Jeronimo Martins (OTCPK:JRONY) is a leading multinational food distribution and specialized retail group operating in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. Founded in 1792, the company has a rich history of adapting to market changes and expanding its operations both domestically and internationally while vertically integrating from grocery stores to food production. With over two centuries of experience, Jeronimo Martins has established itself as a trusted brand known for its quality products and customer-centric approach.

Jeronimo Martins’s rich history spanning over 230 years is testament to its resilience and ability to repeatedly reinvent itself and grow. More recently, two major decisions have materially altered the trajectory of the company. During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Jeronimo Martins started the Biedronka project by expanding into Poland through strategic acquisitions and investment, fundamentally altering the geographic footprint of the company. In the 2010s, Jeronimo Martins continued its growth trajectory by opening new stores, launching innovative products, and investing in digitalization, effectively expanding its presence in Poland, becoming the leading grocery retailer in the country. Today, Poland represents the majority of Jeronimo Martins’s business, making it firmly an emerging market company.

Perhaps trying to replicate its success in Poland, Jeronimo Martins entered the Colombian market in 2013 with the brand Ara, starting in March with its first distribution center and the first three Ara stores. Ten years after opening its first stores, Jeronimo Martins now has more than 1,200 stores and over 13,000 employees in Colombia and continues to grow rapidly, making Ara one of the 20 largest companies in the country.

Ultimately, Jeronimo Martins has expanded into a number of leading retail brands across Portugal, Poland and Colombia, including chocolate with its Hussel brand in Portugal and cosmetics with its Hebe brand in Poland. Despite its historic base in Portugal, Jeronimo Martins is now decidedly reliant on emerging markets with the majority of its business in Poland and with a rapidly growing presence in Colombia. The company’s strategic commitments and comprehensive investment programs in emerging markets offer investors exposure to successful initiatives such as the high growth and admirable profitability of their Polish business, but also to less certain ventures such as its rapid expansion in Colombia which is yet to produce a reliably scaled and profitable business even after a decade of investment.

The company’s impressive track record provides some comfort regarding the plentiful risks of the investment case in Jeronimo Martins, as does recent share price weakness, perhaps providing a rare opportunity to buy a leading Consumer Staples company with a defensive end market at an attractive valuation.

Competitive position and barriers to entry

Food distribution is a brutally competitive industry. To survive and ultimately produce attractive levels of return on investment, companies need to have a clear strategic focus and carve out rare barriers to entry. Jeronimo Martins has built success through decades by investing strategically behind a few core concepts. At the base of the company’s strategy is to create regional scale by becoming the market leader wherever it operates, building a dense network of stores and distribution networks. Evidence of this can be seen in the company’s aggressive effort to rapidly build out its store network in Poland to become a leading retailer in the country and its current effort to invest heavily in Colombia over many years in an effort to create one of the largest and densest networks of food stores in the country. Regional scale, when leveraged effectively, can create cost advantages in purchasing and distribution, as well as marketing and administration. One example of scale advantages is the power it provides the company when working with suppliers. Jeronimo Martins’s bargaining power allows the company to finance working capital through long payment times with suppliers while maintaining much shorter times for receivables collection. We clearly see evidence of some degree of competitive advantages for the company when we look at its history of return on invested capital (ROIC). ROIC consistently in the mid-teens is evidence that Jeronimo Martins has created significant competitive advantages despite being in what is largely a commodity-based industry.

Regional scale is an important factor, but it’s also worth noting that the company has a focused strategy despite operating across various brands and across differentiated geographies. The company focuses on fresh food, private labels and competitive pricing. Providing fresh produce consistently is a challenging endeavor considering the perishable nature of the product. Regional scale and an effective distribution network have helped Jeronimo Martins build a reputation for reliable freshness and the resulting consumer satisfaction without sacrificing reasonable profitability. Integration up the supply chain, even into its own dairy, livestock and aquaculture businesses, and an extensive offering of own private brands, help improve profitability and perhaps also the ability to pursue creative product development. Private branding allows retailers to set their own pricing while creating brand loyalty. It’s not unusual for the company to have 40% or more of sales related to its own private brands in its major business areas.

