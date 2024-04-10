Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

(Data below is sourced from the NXG Investment Management website, unless otherwise stated).

Infrastructure and renewable energy stocks have stabilized somewhat in 2024, but have still underperformed the S&P 500. They were hit hard in 2022 and 2023, after a strong year in 2021. The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is down about 2.7% year-to-date.

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) is down another 12.2% year to date, after down years in 2021, 2022 and 2023. But ICLN did have an excellent year in 2020 when it was up 141.8%. It reminds me a little bit of Cathie Wood's ARK funds.

But NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) has outperformed its sector peers this year. Its NAV performance is up 14.54% YTD, and because its discount has narrowed, the market performance is up 21.46%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP Common Units (NEP) was the top holding in the NXG portfolio back on June 30, 2023, at 6.1% of the portfolio. In August 2023, there was a big price drop when NEP reduced its annual unit distribution growth rate target from 12% to 5%-8% through 2026. In the November 2023 annual report, the NEP position in NXG's portfolio was reduced considerably, down to around 1.5% of the portfolio.

I have prepared a table below which shows the top ten holdings in NXG on June 30, 2023, versus December 31, 2023. You can see there were many changes. Crestwood Energy Partners was acquired by Energy Transfer LP Common Units (ET) on November 3, 2023, which partially explains the increased allocation to ET at year-end.

NXG Portfolio Changes (Fund web site)

The NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed-end fund that invests in equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies. Their portfolio is diversified across a variety of infrastructure sectors, including energy, industrials, technology, and communications.

The fund is designed to take advantage of traditional infrastructure investment characteristics (e.g., lower correlation to the broader market, high barriers to entry, business activities that are vital to the economy, etc.).

NXT Leverage

NXG uses leverage to increase income and total return potential. They generally maintain a leverage ratio of 20%-35% of managed assets. Starting in June 2023, they have been paying SOFR plus 1.00% interest as a leverage cost. In the last fact sheet, the borrowing as a percent of total assets was reported at 26.17%.

NXG- Sub-Sector Exposure

NXG used to report their sector exposure in four main categories - Energy, Sustainable, Technology and Industrial. But they currently report a more detailed "sub sector" allocation:

NXG Sub-Sector Aloocations (NXG Web site)

NXG- Distributions

On September 1, 2023, NXG announced a 100% increase in the monthly distribution from $0.27 to $0.54. On September 1, the discount was -14.97%, and it is now -5.30%. The distribution hike has been quite effective in narrowing the discount to NAV.

NXG- Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors currently own 20.40% of the shares outstanding as of December 31, 2023, which is down from 34.69% as of June 30, 2023. The top institutional investor is now Bulldog Investors, run by activist Phil Goldstein. They owned $3.6 million as of December 31, 2023.

Activist investor Saba Capital reduced their position considerably, from $3.875 million in June to $720,000 at the end of December.

Source: Nasdaq

NXG - Investment Performance NAV and Market Return as of 04/09/2024)

NAV Total Return Market Total Return YTD 13.80% 20.82% 1 Year 2.42% 30.08% 3 Years 0.95% 8.68% 5 Years -1.78% -0.55% 10 Years 0.46% 2.42% Click to enlarge

Source: Morningstar NXG NextGen Infrastructure Inc NXG

The NAV performance has been quite good in 2024 compared to market peers. They have done well by increasing the allocation to MLP's and other energy stocks.

None of the "Magnificent Seven" technology stocks (AAPL, AMZN, GOOG/GOOGL, META, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA) appear in NXG's underlying stock portfolio.

NXG - Three Year Discount History

NXG Discount History (CEFConnect)

Source: CEFConnect NXG NextGen Infrastructure Inc

Recent Management Changes

On October 9, 2023, John Musgrave was appointed president and CEO, Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of NXG. He joined the firm in 2007. Before that, he worked in the investment banking division of Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. where he focused on corporate finance and M&A. He was also an analyst for the Global Energy Group of UBS Investment Bank.

Todd Sunderland is the Chief Risk Officer, Chief Operations Officer and Portfolio Manager of NXG. He has worked in investment and risk management since 2004 and previously worked in the engineering field. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst, a Financial Risk manager (FRM), a Chartered Market Technician (CMT) and a registered Professional engineer (PE) - inactive.

Comparison to "Sister" fund

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) is a "sister" fund to (NXG). SRV has the same management team as NXG, but has more of an emphasis on midstream energy companies. SRV also has a high distribution yield and currently trades at a 7.6% premium above NAV. It also has high discount Z-score above 2.00 for three and six months.

I would avoid SRV now, since it has traded at a large discount for most of the last five years. The current premium seems like a bit of an anomaly.

Market Liquidity

NXG is not the most liquid fund, and trades about 25,000 shares a day or a trading volume of about $1 million a day. Some care should be taken to use smaller limit orders, since the bid-asked spread is often ten cents or higher.

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Ticker: (NXG)

Inception Date: Sept. 26, 2012.

Total Investment Exposure: 150 Million.

Total Common Assets: 113 Million.

Total Expense ratio= 4.15%.

Baseline Expense ratio= 2.01% (w/o interest).

Effective Leverage: 24.5%.

Discount= -5.3%.

Average 6 Month discount= -11.93%.

Average 1 year discount= -15.67%.

Annual Distribution Rate (market price) = 15.69%.

Current monthly distribution= $0.54.

Annual Distribution= $6.48.

IRA/401K eligible - no UBTI.

Source: CEFConnect.

Correlations with Other Funds

36 Month Rolling Correlation with (IGF) = 71%.

36 Month Rolling Correlation with (ICLN) = 54%.

36 Month Rolling Correlation with (BUI) = 62%.

36 Month Rolling Correlation with (SRV) = 79%.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer.

Summary and Recommendation

NXG has done well since my last article on November 6, 2023, with a total return of 38.77% compared to the S&P 500 change of 19.32%.

Some of this performance was due to good NAV performance of the fund, but the total return was enhanced quite a bit by the narrowing of the discount by 9%.

At the current 5.3% discount, I think there is a risk that we can see mean reversion of the discount back to higher levels. Because of this, I would recommend trimming the NXG position here.