earnings as well as providing cautious guidance for 2024, Yeti's stock is down nearly 25% YTD and is down roughly 20% since my article a few months ago.

However, I think there are positives for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) this quarter as the company's international expansion continues, and the company completed two new acquisitions.

I maintain my bullish stance as I believe Yeti has a powerful brand and further M&A activity coupled with continued product innovation can bring Yeti back to double-digit growth.

Let's dig into the quarter and review the financial results as well as the developments within the company over the last several months.

Acquisitions

Since my last update, Yeti has acquired two new companies, Mystery Ranch and Butter Pat Industries.

Butter Pat Industries was founded in 2013 in Easton, Maryland. The company designs and produces high-quality cast-iron products. Yeti believes that the addressable market for premium cookware is approximately $10 billion, and the company plans to roll out a new Yeti cast iron cookware line of products this summer.

Mystery Ranch is based in Bozeman, Montana, and the company makes high-quality backpacks. The company didn't put a timetable on new product launches but noted the addressable market for premium bags was approximately $9 billion.

I think both of these are good acquisitions for the company, especially Mystery Ranch. As I'm familiar with their products, Mystery Ranch really does have stellar products. In my own research on quality backpacks, Mystery Ranch was frequently mentioned and as you see from these reviews (and various other sources online) they have beloved products.

On this particular earnings call there seemed to be more of a focus by management on M&A as Yeti's CEO Matthew Reintjes even stated, "Our investments are focused on several key areas to support future growth, including global expansion, continued growth within our DTC business, and building out the infrastructure needed to support future M&A opportunities."

I agree with these focus areas, but I do believe there is an added risk of impairment. For example, a smaller, outdoor brand company, Solo Brands, Inc. (DTC) just had a large impairment charge in their latest fiscal year which significantly increased the company's net loss. I do think Yeti's acquisitions are more focused than Solo Brand's acquisitions, yet if M&A activity increases for Yeti, the risk for a similar impairment charge is heightened.

Share Repurchase Program

Also on the company's latest earnings call, Reintjes stated the company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program up to $300 million of Yeti's common stock.

On the call, Reintjes had this to say about the share repurchase program, "We plan to be opportunistic with repurchases to offset dilution and as we see buybacks that fit within our capital allocation priority. The primary focus of our capital allocation strategy remains on investment in the business, product expansionary M&A, and finally, opportunistic share repurchase."

I hope Reintjes and the team focus on allocating more capital to product innovation and future M&A activity. Although I'm usually not opposed to company buybacks, in the case of Yeti, I think that capital could likely be better spent on creating innovative products or adding to their portfolio of products through acquisitions.

Financials

In Q4 2023, Yeti reported revenues of roughly $517 million, which was a 6% increase (adjusted to exclude the impact of the recall issue). For the year, the company had revenue of roughly $1.6 billion, which is a 3% increase (adjusted) year-over-year.

Drinkware sales were roughly $346 million for the quarter, which is a 12% increase compared to the prior year quarter, and cooler and equipment sales were roughly $165 million, which is an increase of 1% compared to last year's fourth quarter. For the year, drinkware sales were just over $1 billion, which is an 8% increase compared to the prior year. Cooler and equipment sales for the year were roughly $620 million, a 5% decrease compared to 2022.

For the quarter, direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales were roughly $344 million, which is an increase of 9% compared to the prior year quarter. Wholesale sales were $173 million for the quarter, which is an increase of 26% compared to Q4 2022. DTC sales were roughly $1 billion for the year, which is an increase of 9% compared to 2022. Wholesale revenues were roughly $675 million, which is a 5% decline year-over-year.

International sales continue to tell a positive story for Yeti, as foreign sales grew by 28% for the year and makeup approximately 16% of the company's total sales. As the below graphic from a recent investor presentation illustrated, Yeti continues to grow their international mix and this international mix percentage can continue to expand to get closer to companies such as Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and NIKE, Inc. (NKE):

Investor presentation

The company still has a solid balance sheet as their cash balance has increased to roughly $438 million and Yeti has enough current assets to cover all of their current liabilities as you can see below:

SEC.gov

Additionally, I like that the company's debt has continued to decline over the years, as you can see from this graphic below from the company's Q4 2023 investor presentation:

Investor presentation

Valuation

Yeti has a valuation grade of a "C" at Seeking Alpha:

Seeking Alpha

Given Yeti is profitable, I still think the P/E ratio is a good valuation metric for this company. Given a current trailing P/E ratio of 19.59 that is far more attractive compared to where Yeti was several months ago, as you can see below. Thus, I believe Yeti is currently trading at a reasonable valuation.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Yeti is a strong brand and I think Reintjes and the team have a good plan in place to drive future growth. Through continued product innovation, further international expansion, and continued portfolio expansion through M&A, I think Yeti can return value to shareholders.

I don't love the share repurchase program, but if this is done strategically, I'm fine allocating some capital to this program. However, my preference would be to allocate more cash to product innovation and selective acquisitions.

I do like both of Yeti's recent acquisitions, especially the addition of Mystery Ranch. If Yeti can continue to find similar companies to add under their umbrella, I do believe the company will continue to grow and reward long-term investors.