The company’s focus on price competitiveness is also important. Being a low-cost market participant means the company can compete on pricing while still maintaining acceptable margins. The ability to offer lower prices also adds an element of defensiveness to the company’s business as consumers trade down during tough times. It also makes it more difficult for smaller competitors to effectively enter the market. Ultimately, Jeronimo Martins can gain market share as its strong cost position and scale allow it to survive when smaller competitors might not.

A closer look at Poland and Colombia

At a risk of discourtesy to the Portuguese business, we will go into more depth regarding the company’s Polish and Colombian units. Poland represents the majority of the business (Biedronka and Hebe) while Colombia (Ara) is growing rapidly and likely represents the company’s main avenue for expansion over the mid-term (as demonstrated by the chart below).

Poland is the jewel of the company currently, representing about 70% of the business. Not only has it been growing rapidly, but it also has the highest EBITDA margins of the group.

It’s not a stretch to say that the company’s success over the past decade or more has essentially been due to the success of their Polish business. Sales in Poland have grown rapidly behind ambitious investment in new stores over the past decades. Even in the past 4-5 years, sales nearly doubled in the country.

Investment continues in the country with net new store openings in Poland exceeding 200 locations across its brands in 2023. But the company’s store network in Poland is approaching 4,000 locations, and there is a degree of saturation in major areas of the country, not to mention significant competition from large chains such as Lidl, Kaufland, Carrefour, Dino and Auchan. Growth will need to increasingly come from overall economic growth in the country. Plans to move the Biedronka brand into Slovakia with Hebe already moving into Czechia (and also paused plans for a Romania expansion) likely represent management’s acknowledgement that the pace of growth in Poland might slow and need to be augmented by other geographies. For now, an investor in Jeronimo Martins is an investor in Poland, which is not without risk. The Polish Zloty presents substantial foreign exchange risk while political risk, inflation risk and some dependence on EU financing all create a challenging backdrop. War just across Poland’s border has also elevated migration and economic risk, if not geopolitical risk.

Jeronimo Martins’ move into Poland was not always an easy one, and it took decades to build out the successful business we see today. The company’s move into Colombia looks similar. After over a decade of investment, the company is still struggling to build the scale and operating efficiencies necessary to make the geography profitable. Sales and store growth have been impressive, but not so much the bottom line.

Ambitions are for 3 to 4 thousand stores ten years from now with sales representing approximately 20% of the group’s total, so clearly the company plans continued investment. The issue is that the larger Colombia gets as part of the group, the more margin pressure the company will experience if it can’t manage to improve profitability in the geography. Remember from the earlier graphic that Ara achieved a 1.9% EBITDA margin in 2023 versus a group EBITDA margin of 7.1%. Viewed on an EBIT level, the geography is loss making. Investors may cheer sales growth, but they better keep a close eye on the bottom line as the company invests more and more into Colombia.

A note on growth and short-term pressure

Growth has been impressive at Jeronimo Martins with a top-line compound annual growth rate of approximately 10% over the last decade. We might add that the majority of growth has been organic with acquisitions limited and capital expenditures the focus. However, a healthy dose of that growth was due to pricing rather than outright volume growth or expansion of the store network. The last two years in particular were influenced by substantial food price and cost inflation and the company’s consequent price increases. Sales growth in 2022 and 2023 was 21.5% and 20.6% respectively. The outcome is proof of the company’s pricing power to be sure, but growth cannot be expected to remain at such elevated levels as inflation dissipates or is at least volatile. The graphs below clearly show how sales growth was related to food inflation in recent years and also gives some indication that sales growth will be lower in coming quarters as food inflation has receded substantially.

It’s also notable that overall CPI and cost inflation in areas such as wages has remained stickier than food inflation, leaving management grappling with higher costs while pricing becomes more difficult. Dealing with dynamics such as an increase in minimum wage of 17.8% in Poland in January is challenging after all.

