JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Today, we are back to comment on Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF). In our last update, we emphasized an Excessive De-Rating compared to the industry luxury sector average, and we believe it was a good momentum to re-enter. Our buy rating was supported by 1) a solid execution, 2) Moncler acquisition upside with turnaround profitability on Stone Island, and 3) the company's operating leverage. We also recommend checking our previous publication called Winter is Coming for our new readers. In numbers, we forecasted 2023 sales and EBIT margin of €2.93 billion and 29.8% with a year-end positive cash position of €1 billion. Following the FY 2023 results (Fig 1), we were very accurate, and Moncler almost reached our target price. Therefore, we changed our financial forecast by considering the latest company news and taking advantage of competitors' updates.

Moncler 2023 financial results

Source: Moncler corporate website - Fig 1

Starting with the industry update, as reported in our Zegna publication, it is vital to report two critical negative factors.

Kering performance has significantly impacted the entire luxury sector, issuing a profit warning. Specifically, the company anticipates a 10% decrease in sales in Q1. Secondly, Bernard Arnault (LVMH's CEO) has indicated that we should expect more sustainable growth on the medium- to long-term horizon. Returning to Kering, the company forecasts a specific decline in Gucci sales for a total consideration of minus 20% (the brand accounts for nearly 50% of Kering's consolidated sales), with a more pronounced drop in the APAC region.

Changes in Estimates and Positive Expectations

Going into the company's specific details, we should report that Moncler increased its Asian sales by double-digits in Q4. This region includes Greater China, Japan, and South Korea. The 28% sales growth achieved by the Moncler brand was also performed thanks to a more straightforward comparison vs. Q4 2022 results, which were still affected by the COVID-19 restrictions. During the Q&A call, the CEO reported that the Chinese New Year has been very positive, and Moncler is experiencing a solid start to the year in almost all geographies.

Here at the Lab, we believe Moncler is not immune to the 2024 sector pressure; however, we anticipate supportive tailwinds. According to the new CAPEX details, Moncler forecasts 10-15 new stores, which will likely increase sales by an additional 6% growth. In Q1, the company also presented the Moncler Grenoble collection. This was activated in critical cities across multiple regions and included full digital executions. The company is now in all the most notorious sky resorts, from the U.S. Aspen to the Japanese Niseko, and is moving on with the first opening of the first flagship store in Saint Moritz.

Still related to sales, Moncler anticipates another mid-single digit price increase in H1, while it should be more muted for H2. Compared to our previous estimates, we have now decided to increase the company's sales by 50 basis points to 8%, and based on the CFO's comment, we are forecasting an unchanged 29.8% EBIT margin on the core operating profit margin. This follows a 20 basis points decrease compared to the 2023 results. To report the CFO's words, he explained that a core operating profit aligned with 2023 performance is an optimistic expectation. Here at the Lab, Moncler's price increase will likely offset higher raw material cost pressure. In addition, there is a new website to redesign for Stone Island and an increase in marketing expenses for the new brand image.

In our supportive buy, Moncler is not only a winter brand; we have a high-conviction idea that the company has upside potential from the 2024 Spring/Summer collection. This should elevate Moncler sales densities this year. With our new financial update, we anticipate 2024 sales at €3.22 billion (from a previous forecast of €3.15 billion). With higher revenue generation and an unchanged EBIT margin, we increased our EPS by 2.5%. With our changes, our new 2024 EPS is set at €2.41. Considering Moncler's CAPEX plan and a higher dividend payment, which implies a total payout of €310.7 million, we believe Moncler will end with a positive cash position of €1.29 billion in 2024.

Valuation

Moncler is in a unique position.

The company has a rock-solid balance sheet with €1 billion in cash and cash equivalents; There is no M&A upside to consider, given that Moncler is moving on with Stone Island's turnaround; We believe the company should benefit from superior sales growth in 2024 thanks to positive company drivers such as new store openings and the Stone Island Chinese e-commerce launch; In our estimates, Moncler is also protected by an above-industry profitability. Even in a softer 2024 luxury environment, we forecast a core operating profit margin of almost 30%.

Here at the Lab, cross-checking our peers' valuation, we report that Tod's SpA, Ferragamo, Prada, and Brunello Cucinelli trades at an average normalized P/E of 30x. We believe Moncler has lost its premium valuation price compared to the industry. Still, the company reported better results than before. Therefore, rolling forward our valuation with a 30x P/E target (now aligned with Italian peers) and taking into account our updated 2024 EPS of €2.41, with a cautious approach, we increase our buy rating from €70 to €73 per share.

Risks

Downside risks to our target price include 1) Stone Island revamp with sales densities significantly below Moncler level (the company disclosed sales density to Moncler Brand at €38,000 per square meter, while there is no indication on Stone Island), 2) a sales deterioration in the Asian region, which represents 50.2% of the Group's 2023 sales (Fig), 3) Stone Island's profitability evolution, and its channel shift, 4) unfavorable currency impact given the >85% of the Group's 2023 sales are non-euro-denominated (still, Moncler COGS are mainly in euro currency), 5) consumer preference towards other brands such as quiet luxury companies, 6) lower performance from marketing investments set at 7% of the company's sales, and 7) changes in Italian taxation, which might impact Moncler EPS evolution.

Moncler Asia sales

Source: Moncler Q4 results presentation - Fig 2

Conclusion

Thanks to a solid track record, the company dominates the premium down jacket market, focusing on the Winter collection. Here at the Lab, we believe in Moncler's expansion into complementary categories and into the spring/summer collection. This should help the company achieve double-digit EPS growth over the medium and long term. For this reason, our team believes Moncler has further potential for growth, and we confirm our buy rating recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.