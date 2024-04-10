Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Today, we take a look at Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO, MEOBF, ASX:MSB). This overseas development company has had a roller coaster ride in the market since the company got a complete response letter, or CRL, from the FDA around its marketing application for its cell therapy candidate "remestemcel-L," also known as Ryoncil, to treat a type of steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease or sr-aGVHD in children early in August. The rejection triggered a large sell-off in the stock. However, recent positive news flow has triggered a 180-degree turn in equity. Where do the shares go from here? An analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview:

February 2024 Company Presentation

Mesoblast Limited is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. This clinical-stage biotech concern is focused on the development of regenerative medicine products via its regenerative medicine technology platform that is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells. These cells are extremely rare and found in bone marrow. They respond to tissue damage, secreting mediators that promote tissue repair and modulate immune responses. Mesoblast's manufacturing processes yield industrial-scale, cryopreserved, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines based on this approach.

February 2023 Company Presentation

The stock currently trades at just over $5.50 per share and sports an approximate market cap of just south of $660 million.

February 2023 Company Presentation

Management had a meeting with the FDA in September. The goal of that meeting was to come up with a way to:

"demonstrate that the product used in the phase 3 trial is similar to the product intended for commercial release, as measured by a standardized potency assay."

Data from this study were part of the marketing application that triggered the CRL.

Those discussions eventually bore fruit as in late March, the government agency provided Mesoblast a "favorable view on the company's plans to win U.S. approval for its cell therapy candidate remestemcel-L." The stock has more than doubled since this news broke. It should also be noted that remestemcel-L garnered a rare pediatric disease designation in mid-January and Orphan Drug status as a potential treatment for children with hypoplastic left heart syndrome in mid-February as well.

February 2024 Company Presentation

Another therapy called Rexlemestrocel-L, or Revascor, has received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy, or RMAT, designation for chronic low back pain or CLBP. The primary endpoint of a pivotal study will be 12-month data showing a reduction in pain compared to the placebo. That pivotal Phase 3 trial has now commenced. The company plans to screen and enroll patients for this study throughout the year.

February 2024 Company Presentation

Revascor has also received RMAT designation for the treatment of heart failure in patients with Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs). Management noted in its February conference call that it recently "had a very encouraging meeting with the FDA regarding the regulatory path to approval" on this front.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Surprisingly, given the recent news flow, there has been scant analyst firm commentary on the company in 2024. On March 12th, two weeks before the stock began its recent ascent on FDA developments, Piper Sandler reiterated its Hold rating and $4 price target on MESO. It is the only analyst rating I can find so far this year.

The company instituted numerous measures to reduce cash burn after the CRL last summer. These included cutting management's salaries by 30% and targeting a 40% reduction in all personnel costs. As a result, the company has roughly six quarters of cash based on its recent quarterly burn.

February 2024 Company Presentation

The company also gets approximately $8 million from royalties on sales of TEMCELL in Japan by their licensee annually, it should be noted.

Verdict:

Mesoblast Limited being located outside the United States presents some challenges for U.S. investors. Wall Street coverage is scant, it is challenging to ascertain whether insiders are selling or buying shares, and there is little volume in the company's ADR trades daily.

It certainly is good news that Mesoblast can now submit a Biologic License Application {BLA} around Rexlemestrocel-L to treat children with SR-aGVHD using existing late-stage trial data without having to conduct another costly and time-consuming trial. That BLA should be filed sometime this quarter, it should be noted. If all goes well, that application could be approved in the first half of 2025. In addition, the pivotal trial for adults with aGVHD (a much bigger potential target population) should begin this quarter as well.

February 2024 Company Presentation

A Seeking Alpha follower had requested that I take a look at Mesoblast given all the recent news on the name in comments on a recent article. After analyzing this gene therapy concern, my conclusion is that Mesoblast Limited stock certainly is not for the faint of heart.

Seeking Alpha

There are just too many unknowns for me to recommend Mesoblast Limited stock. In addition, the company has been public for nearly two decades and has consistently disappointed longer-term shareholders (see above chart). Management is still trying to garner its first FDA approval for a gene therapy candidate. Therefore, discretion seems the best part of valor around MESO except for the most aggressive, risk-tolerant investors. I would mark Mesoblast Limited stock as an "avoid" pending further developments.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.