Importantly, growth doesn’t just come from pricing. Over the last decade, growth in stores and selling space grew at an average rate of about 7% annually while the company also invested in renovations and store revamps. Growth in the healthily profitable Polish market might become more difficult looking farther ahead, but a mid-single digit growth rate for the company, even if price increases are rather modest, seems to be a reasonable projection, especially considering investment plans.

Rather than top-line growth, profitability might be the main concern. In the short term, management itself points to several headwinds but seems resolute in continuing to invest heavily in the business. We found the following quotes in the company’s 2023 annual results, which we feel point to a year of substantial profitability and cash flow pressure in 2024.

“As 2024 starts, our main retail banners are already working in deflation. They now face a period in which the combination of rapid decrease in consumer prices and high cost inflation will further pressure our margins.” “(Biedronka) Has significantly invested in increasing the wages of its teams and cannot exclude that EBITDA margin may suffer more pressure than that registered in 2023.” “Focused on executing our vision, we will invest c.1.2 bn euros in expanding and improving our models, including initial steps to expand Biedronka into Slovakia. Prepared to invest in working capital to protect the supply chain in a context in which suppliers are facing funding constraints.”

Importantly, these quotes address primarily short-term concerns in our opinion. We are focused on the long-term investment case for the company and believe that management, as evidenced by its continued investment in tougher times, is more focused on the strategic vision of its operations. 2024 might be a difficult year, but the company’s strong market positions are not going away. We therefore project that Jeronimo Martins will continue its long history of acceptable profitability and impressive ROIC even if the coming quarters display more pressure than profit.

However, speculators might note that consensus estimates in LSEG still call for over 10% top-line growth and rather stable margins in 2024, perhaps creating the backdrop for a negative earnings surprise and an attractive entry point should the share price drop accordingly. We prefer to focus on the long-term fundamental strength of the company rather than speculate on possible short-term price movements.

A note on the balance sheet and capital allocation

As mentioned, 2024 might be a year with substantial headwinds for Jeronimo Martins. In tough times, especially if a company wants to continue investing for the future, it’s helpful to have a strong balance sheet to lean on. Jeronimo Martins’s balance sheet offers substantial flexibility. The company holds over EUR 2 billion in cash and equivalents while having a reasonable amount of debt. Even when considering the substantial amount of debt comprised by Capitalized Operating Leases, the net debt level is reasonable. Considering the company produced over EUR 1.8 billion in cash flow from operations in 2023 and generally has a free cash flow to net income ratio exceeding 100%, it is well positioned to easily cover its EUR 1.2 billion investment plan for 2024 with cash to spare.

Generally, management has been prudent with its balance sheet, maintaining more than adequate liquidity while effectively investing in the company’s long-term future. Investors do need a degree of patience considering growth investments include areas like Colombia which take many years to contribute profitability to the overall group, but high ROIC and a healthy dividend provide adequate compensation. It’s important to note that the company has been family owned for many generations with about 56% of the company owned by SOCIEDAD FRANCISCO MANUEL DOS SANTOS SGPS SA, perhaps contributing to the long-term, strategic thinking and effective capital allocation of the company through time. The company does essentially no share buybacks and clearly indicates it will continue to focus on capital expenditures and dividends to allocate capital.

Risks and the lack of a crystal ball

Healthy return on investment, impressive growth, a solid balance sheet, family ownership and a clear strategic vision all contribute to an interesting investment backdrop. But investors shouldn’t forget the company is heavily exposed to complicated emerging markets like Poland and Colombia, and the trajectory of future profitability is difficult to predict. Key risks include:

Competitive Landscape: The retail industry is highly competitive, with competitors ranging from large multinational chains to local players. Intense competition could pressure margins and limit market share gains.

Regulatory and Political Risks: Operating in multiple countries exposes Jeronimo Martins to regulatory and political risks, including changes in tax policies, trade tariffs, and government regulations in the retail sector. Poland and Colombia are both emerging markets experiencing a degree of turmoil with the potential for instability.

Foreign Exchange Risks: Local currencies in the company’s various geographies including Poland and Colombia present substantial foreign exchange risk.

