juliannafunk

Ray Dalio’s method for identifying bubbles

In his book entitled Principles for Navigating Big Debt Crises, Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio described a few signs that correlated well with past stock market bubbles. These signs are summarized in the table below and directly quoted below:

1. High Prices Relative to Traditional Measures: This means stock prices are significantly higher than what metrics like the P/E ratio suggest they should be. 2. Influx of New and Inexperienced Investors: When a lot of people new to investing jump in due to a hot market, it can be a sign of frothy conditions. 3. Widespread Bullish Sentiment: Everyone is overwhelmingly optimistic about the market, with little concern for potential downsides. 4. Unsustainable Growth Expectations: The market is anticipating unrealistically high future growth for companies, which can't be maintained indefinitely. 5. Debt-Fueled Buying: Investors are borrowing heavily to buy stocks, which can amplify a bubble and make a crash more severe. 6. Speculative Purchases: People are buying stocks not based on company fundamentals but because they expect prices to keep rising regardless. 7. Does tightening risk popping the bubble?

Source: Principles For Navigating Big Debt Crises By Ray Dalio

The remainder of this article will describe how the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:QQQ) is beginning to show several of the above signs under current conditions. I see QQQ now shows signs 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7. Before I dive into the details, I want to clarify that I am overall bullish about the technology sector and own a sizable position in several of the stocks in QQQ. Thus, my goal is NOT to argue that QQQ is a bad ETF. My goal is to caution readers of the heightened risks under current conditions.

The QQQ ETF

As the most well-known NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) fund, QQQ needs little introduction. Thus, I will just highlight a few things that are directly relevant to my subsequent analysis.

First, I want to point out that QQQ is not the only game in town now. Invesco has an alternative offering, QQQM, that features a lower fee for buy-and-holder investors. Both QQQ and QQQM track the same NASDAQ 100 index, which includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Seeking Alpha

Second, the reason I included iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is to use it to approximate the S&P 500 Index (SP500), which includes 500 large-cap companies across various sectors of the U.S. economy. There is far more data available for the S&P 500 index than the Nasdaq 100 Index. In some parts of the analysis, I will rely on S&P 500 index data to extrapolate QQQ data. I think the extrapolation is well justified because currently both indices are dominated by a few mega technology stocks, as illustrated by the chart below.

Source: ETF.com

Price and growth expectations

QQQ currently trades at 34.4x P/E as seen from the first chart below. Since Dalio’s method calls for a RELATIVE assessment, we will need to better contextualize this number. Luckily, FullRatio provides 10 years of historical records for the Nasdaq 100 Index P/E. More specifically,

The PE ratio for Nasdaq stock stands at 30.0x as of Mar 27, 2024. The table below shows the index’s historical P/E over the last ten years. As seen, NDAQ's P/E ratio peaked in the Dec 2016 quarter at 106.54x, which I think is an outlier and should be excluded from this discussion.

Against this background, QQQ’s current P/E of 34.4x is about 15% above Nasdaq's peak P/E in the past decade (29.5x observed in 2018). Under this context, it’s reasonable for me to conclude that QQQ’s current valuation is very high relative to traditional measures. Too much growth expectation is baked into the P/E, especially for the few mega technologies stocks that represent more than 50% of QQQ’s holdings.

Source: ETF.com Source: FullRatio.com

Influx of new funds

The next chart below is taken from Yahoo! Finance’s data on ETF inflows as of March 13. 2024. As seen, QQQ added a $2.8B inflow and is at the top of the list. What is also more interesting is the second and third places. IVV (iShares Core S&P 500 ETF) enjoyed the 2nd most inflow. And as just mentioned above, IVV correlates with QQQ closely due to common holdings of the mega techs (and IVV itself is very overvalued in my view – more on this later). Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (VUG) was the 3rd on the list. As a growth fund, VUG correlates even more closely with QQQ than IVV, as you can see from its top 10 holdings in the 2nd chart below.

Put it another way, investors have been pouring money into largely the same set of companies recently, which leads me to the next sign of broad bullish market sentiment.

Yahoo! VUG top 10 holdings based on Seeking Alpha data

Broad bullish sentiment and systematic leverage

My favorite sentiment indicator is the NAAIM Exposure Index (a brief introduction is quoted below).

It's published by the National Association of Active Investment Managers (“NAAIM”). NAAIM member firms reported equity exposure, with 0% indication a 100% cash or hedged to market neutral and 100% indicating 100% fully invested in equity.

I use the index to understand the sentiment of the active investment managers in the association. The chart below shows NAAIM’s data in the past year on a weekly basis. As seen, since March 2024, the index has hovered around 100. For two weeks, the index exceeded 100 (~104 and ~105 respectively for the week of Mar 27 and Mar 13). These readings are among the most bullish readings in the past years. Since these readings are above 100%, they also imply some extent of systematic leverage in my mind.

NAAIM data

Other risks and final thoughts

I commented earlier on how QQQ’s P/E compared to historical records. However, in my mind, a more useful valuation assessment should be contextualized by the risk-free rates. This is where S&P 500 data is helpful. The following chart shows the ECY, the Shiller Excess CAPE Yield for the S&P 500. If you know where to find the CAPE data for the Nasdaq 100 Index, please let me know in the comment section, I truly appreciate it! Here, I will use the S&P 500 to extrapolate QQQ’s information for the reasons discussed in the second section.

The ECY is calculated by subtracting the real yield of the 10-year U.S. treasury bonds from the CAPE yield of the S&P 500 (i.e., 1/CAPE). As such, ECY directly measures the valuation of the index against risk-free rates. As seen, the current ECY is among the lowest levels since 1960. The last time the ECY was noticeably lower was during the dot-com bubble.

This finally leads me to the 7th sign, which is about the risk of tightening that can pop the bubble. I view this as a very likely scenario. As inflation persists, risk-free rates could stay elevated or even further climb (see JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s recent comment that rates could be as high as 8%). Thus, the already record-low ECY could be further stretched and very likely broken.

Source: en.MacroMicro.me

The upside risk really is twofold in my mind. The first one is about the 6th sign:

Speculative Purchases: People are buying stocks not based on company fundamentals but because they expect prices to keep rising regardless.

In the bubbles I've experienced (2000 and 2007), the dot-com bubble during 2000 fits this sign the best. However, this time, my assessment is a maybe. Some of the valuation multiples are really high for the holdings in QQQ. For example, Nvidia's current P/S ratio is around x35, essentially identical to Cisco's P/S ratio at the peak of the dot-com bubble (~36x). However, most of the stocks in the funds are supported by good business fundamentals. The second upside risk is really the Fed’s ability to engineer a soft landing so that the ECY can have time to expand smoothly rather than abruptly. I am not going to pretend I have a crystal ball that tells me the odds of this scenario. I will just again invite you to read Dimon’s comments on this topic, who should have way more insights than most of us. Here are his thoughts on soft landing (slightly edited by me):

… markets are pricing the chance of a soft landing, i.e., modest growth along with declining inflation and interest rates, between 70% and 80%. I believe the odds are a lot lower than that.

To wrap up, allow me to repeat myself – I am not saying QQQ is a bad ETF and I have a positive outlook for our tech-fuel economy over the long run. However, I am concerned about the current condition, as it exhibits most of the signs associated with past bubbles.