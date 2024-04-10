grandriver

Two months ago, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) was at the $287.64 level. In a February 2 Seeking Alpha article, I wrote:

While OIH has made higher lows and higher highs since the 2020 low, the highest price over the past years has been $364.08 in September 2023. The bullish bias has not caused oil services companies to recover to pre-2019 levels.

At $343.66 on April 10, OIH was 19.5% higher, while May NYMEX crude oil futures moved 17.8% higher from $72.28 to $85.12 over the same period. OIH is catching up with crude oil (CL1:COM), and a break above technical resistance at the September 2023 high could ignite the oil services ETF.

Crude oil prices are trending higher after Q1 gains

NYMEX crude oil moved 16.08% higher in Q1 after falling 10.73% in 2023. The nearby NYMEX futures contract settled at $83.17 per barrel at the end of Q1.

Ten-Year NYMEX Crude Oil Futures Chart (Barchart)

At over the $85 level, the NYMEX futures were higher in the early days of Q2, adding to the first-quarter gains.

The U.S. SPR remains low

The United States Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, stood at over the 600-million-barrel level at the end of 2021. When Russia invaded Ukraine, crude oil prices soared to the highest level since 2008, at over $130 per barrel. The Biden administration quickly moved to sell unprecedented SPR inventories to cap oil prices in 2022, pushing the strategic stockpile to the 364.2 million barrel level as of early April 2024. The average sales price was around the $95 per barrel level.

While the administration replenished a marginal number of barrels over the past months, the SPR has been nearly 40% below the late 2021 level. Therefore, the current level will limit future SPR sales if a sudden price spike occurs.

The war in Ukraine continues, and a new conflict in the Middle East could escalate, causing more upside pressure on the energy commodity. The low SPR level is bullish for crude oil as it could mean the U.S. administration is out of significant ammunition to combat rising oil prices over the coming months.

As the 2024 peak driving season in the U.S. is on the horizon, gasoline demand will increase. Moreover, any improvement in China’s economy could cause worldwide demand for petroleum to rise. The prospects for crude oil remain bullish in the current environment, and the energy commodity’s path of the least resistance has been higher.

Crude oil is on the U.S. November ballot

The future of U.S. energy policy is on the ballot in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, which will repeat the 2020 contest, barring any surprises. The incumbent President favors addressing climate change by encouraging alternative and renewable energy production and consumption. Former President Trump favors a “drill-baby-drill” and “frack-baby-frack” approach to fossil fuels to achieve energy independence and encourage exports. The election will likely determine crude oil’s future as the dominant energy commodity in the U.S.

Meanwhile, most U.S. vehicles remain gasoline-powered. Moreover, China and India, the world’s most populous countries, have not signed on to climate change initiatives and continue to consume increasing amounts of hydrocarbons. The wars in Ukraine, Russia’s position as OPEC’s most influential non-member, cooperating with the cartel’s production policy, and the potential for an escalating Middle East conflict are not bearish for crude oil prices.

OIH is the oil services ETF product

Oil prices have been trending higher since the December 2023 low. The XLE, and other oil-related assets, have also been moving to the upside since reaching a higher low in late 2023 and early 2024.

Meanwhile, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) product has made higher lows and higher highs since the early 2020 pandemic-inspired bottom. OIH’s top holdings include:

Top Holdings of the OIH ETF Product (Seeking Alpha)

OIH has over 39% of its assets invested in premium oil services companies, including Schlumberger (SLB), Halliburton (HAL), and Baker Hughes (BKR). At around $343.73 on April 10, OIH had $2.27 billion in assets under management. OIH trades an average of just under 370,000 shares daily and charges a 0.35% management fee. The $4.22 dividend translates to a 1.23% yield, which covers the expense ratio in just over one quarter.

A bullish trend approaching technical resistance

In March 2020, OIH reached a bottom at $66 per share after the ETF experienced a 1:20 reverse split. OIH fell to the low as NYMEX crude oil prices fell below zero for the first time since futures began trading in the 1980s. Since the 2020 low, OIH has made higher lows and higher highs.

Ten-Year Chart of the OIH ETF Product (Barchart)

The ten-year chart highlights the slow and steady rally that took OIH to a $364.08 peak in September 2023, which was higher than the early 2022 high when crude oil prices surged to over the $130 per barrel level. The demand for oil services has increased over the past years, causing earnings for the leading oil services companies and their share prices to rise.

Technical resistance for OIH is at the September 2023 high, and a continuation of increasing oil prices and worldwide demand would likely challenge the most recent peak.

In markets across all asset classes, the trend is always your best friend, and it remains higher for VanEck Oil Services ETF. Since crude oil remains the energy commodity that powers the world, the prospects for OIH remain bullish over the coming months.