Health and Safety Risks: Food related health and safety risks and standards can change or result in substantial challenges or even legal issues.

Economic and Consumer Risks: Economic pressure or the inability for consumers to maintain or increase purchasing power can have a direct impact on the company’s business.

Inflation Risks: Inflation has been elevated in recent years and threatens to be volatile, creating potential headwinds for both growth and profitability and making both harder to predict.

We see substantial risks to the company’s businesses in Poland and Colombia which we can potentially control through position sizing within a larger allocation to equities. Operationally, we are concerned about the profitability trajectory of the Colombian business as it becomes a larger and larger part of the group. After over a decade of investment and with over 1,200 stores, the geography is still loss making on an operational level. We appreciate the long-term view and focus on building scale in both retail and distribution, but we do not have a crystal ball and therefore suggest a high degree of conservatism when making projections regarding the long-term profitability of the Colombian business.

And that all leads us to valuation

No investment analysis is complete without a view on valuation. Our view is that the company will maintain its strong market positions and the ability they provide to achieve profit and return levels similar to those achieved in the past decade, even if there is elevated risk of short-term profitability pressure in 2024. We value the company primarily using a discounted cash flow model with the following inputs:

A compound annual growth rate of approximately 5% over the next decade, versus 10% for the previous decade. We feel this growth rate accounts for a scenario with lower food price inflation (especially compared to 2022 and 2023) and represents growth closer to what can be expected from new store openings and minimal price and like-for-like sales volume increases across its businesses.

Profitability weakness in 2024 with the net margin dropping to 1.8%, but with average profitability for the decade settling near long-term averages (or just below) with an average operating margin of 4% and an average net margin of 2.5%. While these estimates allow for some pressure on profitability arising from growth in the low-margin Colombian business, we anticipate the company can hold profitability close to historical levels, as it also managed to do while ramping the Polish business.

Colombian business, we anticipate the company can hold profitability close to historical levels, as it also managed to do while ramping the Polish business. Cash flow conversion near historic levels.

A WACC of 9% and a terminal growth rate of 2%.

Our fair value estimate comes in at approximately EUR 24-25 per share, offering considerable upside to the current share price near EUR 18.5. For reference, the median consensus fair value estimate according to LSEG is EUR 23.5 per share. We might also note that Jeronimo Martins looks attractively valued versus history viewed through the perspective of valuation multiples such as forward P/E, as seen in the chart below.

Is it time to invest or speculate regarding Jeronimo Martins?

Stock markets globally are pushing toward new highs with growth and technology stocks often leading the way, even if it means stretched valuations. But risk abounds with geopolitical pressure mounting in several geographies and elevated debts and deficits threatening financial stability. Contrarians looking for solid ground to stand on might be on the lookout for stodgy, defensive businesses that have the balance sheets to weather a possible storm and perhaps thrive in its wake. Jeronimo Martins provides an interesting investment option in the defensive Consumer Staples industry with its food retail and distribution businesses and solid track record of execution. Its combination of high return on invested capital and reasonable growth offers a ripe opportunity for investors on the lookout for high quality businesses. We particularly like the family ownership and strategic focus on capital allocation while also returning capital to shareholders through a reasonable dividend. The solid balance sheet is a prerequisite from our perspective. The investment case is not without substantial risk, however, as the economic trajectory and political future of emerging markets such as Poland and Colombia are difficult to predict, as is the ultimate profitability potential of the company’s ramping Colombian business. Foreign exchange risks are also palpable. But our view on valuation, with what we see as conservative growth and profitability assumptions, provides an adequate margin of safety for such a quality business, despite the risks. We do admit that the outlook for profitability and cash production in 2024 is challenged, but we view this as a short-term issue rather than anything that will dilute the company’s strong market positions or long-term profitability potential. As such, we do understand if speculators want to gamble on a weak earnings report and potential share price pressure in the coming quarters, but we are more than comfortable investing in Jeronimo Martins today behind its fundamental strength and convincing strategic vision and have taken a meaningful position in the company.

